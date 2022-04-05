Read news from:
COVID-19 GREEN PASS

Where in Italy you still need to show the ‘super green pass’

Italy has relaxed the use of its Covid health pass, but you still need to show the 'reinforced' version or 'super green pass' in many venues across the country. Here's what it is and where you need to show it.

Published: 5 April 2022 14:32 CEST
You still need a super green pass in some venues across Italy. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Italian authorities changed the rules on the Covid-19 health certificate on April 1st, as part of the government’s plan to end the current Covid restrictions by early summer.

Since it was introduced last August, the green pass has been extended several times with the rules around its use changing according to the government’s assessments of the health situation.

READ ALSO: How do Italy’s Covid rules change in April?

Now, ministers plan to phase it out by June under the country’s roadmap back to normality, detailed in the recently-approved decreto riapertura, or ‘reopening decree’.

But even though health measures are easing, the green pass system is still in place for some weeks yet.

Here’s what the ‘super green pass’ is, where you still need to show it and for how long.

What is the super green pass?

Italy’s so-called ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass proves the holder is vaccinated against or has recovered from Covid-19 – it cannot be obtained via a negative test result.

It was once a requirement in almost all venues across Italy, including on public transport, but its use is now being phased out over the coming weeks.

A bar owner scans a green pass in central Rome. Photo: Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Where do you need it?

Right now, it remains a requirement at all indoor public venues.

Until April 30th, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 to attend competitions in indoor sports halls (also wearing an Ffp2 mask), for parties held indoors such as birthdays, graduations and weddings for example.

Film and theatre goers will need to show a super green pass if the event is indoors – again with an Ffp2 mask. Discos require the super green pass for entry, where you’ll be allowed to go in with just a surgical mask that you can only remove when dancing.

READ ALSO:

You’ll also need to show this health certificate at swimming pools, gyms and indoor health centres, for practising team and contact sports indoors, attending conferences or entering betting shops, bingo halls and casinos.

For the latest full rundown of where you need to show a super green pass, see this table published by the Italian government.

What happens from May 1st?

The next phase begins in May, which will see the super green pass largely scrapped.

The only place you’ll still need this version of the health certificate is for visiting friends or relatives in hospitals or care homes, which is set to stay in place until the end of the year.

How do I get the super green pass?

If you were vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in Italy, you shouldn’t need to do anything at all.

It is not a new certification, so if you already have it, you only need to present your valid green pass from vaccination or recovery to the venues that require it.

If you’re a visitor and have a health certificate from another country, you will likely not need to obtain an Italian green pass either.

Italy recognises proof of vaccination issued anywhere in the world on par with its own ‘super’ green pass, so the vaccination certificate issued in your home country (such as a US CDC card) should get you into any venue in Italy that is subject to this requirement.

You’ll need to check the expiry date of your health pass to ensure it’s not about to run out.. Once you have the booster – or if you’ve had two shots and then recovered from Covid, the green pass has unlimited validity in Italy.

For the full guide on green passes for visitors, see here.

What if I’m not vaccinated or recovered from Covid?

In this case, you can’t get a super green pass and therefore are excluded from certain venues.

There is an increasing amount of places you can access with proof of a negative test only – which will provide you with a ‘basic’ green pass.

Reader question: Do I need a Covid green pass for my trip to Italy?

For details on which sites you can now access with this basic green pass, see our guide on green passes.

It’s important to bear in mind that some of these rules can vary from one part of Italy to another as regional authorities may introduce stricter requirements of their own.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

COVID-19 GREEN PASS

Reader question: Do I need a Covid green pass for my trip to Italy?

If you're planning to travel to Italy soon, make sure you know the rules on using Covid-19 health certificates in the country.

Published: 4 April 2022 12:11 CEST
Question: ‘I’m travelling to Italy in April and I’m fully vaccinated. I’ve read that I’ll need to show an Italian ‘green pass’ for entry to restaurants and other venues. How do I get one?’

Italy has eased some of its coronavirus containment measures as of April 1st, but its health certificate, known as the ‘green pass’, is still a requirement at many venues.

As travel restarts this spring, The Local has received dozens of questions like the one above from people planning to visit Italy from abroad, with confusion arising amid a series of rule changes by the Italian government over the past few months.

The good news for visitors is that you probably will not need to obtain an Italian green pass.

If you’re vaccinated, Italy recognises proof of vaccination issued anywhere in the world on par with its own ‘super’ green pass, so the vaccination certificate issued in your home country (such as a US CDC card) should get you into any venue in Italy that is subject to this requirement.

People who were vaccinated in the EU or UK will have received a QR code that can be easily scanned and checked just like an Italian green pass.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s Covid rules change in April

Those with a paper vaccination or recovery certificate without a QR code simply need to show their certificate to the person conducting the checks. You do not need a QR code for your certificate to be recognised.

Make sure however that your vaccination certificate will be seen as valid under Italian rules.

If you have been fully vaccinated and boosted, your proof of vaccination has indefinite validity as a ‘super green pass’ equivalent in Italy. If you haven’t had a booster dose but have completed the primary vaccination cycle, your certificate is valid for six months since the last dose.

You can find more detailed information about how the green pass rules work for vaccinated visitors to Italy here

If you have proof of recovery from Covid-19, you can also use this on the same terms as an Italian ‘super’ green pass. This must be a recovery certificate issued by a medical authority (evidence of a negative test result, for example, doesn’t count) and it will be seen as valid for six months since the date of infection.

If you have neither proof of vaccination nor recovery, you’ll need to show proof of a negative test result instead. This is where you would need to get an Italian green pass.

Many venues will now allow you to enter with just proof of a negative test result, known as a ‘basic’ green pass. This is a QR code issued based on a negative result after being tested at a registered facility, such as a pharmacy or clinic.

READ ALSO: How tourists and visitors can get a coronavirus test in Italy

Visitors enjoy an outdoor lunch in Rome's Campo dei Fiori.

Visitors enjoy an outdoor lunch in Rome’s Campo dei Fiori. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

The pass will be valid for 48 hours from the time the test was carried out in the case of a rapid test, or 72 hours in the case of a PCR test.

This means that if you’re in Italy for a longer visit you will need to be tested repeatedly to retain access to a valid pass.

You can find more details about getting a Covid test as a visitor to Italy here.

Where and when do Italy’s green pass rules apply?

For several months now, Italy’s ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass health certificate or an equivalent, showing that the holder is vaccinated against or recently recovered from Covid, has been required to access most venues and services across the country.

After the most recent rule change on April 1st, these requirements have been loosened.

Hotels and public transport are no longer subject to any green pass requirements. Proof of a negative Covid test result – the basic green pass, therefore – will be enough for entry to indoor bars and restaurants. If you’re sitting outside a bar or restaurant, you’ll no longer need any form of health pass at all.

Some spaces require only the ‘basic green pass’, which can be easily obtained via a negative Covid test result from a pharmacy for those without a vaccination or recovery certificate (see above).

The rules apply to everyone in the country aged over 12.

Italy’s green pass rules are expected to be eased further in May, and could be scrapped entirely by mid-June.

See full details of the green pass system and requirements by venue here.

At the border

For entry to Italy, you again do not need a ‘green pass’ specifically, but must show valid proof of vaccination, recovery OR a recent negative test result under the current travel rules, in place until at least April 30th.

As Italy has outsourced the enforcement of these rules to airlines and other transport operators, this documentation will be required when boarding your flight to Italy.

If you’re travelling by road or rail, there may instead be police checks at the border. 

For more information:

See the latest news from The Local about travel to Italy here.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

