Q&A: What do we know so far about Italy’s digital nomad visa?
Italy has approved a special visa option aimed at freelancers and remote workers, but who can get it and how does it work? Here's what you should know if you're thinking of applying.
Published: 6 April 2022 12:09 CEST
The rise of remote work means more people can now live where they choose. And Italy may soon be an option for more people after the approval of a new visa. Photo by Dessidre Fleming on Unsplash
The Italian towns launching alternatives to one-euro homes
Though the number of Italian towns selling abandoned houses for a euro is still growing, some have found the scheme unworkable and are coming up with other ways of luring new residents.
Published: 1 April 2022 17:03 CEST
Updated: 3 April 2022 09:21 CEST
