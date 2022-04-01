For members
PROPERTY
The Italian towns launching alternatives to one-euro homes
Though the number of Italian towns selling abandoned houses for a euro is still growing, some have found the scheme unworkable and are coming up with other ways of luring new residents.
Published: 1 April 2022 17:03 CEST
Italy's one-euro home schemes aren't the only offers aimed at revitalizing rural villages. Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash
WORKING IN ITALY
What visas are available to remote workers wanting to move to Italy?
Italy does not (yet) have a digital nomad visa - but that doesn't mean there aren't other options available. Here are some alternative work permits for freelancers and remote workers who've been hoping to make the move to Italy.
Published: 28 March 2022 17:47 CEST
