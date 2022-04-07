Read news from:
‘Peace or air conditioning?’ Italy vows to follow EU on Russian gas embargo

As the EU weighs new sanctions on Russia following atrocities in Ukraine, Italy's government said it will support measures including a possible gas embargo.

Published: 7 April 2022 11:11 CEST
Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy will “go with the EU” on proposals for further sanctions against Russia. Photo by Aris Oikonomou / AFP.

Italy will “follow the decisions of the European Union” on new sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Today the gas embargo is not yet… on the table,” Draghi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

“It is not a possibility being discussed at the moment, but the situation is constantly evolving.”

“If we are offered a gas embargo, we will follow the EU down this path, we want the most effective instrument to achieve peace,” he said.

Italy is highly dependent on Russian gas, importing 95 percent of the gas it consumes, of which around 40 percent comes from Russia.

The growing number of “massacres” in Ukraine “is prompting us to adopt even tougher sanctions,” he said. “All the allied countries are wondering what can be done to stop Russia… We are following what the European Union decides.”

Draghi said “I believe the question is between peace and having working radiators, or air conditioning in summer. I think this is the question we must ask ourselves.”

He pledged that “if gas supplies were to stop today, we would be covered until the end of October with our reserves, there would be no consequences”.

Draghi, a former ECB chief, also called for a ceiling on gas prices.

“I have been asking for some time to put a ceiling on the price of gas, that would be the most rational thing at the collective, European level.”

“The EU has extraordinary power in the market, it is in fact the only buyer,” he said.

This power “can be exercised through the establishment of a price that is remunerative but not extravagant like the one we have now.”

He said the EU would make a proposal on a price cap “in a few days, but we can also proceed with national measures.”

Anti-war graffiti and fire reported at Russian TV presenter’s Italian villas

Vandals lit a small fire and dyed a swimming pool red on Wednesday at two luxury Lake Como villas owned by a pro-Putin propagandist, according to reports.

Published: 6 April 2022 16:31 CEST
Updated: 6 April 2022 18:00 CEST
The wo vacation homes on Lake Como owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Solovyev were targeted by vandals on Wednesday, according to reports.

The words “killer” and “no war” were sprayed onto the walls of one villa in Pianello del Lario, reportedly owned by Vladimir Solovyev, while the swimming pool overlooking Lake Como was coloured red, images from the Ansa news agency showed.

Italian authorities are also investigating a fire at another of Solovyev’s vacation homes in the nearby town of Menaggio.

Arson is suspected as tyres were used to start the fire, Ansa reported on Wednesday.

Anti-war slogans and red paint sprayed on the entrance to a villa in Pianello del Lario, overlooking Lake Como, owned by Vladimir Solovyev. Photo by STRINGER / ANSA / AFP

The villas, together worth some eight million euros according to the Italian government, are believed to be currently empty.

Solovyev, a prominent radio and television presenter, is considered the Kremlin’s most prolific and enthusiastic propagandist.

He has three villas in the area, all of which have been seized by Italian financial police as part of Western sanctions against those close to Putin.

Local fire chiefs played down the scale of the blaze after Italian media reported plumes of black smoke in the area.

 “Just one team of firemen put out the fire within a very short time,” Como fire chief, Gennaro di Maio, told AFP.

“There is hardly any damage, it was burnt tyres that gave off visible black smoke,” he said.

Firefighters at one of two villas on Lake Como belonging to a Russian TV presenter linked to Putin. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco (Italian fire service)

Menaggio’s mayor, Michele Spaggiari, told Italy’s AGI news agency that the fire appeared to be “a demonstrative act” causing little or no damage.

Spaggiari said Solovyev bought the property about five years ago.

Solovyev owns two houses on Lake Como that are worth a combined eight million euros, the Italian government said as it announced the property seizures last month.

Police are investigating anti-Russian graffiti at the second property, Ansa reported.

The Italian government said on Monday that it has so far seized over 900 million euros worth of assets belonging to EU-sanctioned Russian oligarchs, including a 530-million-euro yacht.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of March urged the Italian government to continue the seizures and to stop the country from being a playground for Russia’s ultra-rich.

“Don’t be the place that welcomes these people,” Zelensky told lawmakers in Italy, which has long been a top holiday destination for Russia’s elite.

“We must freeze them all: freeze their properties, their accounts, their yachts,” he said.

