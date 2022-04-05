For members
COVID-19 GREEN PASS
Where in Italy you still need to show the ‘super green pass’
Italy has relaxed the use of its Covid health pass, but you still need to show the 'reinforced' version or 'super green pass' in many venues across the country. Here's what it is and where you need to show it.
Published: 5 April 2022 14:32 CEST
You still need a super green pass in some venues across Italy. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
COVID-19 GREEN PASS
Reader question: Do I need a Covid green pass for my trip to Italy?
If you're planning to travel to Italy soon, make sure you know the rules on using Covid-19 health certificates in the country.
Published: 4 April 2022 12:11 CEST
