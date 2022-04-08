Read news from:
VENICE

IN PHOTOS: Venice opens St Mark’s palazzo to visitors for the first time

The Renaissance-era buildings flanking St Mark's Square have long been one part of Venice that couldn't be visited. Now, local residents have been allowed the first look inside before the buildings open to the public this month.

Published: 8 April 2022 11:25 CEST
IN PHOTOS: Venice opens St Mark's palazzo to visitors for the first time
Cristiano Billia, associate director at David Chipperfield Architects in Milan, poses by the Procuratie Vecchie building after its restoration. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

For centuries, the impressive arcades flanking St Mark’s Square in Venice have embodied the watery city’s elegance and architectural significance.

Now, the Renaissance-era palazzo, whose galleries span as far as the eye can see on the north side of the square, is opening to the public for the first time on Friday, following a three-year renovation.

The building, known as the Procuratie Vecchie, was long the seat of the Procurators of St Mark, who for centuries administered the assets of the church in the wealthy city of Venice, away from the public eye.

An exclusive invitation for locals to finally glimpse the interior of the storied palace following Friday’s inauguration has already attracted reservations from more than 3,000 Venetians. Doors will be open to tourists from around the world from April 13.

Visitors walk in the Procuratie Vecchie building after its restoration. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Built in the 12th century, the Procuratie Vecchie was devastated by fire in 1512, its Venetian-Byzantine building replaced in 1538 by the Renaissance gem in classical style, whose arches – along with the square’s basilica, belltower – are one of the St. Mark’s most recognised features.

The exteror of Venice’s Procuratie Vecchie. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The building is now owned by Italian insurer Generali,which commissioned renowned English architect David Chipperfield to breathe new life into the building.

Although St Mark’s Square is one of the world’s most famous, “none of us has really imagined what is behind these facades,” Chipperfield told AFP, adding it was rare for such a big square to enjoy “such a coherent facade”.

The entrance hall of the Procuratie Vecchie building after its restoration. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

“Superficially it all looks as if it has been built in one time, but it has been built by a number of architects over 100 years,” he said, adding that his role was to correct many of the “haphazard changes” made over the years.

Besides restoring the first and second floors and improving accessibility on higher floors, the work has included building a new home for The Human Safety Net, a foundation launched by Generali to help the world’s most vulnerable, including refugees.

The renovation includes the addition of exhibition rooms, an auditorium and a cafe.

The foundation’s director, Emma Ursich, said the Procuratie Vecchie was a fitting spot for the group, given that the Venetian officials who lived and worked there were also responsible for widows, orphans and the destitute.

A public reading room in the Procuratie Vecchie. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

“So for us it’s a nice homage to the history and to the identity of this building that we have the home of The Human Safety Net here, which works around social inclusion topics,” Ursich said.

To the left of the main entrance, the winged lion of Saint Mark, symbol of the city but also the emblem of Generali, is inlaid in the white marble wall.

A plaque commemorates the birth in 1831 of the insurer in Trieste, which moved part of its operations to Venice the following year.

A visitor views an interactive exhibition in the Procuratie Vecchie building. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Local residents view an interactive exhibition in the Procuratie Vecchie building. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

The recovery project took three years following a two-year design phase aimed at preserving as much of the existing structure as possible.

“We had a building that had been compromised over a very long period of time. It had been modified, added on, changed,” said Chipperfield. “So our responsibility was to bring the building back into some type of integrity.”

Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Chipperfield lauded Italy’s skilled craftsmen who “have been restoring buildings for a thousand years”. They relied on techniques and materials that are part of Venice’s tradition, such as a finishing plaster with a satin effect known as “marmorino”, and “terrazzo”, a mix of coloured marble fragments and cement for floors and walls. 

Just across the square is the 17th-century Procuratie Nuove building. The home of illustrious members of the Habsburg dynasty in the mid-1800s, the structure overlooks the secretive Royal Gardens along the Grand Canal.

The gardens were reopened to the public in 2019 after five years of restoration.

A view of St. Mark’s square, the Caffe Florian and the Procuratie Nuove building from the Procuratie Vecchie. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

By AFP’s Brigitte Hagemann

CULTURE

Venice Carnival: What you need to know about attending in 2022

Venice's world-famous Carnival is back this year. But with some pandemic restrictions still in place, we look at what to expect if you're planning to attend.

Published: 15 February 2022 14:44 CET
Updated: 19 February 2022 11:45 CET
Venice Carnival: What you need to know about attending in 2022

Venice’s 2020 Carnival was cancelled at the last moment as Covid began to spread throughout northern Italy, and the 2021 edition was moved almost entirely online amid ongoing health restrictions.

But with Italy now beginning to reopen, the 2022 festival will bear much more resemblance to those of years past – though a number of safety measures remain in place, and some of the major events have been cancelled.

If you’re planning to visit, here’s a quick guide to what you need to know.

What will the Carnival look like this year?

As is traditional, the 2022 Venice Carnival opened on February 12th (Saturday) and will run until March 1st. 

The main events take place over the weekend of February 19th-20th, though there is a reduced programme this year due to Covid restrictions.

This year’s festivities started with a music concert and a theatre programme for children, and the Carnival officially opened on Sunday evening with the traditional water parade of 20 boats on the Grand Canal.

A masked reveller wearing a traditional carnival costume poses on St Mark Square during Venice's Carnival on February 13, 2022.

A masked reveller wearing a traditional carnival costume poses on St Mark Square during Venice’s Carnival on February 13, 2022. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Activities for the 2022 festival are split into two formats:

The first, ‘Venice Wonder Time‘, takes the form of a series of music, circus, puppets, acrobatics, clowning and theatrical displays held on weekends (February 12th-13th and 19th-20th) and from Thursday, February 24th to Tuesday, March 1st in various locations across the city.

The second main event, named ‘Nebula Solaris’, is a light and circus show which will take place on the Venetian Arsenal from Friday, February 18th to Sunday, February 20th and from Thursday, February 24th to Tuesday, March 1st.

Each date will have two performances – one at 6.45pm and one at 9.15pm – and tickets must be bought in advance, either online or at sale points across the city.

For the duration of the festival, there will also be street art and small-scale performances, workshops, exhibitions and dinners at venues across the city – some of which require advance booking, others of which will welcome participants at the door until capacity is reached.

What Covid restrictions are in place in 2022?

In-person events this year are subject to a number of Covid safety measures.

Some Carnival traditions that typically attract very large crowds have been cancelled altogether this year as a precautionary measure, and capacity has been restricted to allow for social distancing measures at all events.

Visitors will also need to show a health pass for entry to some events, as well as for access to public transport, hotels, restaurants, bars, and most other venues across Italy.

A masked figure poses in St Mark Square during Venice's Carnival on February 12, 2022.

A masked figure poses in St Mark Square during Venice’s Carnival on February 12, 2022. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

The official Venice Carnival website states that the Nebula Solaris shows, for example, can accommodate up to 1,230 people, which it says will allow for social distancing (which Italian government rules state must be at least one metre between all non-cohabiting spectators).

A vaccination certificate showing that the holder is boosted or has received their last Covid-19 shot within the past six months, or a recovery certificate demonstrating the holder has recovered from Covid in the past six months, is required to access the Nebula Solaris shows and to enter other events and exhibition spaces.

High-grade FFP2 masks are also needed to gain entry to the Nebula Solaris spectacle, and to access many other Carnival events.

Face masks in general are required by law in Italy in all indoor public spaces and in all outdoor spaces where people are gathered together.

A costumed couple poses on St Mark's Square during Venice's Carnival on February 13, 2022.

A costumed couple poses on St Mark’s Square during Venice’s Carnival on February 13, 2022. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Which events are cancelled?

The traditional Volo dell’Angelo (‘Flight of the Angel’) opening ceremony, in which a costumed woman wearing wings ‘flies’ down a cable from the bell tower in St. Mark’s square to the centre of the piazza and pays tribute to Venice’s ‘Doge’, was cancelled again this year, Sky News reports.

Other casualties of the pandemic in 2022 are the Volo dell’Aquila (very similar to the Volo dell’Angelo, but performed by an athlete), and the Svolo del Leone (‘Flight of the Lion’) a ceremony which normally closes out the Carnival in which a giant flag with bearing the emblem of the winged lion that is the symbol of the Most Serene Republic of Venice descends to cover St. Mark’s square.

The Festa delle Marie or ‘Celebration of the Marias’ – something between a historical reenactment and a beauty pageant during which 12 young women are dressed up, paraded throughout the city, and then subjected to a vote as to which of them makes the best Maria – has also been cancelled; as has the Taglio del Toro, in which a (fake) bull is paraded and then ritually decapitated in St. Mark’s square.

Finally, the parades of floats which typically take place both on land and in the water will not take place this year to avoid large crowds of spectators.

How busy will this year’s Venice Carnival be?

While it’s still unclear exactly how many people will participate in this year’s Carnival, news agency Ansa reports that Venice registered 100,000 visitors over the weekend, one quarter of which came from overseas.

For more details, see the official Venice Carnival website 

