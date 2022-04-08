For members
COVID-19 RULES
TRAVEL: What to expect if you’re visiting Italy this Easter
After two years with limited opportunities to visit Italy, Covid restrictions are easing and travel is resuming. But what can you expect if you haven't visited for a while?
Published: 8 April 2022 17:20 CEST
What does travel to Italy look like after two years of the pandemic? While tourism is back on, you might notice a few changes. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?
Would you prefer to travel across Europe by train rather than plane this summer? It’s not nearly as simple as it should be, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis, explains specialist Jon Worth.
Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
