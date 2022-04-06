For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: Will Italy’s building ‘superbonus’ be extended?
As the deadline nears to use Italy's popular 'superbonus' discount scheme, the government is considering an extension to give homebuilders more time to carry out delayed renovations.
Published: 6 April 2022 15:09 CEST
You could have more time to access Italy's superbonus if the June 30th deadline is extended. Photo by Pietro De Grandi on Unsplash
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: Are Italy’s energy prices really falling from April?
Energy bills in Italy were expected to rise by as much as 20 percent from April - so why are households now set to see a 10 percent drop in prices? The Local looks at the facts.
Published: 5 April 2022 10:25 CEST
