For members
FAMILY
‘Kids are adored here’: What being a parent in Italy is really like
Raising a family in any country other than your own brings added challenges and surprise. The Local asked international parents living in Italy about their experiences with everything from healthcare to schooling.
Published: 9 April 2022 09:15 CEST
What it's really like to be a parent in Italy according to the people who've done it. Photo by Jessica Rockowitz on Unsplash
For members
FAMILY
How much parental leave do you get in Italy?
For those considering raising a family in Italy, here's what the law says about how much time new parents can take off work - and how it compares to other countries.
Published: 29 March 2022 17:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments