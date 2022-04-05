Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Italy issues fines for water wastage amid northern drought

After a dry winter, people in northern Italy are facing water shortages and fines for wastage amid a severe drought in the region.

Published: 5 April 2022 11:03 CEST
Italy issues fines for water wastage amid northern drought
A tree trunk is pictured on the river bed of the river Po in Motteggiana, northern Italy, which has been affected by a significant lack of rain during the winter months. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Mayors of towns across northern regions of Italy are turning to measures rationing drinkig water supplies and fining residents for wasting resources as water remains scarce.

Months of dry weather has led to a drought in northern Italy and the Po River basin in particular, with no relief in sight, according to a new weather study.

Italy overall has experienced one of its driest winters in 65 years with rainfall 80 percent lower than the seasonal average, according to data from the Regional Agency for Environmental Protection (Agenzia regionale per la protezione dell’Ambiente).

Italy’s longest river, the northern-located Po river, is now at its lowest level in winter since 1972.

As a result, municipalities across the northern region have been forced to cut off water supplies at certain times of the day and limit water to essential reasons.

The regions mainly affected are Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Alto-Adige, which have turned to rationing measures.

READ ALSO: From Venice to Mont Blanc, how is the climate crisis affecting Italy?

Entire communities have issued ordinances, asking citizens not to waste water and forbid its use for purposes other than food and hygiene.

Fines between around €51 to €258 are in place in Varallo, Piedmont, for those not following the rules, reported Italian newspaper La Corriere della Sera.

In Bajardo, a village in the coastal region of Liguria, the authorities have turned off the taps between 8pm and 8am.

The town’s mayor, Francesco Laura, said he had no other choice.

“The springs have dried up. Mountain water no longer arrives and in the village the little that comes from taps is used for cooking and washing,” he told newspaper La Stampa.

Scientists warn that severe droughts can be expected more frequently amid human-caused climate change.

Italy’s winter drought followed record temperatures last summer, in which Sicily is believed to have recorded the highest ever temperature in Europe at 48.8C.

Italy then faced months of storms, record rainfall and flooding before plunging into a dry winter.

The European Commission’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service (CEMS) reported that there has been a constant lack of rain since December 2021.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Scirocco: Sahara sand storms set to turn Italian skies orange

The skies over the south and west of Italy are forecast to turn yellow or orange from Wednesday, due to a particular weather phenomenon caused by red sand from the Sahara blowing in.

Published: 16 March 2022 12:42 CET
Scirocco: Sahara sand storms set to turn Italian skies orange

Clouds of desert sand will arrive in many parts of Italy, particularly the western coast and islands, by Thursday according to weather forecasters.

Gusts of hot, dusty air from the south – called the ‘Scirocco’ wind in Italian – are a familiar phenomenon in much of Italy, particularly in southern regions.

This time, clouds of yellow and orange dust are expected to arrive from the west, arriving parts of France on Wednesday before reaching Italy’s western coast and islands.

“Large quantities of desert dust suspended at the highest atmospheric altitudes are ready to reach central and southern Europe after a long journey,” writes Meteo.it, “and therefore also Italy, thanks to the Scirocco winds, intensifying between Thursday 17th and Friday 18th March”.

Dusty skies are already being seen in Alpine regions of Italy on Wednesday morning, according to media reports

Forecasts said the regions most affected by Thursday will include Sardinia, Sicily, Puglia, Lazio, Tuscany, Liguria, and Campania.

The strange weather pattern has already resulted in bright orange skies over Spain this week.

Combined with expected rainfall, forecasters said, the sand is likely to accumulate as reddish dust on balconies, windows and vehicles.

The skies are expected to clear this weekend, with cold air currents arriving from the north from Friday.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy