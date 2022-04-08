Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FAMILY

‘Kids are adored here’: What being a parent in Italy is really like

Raising a family in any country other than your own brings added challenges and surprise. The Local asked international parents living in Italy about their experiences with everything from healthcare to schooling.

Published: 9 April 2022 09:15 CEST
'Kids are adored here': What being a parent in Italy is really like
What it's really like to be a parent in Italy according to the people who've done it. Photo by Jessica Rockowitz on Unsplash

Becoming a parent is a monumental shift in life, even when in a familiar culture and surroundings.

It’s no mean feat, then, to have a child or move your family to a new country with different rules, norms and expectations – not to mention all in a foreign language.

But along with the challenges, there are rewards to making such a bold leap. The Local spoke to parents who moved to Italy to find out more about the pros, the cons – and the entirely unexpected.

Adult-centred but child-friendly

Richard Hough has been living in Verona for 10 years with his wife and two boys, now 13 and seven years old.

He’s seen both sides of the coin as his first child was three when they moved to Italy from Glasgow, Scotland, and his second son was born in Italy.

“The one born in Scotland still has Scottish characteristics when it comes to food and the weather. He doesn’t wear hats and scarves, much to the shock of Italians, and he loves British food like Heinz baked beans and ginger biscuits,” Richard says, “Our little one is much more Italian – he loves pasta and his nonna,”

Regardless of differing attitudes towards heritage, Richard says Italy is “a fantastic place to raise a family”.

“The climate, diet and lifestyle are all great for children. Verona itself is a really safe city to raise them and the fact that they are bilingual and bicultural really appeals to me,” he added.

Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

He also says that in his experience, Italians love children: “They are so affectionate towards them, they treasure children.”

It’s an observation echoed by Paige Latham, an American national living in Alessandria, Piedmont, with her husband and two boys, aged 12 and four.

“I feel like children are more integrated into adult life in Italy. When you go out to dinner, people bring their children along a lot more,” she says.

Like Richard, she finds that children are nigh on idolised in Italy.

“I think kids are adored here, people are more vocal about them. If someone sees them at supermarket, there’s always a kind word, like ‘ah, they’re so cute, so sweet!’ They interact more with kids and children are more noticed, more valued maybe,” she says.

The impression that children are highly important to Italians is a common thread.

Shirin Georgiani had her first baby in Ferrara, in the north of Italy, almost 18 months ago. After becoming a mum she says she noticed that children open up conversation with everyone.

READ ALSO: Italy heading for demographic ‘crisis’ as population set to shrink by a fifth

Mostly old people would stop me on the way somewhere to coo and ask if the baby was a boy or girl, what’s his name, and to ask if he was good. There were constant questions, such as asking, ‘does he sleep well?’ and unsolicited advice on parenting,” she told us.

Since recently moving back to London, she’s noticed the cultural differences even more: “At the same time as feeling like having a baby makes you public property, everyone was endearing. Maybe because there are fewer children in Italy and are precious… they are the centre of the universe in Italy, whereas nobody cares in the UK!”

Different parenting styles

The culture in which your child is born or raised has a huge impact on not just them, but how you’re expected to be a parent too.

According to the parents we spoke to, there’s also the flip-side of the adoration towards children – and that’s the judgement of your parenting.

“It’s a cliché but true: Italian kids are much more mollycoddled than Scottish kids. They spend less time outdoors in winter, so old ladies would come and tell me off if my children were what they deemed inappropriately dressed,” Richard told us.

He also spoke of the near obsession with monitoring a child’s temperature.

Any Italian mum knows the precise temperature of their child at any given time. You’ll hear at the school gates, ‘Giovanni is 37.5C!’ And I’d think 37 what?

“In our household we didn’t even have a thermometer. That’s changed since Covid of course, but it’s different here – we just used to get measured from the back of your mum’s hand on your forehead.”

Considering how much he noticed Italians’ warmth towards children, Richard says he was surprised that the country isn’t set up for them.

READ ALSO: 15 things you’ll probably never get used to about living in Italy

Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP

“I was first quite shocked about the lack of changing facilities in bars and restaurants. Nowhere had decent changing facilities – or a child-friendly menu. I took that for granted back home,” he tells us.

“It has changed in the last 10 years, but at the beginning, we couldn’t even get a high chair and the child had to just sit in your lap,” he adds.

Paige also notes that there’s less infrastructure around children in Italy compared to the US.

“Babysitting isn’t as common – in the US, you’d get a babysitter and most people use them. Here, I don’t hear about anyone using babysitters,” she tells us.

“I don’t like that side of parenting in Italy. If my husband or I need personal time, we take turns. We tag team. If you’re a single parent, that could be a huge challenge,” she adds.

Shirin also notes “very different parenting styles” between Italy and the UK, as well as differences when it comes to official advice.

In the UK, I was shocked at some things the nurse was saying. I was advised not to feed him to sleep and that he doesn’t need milk anymore,” she says.

“I was told I’d become a sleep crux for him and needed to change the sleep associations he has. Sleep training and all that ideology is something I never came across in Italy: the health advisors there never pushed the idea of getting him out of our bedroom or holding the baby less.

“I can’t imagine a nurse saying there’s a sleep and feeding routine to stick to in Italy. In the UK, they seem in a rush to separate the children and make them grow up,” she adds.

The Italian healthcare system

One big area of concern around having a family in Italy is giving birth in another country and how alien or daunting that might feel as a foreigner.

Fortunately for any worrying mum-to-be (or dad), all the parents we spoke to were largely positive in their experiences of accessing antenatal care and the experience of labour itself in Italy.

READ ALSO: Ten things you need to know about giving birth in Italy

Paige tells us that she used Italy’s public healthcare system for everything. She was living in Rome during her first pregnancy and says that the “care was good” and that all the staff were “very helpful”.

“As long as you make your appointments in time, you’ll get what you need done. The only thing I paid for were monthly blood tests and a gestational diabetes test,” she says.

Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP

The regular check-ups and scans impressed Richard too.

“The Italian healthcare was fantastic. My wife had regular blood tests and ultrasounds, you can’t fault the quality of it. Each child has a designated paediatrician too,” he tells us.

For Shirin, her rating of healthcare was similarly positive, even if she found aspects of it challenging due to being pregnant and giving birth at the height of the pandemic.

READ ALSO: ‘What it was like being pregnant during the pandemic in Italy’

Had I not been alone, I would’ve been really happy with the healthcare and the support I got from Italy. I only know it now that I’m back in the UK and have spoken to friends. The monthly blood tests and scans are a privilege that you don’t get here,” she says.

Medically I think there’s a lot of support and there’s more if you need it. I was even offered psychological support when I cried during one visit – but I refused it, I was just emotional!

“The prenatal courses were free and in-depth. Luckily, I could do them in person as restrictions started to drop. Face-to-face interaction did really help. You have a trained midwife for three hours a week to ask any questions you want about birth, breastfeeding and labour.

“You’d never get that in the UK. I felt I was looked after medically more than my UK friends. When I look back, I couldn’t fault the healthcare system. I can’t complain,” she added.

The aftercare got less of a glowing review, however.

“I felt the moment I stepped out of hospital, I was left alone,” Shirin tells us.

“I begged for support and one midwife came to the house. After that, it was all over the phone or online – and even then, I had to really go looking for it and only found out about any support through a WhatsApp group,” she adds.

Going to playgroup and school

Once the baby has arrived, parents have a whole new set of challenges to face as their little one grows up – and a lot of it does seem to rely on word of mouth and WhatsApp groups.

There’s a lot going on, it’s just not obvious, you have to ask. If you see someone in a park with a child, just ask. As a foreigner  you’re not going to know, so you’ve got to just talk to people and throw yourself out there,” according to Shirin.

Parenting in Italy can be such a positive social thing, but nobody is going to come knocking on your door,” she added.

Paige also had similar experiences and went along to mum and baby groups in Rome to forge a support group.

Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

“It’s lonely when you have little kids and you’re a foreigner. It’s important when you find a group of mums, as there’s someone to have coffee with and helps to keep your sanity – you feel less alone,” she says.

Richard was the one who took on a bigger share of childcare when they moved to Verona, and this threw up a different set of obstacles.

“The impression here is that parenting and bringing up kids is still mainly the woman’s domain. I was the only dad picking up children from scuola materna (preschool or nursery school). And at the park, I was the only bloke, but that has definitely changed in the past 10 years,” he tells us.

READ ALSO: How much parental leave do you get in Italy?

Other shifts over the past decade are attitudes to the balance between work and childcare. Richard says he encountered barriers when he asked for more flexibility with his teaching job in order to pick up his sons from school – and was refused.

But, he says, “things are changing” as people increasingly appreciate the need to be flexible.

As for schooling in Italy, the parents we spoke to noticed significant differences to the educational system they’re used to.

“I don’t know if Italian schools are better or worse. There are good and bad aspects – it is completely comprehensive, they cover so much ground in so much detail and in such a logical, precise way,” Richard says.

He adds that there is a focus on testing and homework – that also struck Paige about schooling in Italy.

Even at a young age, around eight or nine years old, her son was bringing home plenty of homework, she says.

Plus, in Italy, parents need to fork out substantial sums for textbooks, as they are not paid for by the state: Paige says she spent €300 on her son’s materials for this school year.

The fixation on academia also means that a lot of schools aren’t that interested in sports or social clubs, something that’s largely done outside school, Paige says.

The fun side

There is an element of sheer joy and fun to raising children in Italy, as the parents we spoke to attest.

Not least because, in some cases, it can actually broaden your social network.

Shirin says that finding your groups will really help stop you from feeling isolated: “Once you do cement in, Italian friendships are very loyal, true and genuine. It’s getting there that’s the hard bit.”

For Richard, raising his boys in Italy has been one of the best parts of moving here: “I used to love taking my little boy for a ‘babyccino’, to the library and the park. Enjoy those times, because they pass quickly.

“When I used to take him for a gelato – the mess he would make! But those were the moments to treasure. Looking back on it, those were probably the happiest days of my experience in Italy.”

What are your thoughts on parenting in Italy? How does it compare to raising a family in your home country? We’d love to hear readers’ experiences in the comments section below.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FAMILY

How much parental leave do you get in Italy?

For those considering raising a family in Italy, here's what the law says about how much time new parents can take off work - and how it compares to other countries.

Published: 29 March 2022 17:18 CEST
How much parental leave do you get in Italy?

The Italian government has introduced various measures to help people have a family over the past year, in a bid to reverse the country’s declining birth rate and to make having children more feasible.

Among the reforms is the introduction of the universal single allowance (assegno unico e universale) – a payment granted per child from the seventh month of pregnancy – and more paternity leave for fathers.

READ ALSO: How families can claim Italy’s new universal single allowance

These steps form part of the country’s wider strategy – the so-called Family Act – which aims to make starting a family in Italy more affordable.

In Italy, parental leave entitlement varies hugely for mothers and fathers. Five months of mandatory maternity leave are granted for mothers, while dads get just ten days.

Those five months of maternity leave can be split before and after the birth and are paid at 80 percent of the woman’s salary, while paternity leave is paid at 100 percent of the father’s salary and can be taken from the birth date of the child, within the first five months of its life.

Dads could be entitled to the five months of maternity leave if they end up being the sole carer, such as instances of maternal illness or abandonment.

But does more time off for dads bring Italy in line with parental leave on a global scale? And how generous is the system for mothers compared to other countries? Here’s what you’re entitled to and how Italy stacks up internationally.

Maternity leave

Looking at the absence from work you’re allowed for having a baby in Italy, the split between maternity and paternity leave is significant – as is the case for most countries.

In Italy, maternity leave (congedo di maternità) “is the period of compulsory abstention from work granted to employees during pregnancy and postpartum,” according to Italy’s national welfare system INPS.

READ ALSO: Italy heading for demographic ‘crisis’ as population set to shrink by a fifth

On an EU level, European legislation stipulates that mothers are entitled to a minimum of 14 weeks maternity leave, of which two are mandatory.

However, countries are able to make their own exceptions and Italy has exempted freelancers, who are not obliged to take any time off for maternity leave at all.

Aside from this category who can choose to forego maternity leave, five months of abstention from work are compulsory, making Italy’s one of the highest mandatory maternity periods in the EU.

This can begin two months before the birth with three months after or one month before and four months afterwards. In certain cases, maternity leave can begin even earlier than two months before the due date if the Local Health Authority (ASL) orders it, if the pregnancy is high risk or if the mother’s job deems it necessary to stop working.

READ ALSO: Ten things you need to know about giving birth in Italy

For women who would prefer to take the whole five months of leave once the baby is born, they can now do so since a law allowing this was passed in 2019. This means you can take zero leave before the baby is born, as long as your doctor certifies that this would cause no harm to you or your baby.

You are also entitled to five months’ maternity leave if you adopt, which is granted from the day the child enters your family.

Within these five months of maternity leave, you are entitled to 80 percent of your wage, which is paid by your employer. If you’re a freelancer, you’re also entitled to 80 percent of your income, based on an average calculation of what you make over 365 days and it’s paid directly from INPS.

International maternity leave

Going back to work when a baby is between three and five months old may seem very early to some, or generous to others.

Looking at Italy’s neighbours, some European countries are on a par. According to the latest EU data for March 2022, Spain grants 16 weeks’ maternity leave; this comes at 100 percent pay reported an international HR study.

Germany instead provides 14 weeks of leave at 100 percent pay. However, in Germany you can request up to three years of parental leave with an allowance available for most of that.

Therefore, at the base level, they both grant more monthly pay for less time off, as does France at 16 weeks for 100 percent salary.

Denmark offers 18 weeks’ maternity leave and how much of your salary you receive in this time depends on your contract, reaching as much as €599 per week.

Austria provides 16 weeks of leave at 100 percent of your salary, while Switzerland grants 14 weeks of leave at 80 percent salary.

So far, so comparable. But when you look at countries such as Finland, Sweden and Norway, you might consider swapping Italy for a Scandinavian country to raise your offspring.

How Italy’s maternity leave compares internationally. Photo by Xavier Mouton Photographie on Unsplash

Finland offers both parents 164 days, making that just over 23 weeks (not including weekend days) each. Although this parity is intended to shift childcare to a more balanced responsibility rather than it falling solely on the mother, parents can transfer 69 days to the other parent. Therefore, maternity leave could be bumped up to 233 days.

Norway gives mothers a whopping 49 weeks at 100 percent of their salary, or 59 weeks at 80 percent of their salary.

And the real reason you may decide you don’t mind trading in Italian sun for the Swedish chill is the generous parental leave of 240 days per parent, with all but 90 days able to be transferred to the other parent.

Therefore, one of you could have 330 days off at 80 percent of your salary. Unpaid leave is also available until the child is 18 months old.

Now outside the EU but still close in proximity is the UK, who also offer a comparatively very generous 39 weeks of maternity leave at 90 percent pay for six weeks with varying lower amounts after that, depending on the employer. A further 13 weeks are allowed unpaid to make up one year of maternity leave.

READ ALSO:

But before you write off Italy for being stingy with precious time off for you and your newborn, spare a thought for your fellow American mums.

Maternity leave is controversial in the States, as being one of the richest countries in the world, you’d think that time off for having a baby would be ample and fair.

How much time you can spend with your bundle has financial, career and health implications. Photo by Garrett Jackson on Unsplash

But the total time granted to mothers to recover physically and emotionally after the birth, and to focus on caring for a new child, is zero.

The United States is one of only a handful of countries in the world to offer no paid maternity leave, according to data from the World Policy Analysis Center. And the rest of this category are poor or middle income nations.

The federal law only allows for 12 weeks of unpaid leave for having a baby, according to the Family and Medical Leave Act and even then, only some workers are eligible for that.

Paternity leave

The amount of time fathers can have off following the birth of their child has increased in Italy. Paternity leave (congedo di paternità) is now ten days and can be taken at 100 percent of a dad’s salary, paid by INPS – but this is only available to employed workers.

Dads are also entitled to the same leave as the mother if the child is no longer under her care, for example in case of illness or abandonment.

Ten days may not sound like a great deal to people from many other countries. Fully paid leave for new fathers was only introduced in Italy in 2012, and Italy is lagging far behind Spain and Scandinavian countries, offering new dads weeks if not months of paternity leave.

But it marks a considerable rise from just four days, reaching five days in 2019 and going from five days to seven days in 2020. Since last year, the government-paid paternity leave became the current ten working days, with an optional extra day if the mother gives up one day of her statutory maternity leave.

Paternity leave in Italy can be taken by the father up to the fifth month of the child’s life and the ten days can be taken on a non-continuous basis – that is, you can split up the ten days across those five months.

Dads in Italy can now take 10 days paternity leave if they are employed workers. Photo by Mikael Stenberg on Unsplash

However, it’s already in line with a coming rule of a right to two weeks’ paternity leave across member states. This was introduced in August 2019 in a new directive on work-life balance for parents and carers.

“Member States have until 2 August 2022 to adopt the laws, regulations and administrative provisions necessary to comply with the directive,” states the EU.

Based on data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Italy comes far down the table for paternity leave on an international scale.

According to the chart below, based on a report updated in October 2021, Italy is way below the OECD average for the amount of weeks of father-specific leave.

How much paid paternity leave fathers can claim according to country. Source: OECD

Spain offers a considerable 16 weeks to new fathers at 100 percent pay, making it equal to maternity leave and therefore one of the most gender equal countries when it comes to parental leave.

After Spain, Finland is the most generous for fathers in the EU with nine weeks of leave granted, while France instead gives fathers 28 days off at 100 percent of their salary.

Switzerland introduced paternity leave in 2021, giving dads two weeks at up to 80 percent of their salary.

The UK permits dads two weeks of paternity leave, but there is also a shared parental leave option where parents can split up to 50 weeks of leave and up to 37 weeks of pay.

In Austria, all employed dads are allowed to take one month of unpaid leave, while Sweden’s parental leave is noted above – at 240 days or 330 if mum went back to work earlier and transferred some of her leave over.

23 out of the 27 European member states recognise paternity leave, making Italy and most of Europe much more favourable to their American counterparts, who again, get zero paid leave.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy