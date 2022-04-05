Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Italian word of the day: ‘Forestiero’

You won't be a stranger to this word by the time we're through...

Published: 5 April 2022 12:19 CEST
Italian word of the day forestiero
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

A forestiero (FOR-EST-ee-EH-roh) isn’t, as you might reasonably guess, a lumberjack or a wood-dwelling hermit.

It’s Italian for a foreigner, outsider, stranger, out-of-towner, sojourner, or guest.

The word comes from the Occitan (a language spoken in the Occitanie region of southern France) word forestier, which itself comes from the Latin foris, meaning outside (the Italian word for outside, fuori (FWOR-ree) also comes from foris).

Forestiero is a slightly poetic or old-timey way to refer to an outsider – for example, it’s often used as the translation for ‘stranger’ in westerns that have been dubbed into Italian:

È meglio che tu vada avanti, forestiero.
You’d better move on, stranger.

Smoking Cowboy GIF - The Good The Bad And The Ugly Clint Eastwood Man With No Name GIFs

And is how strangers are often referred to in the Italian translation of the bible:

Ero forestiero e mi avete ospitato – Matteo 25, 43
I was a stranger and you welcomed me – Matthew 25:43

It’s a regular noun, so its o ending changes to the usual a/i/e depending on whether the subject is masculine or feminine, singular or plural.

Non importa per quanto tempo sia stata qui, rimarrà sempre una forestiera.
It doesn’t matter how long she’s been here, she’ll always be an outsider.

Sa come accogliere i forestieri nel migliore dei modi.
She knows how to welcome outsiders in the best possible way.

wgn america fight GIF by Outsiders

There’s several Italian words related to forestiero: according to the Treccani dictionary, a foresteria (FOR-EST-eh-REE-ah) is a space in a convent reserved for guests, and can also be used to describe accommodation made available by companies and organisations for guests or staff members visiting from elsewhere.

A forestierismo (FOR-EST-ee-ehr-EEZ-moh) is a word or phrase taken from one language and adopted into another as an ‘outsider word’ (such as laissez-faire or rendezvous in English).

And then (though you’d be very unlikely to actually come across it these days) there’s forestieraccio (FOR-EST-ee-eh-RATCH-oh) – a pejorative variation of forestiero.

Ma cosa sta facendo questo forestieraccio?
What on earth is this idiot outsider doing?

The word foriestiero/foresteria by itself isn’t an insult though – and is a poetic alternative to have on hand if you’re sick of identifying yourself as a straniero/a (foreigner).

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ITALIAN WORD OF THE DAY

Italian word of the day: ‘Cianfrusaglie’

This word is far from worthless.

Published: 1 April 2022 17:42 CEST
Italian word of the day: 'Cianfrusaglie'

Spring is upon us: and with it, the inevitable spring clean. If you’re planning on doing one of those, you’ll want to familiarise yourself with today’s word: cianfrusaglie (Chan-froo-ZA-yleh).

It means knickknacks, odds and ends, bric-a-brac, clutter: valueless junk, essentially.

No one’s really sure what the etymology of the word is, but there’s a general agreement that it sounds like its definition in the vocalisation, cluttering up the mouth and tripping up the tongue.

Dobbiamo iniziare le pulizie di primavera, la nostra cantina è piena di cianfrusaglie.
We need to start doing some spring cleaning, our basement’s full of clutter.

Voglio sbarazzarmi delle sue cianfrusaglie entro venerdì.
I want to get rid of his junk by Friday.

Hoarder GIF - Hoarder Trash Omg GIFs

While you’ll occasionally see it in the singular form, cianfrusaglia (Chan-froo-ZA-yla), cianfrusaglie is much more common – after all, clutter tends to come in a collective.

It’s a feminine plural noun, so remember to use the correct articles (ledelle, etc) in front of the word.

Cianfrusaglie isn’t necessarily just rubbish that someone’s allowed to build up in their home – it can also be cheap and tacky tat people buy at a store (of course, you wouldn’t describe anything that had taken your own fancy as cianfrusaglie).

Curiosare fra le cianfrusaglie nei mercatini è una specie di hobby per lei.
Rummaging around for cheap tat in the second hand markets is a sort of hobby for her.

An alternative word which means something very similar to cianfrusaglie is robaccia (roh-BATCH-ah).

The etymology of this word is clear – roba is ‘stuff’ and ‘accia‘ is a suffix appended onto Italian nouns to give them a negative meaning, so una robaccia is a worthless thing.

Non immaginavo che avesse comprato così tanta robaccia.
I had no idea she had bought this much junk.

Max Greenfield Reaction GIF by CBS

As you prepare to go to your in-laws’ homes for Easter lunch, just be careful who you accuse of owning any cianfrusaglie.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy