TRAVEL NEWS

Will tourism in Italy return to pre-pandemic levels this year?

With the weather warming up and the Easter holidays fast approaching, Italy's tourism sector is looking the healthiest it's been in the last two years. But will 2022 see a return to pre-pandemic levels?

Published: 12 April 2022 12:25 CEST
Tourists arriving in Venice in July 2019. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Covid-19 closures and restrictions have battered the Italian tourism sector. With tourism accounting for a large chunk of the Italian economy, Italy suffered a particularly hard shock when the pandemic hit in 2020.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit, tourism accounted for about 14 percent of Italian GDP and nine percent of all jobs in the country.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about travel to Italy this spring

Some 96 million international tourists visited the country that year, and domestic and foreign tourism meant Italy was raking in an estimated €236 billion in direct and indirect contributions to GDP.

So high was the number of tourists arriving in Italy, in fact, that many major destinations were voicing concerns about overtourism and putting measures in place to manage the extreme overcrowding becoming a regular sight at peak times for travel.

The number of – and revenue from – international tourists was only expected to keep growing, mainly due to the rising number of arrivals from China, tourism industry groups said in 2019.

All that, of course, came to an abrupt halt in early 2020.

A visitor walks past the Spanish Steps on the Piazza di Spagna in the centre of Rome.

A visitor walks past the Spanish Steps on the Piazza di Spagna in the centre of Rome. Photo by Marie-Laure MESSANA / AFP.

Over the course of that one year, the country lost a staggering €120.6 billion as a result of travel and tourism restrictions – equating to a 51 percent decrease in tourism’s contribution to Italy’s gross domestic product (GDP) and leaving an estimated 337,000 people unemployed.

Despite Italy easing health measures somewhat over the past two summers, travel has remained heavily restricted for many, and the sector has continued to struggle on.

Tourism recovered slightly in 2021, but visitor numbers stayed far below normal as international travel restrictions remained in place for much of the year.

But spring 2022 brings more optimism, as the Italian government plans to drop almost all Covid restrictions by mid-June in a bid to lure back tourists and boost the economy.

“The summer will go very well,” Italy’s tourism minister Massimo Garavaglia predicted in an interview with the Corriere della Sera news daily on Monday.

“As far as Covid is concerned, from May Italy is playing by same rules as other countries and is on a level playing field, and our country will go all out: there is so much interest in Italy and we must organise ourselves to capture it”.

READ ALSO: What to expect if you’re returning to Italy this Easter

Statistics appear to show however that while Italy’s tourism industry is on the path to recovery, a return to full health is still some distance away.

The number of domestic and international tourists in Italy is set to rise by 43 percent compared to 2021, according to a new survey from the market research institute Demoskopika.

That means 92 million people – both Italians and foreigners – are expected to take trips over the course of 2022.

But this is still 29.6 percent fewer than the number in 2019.

The study said tourism expenditure in Italy is set to amount to around 26 billion euros this year, up 11.8 percent on 2021.

As for domestic travel, 51 percent of Italians – around 30 million people – are planning a holiday in the next few months, 90 percent of whom will remain in Italy.

However, Demoskopika predicted that Italy’s travel sector will need to undergo some “profound” changes before it can recover fully.

“Tourism as we have known it until some time ago is probably in hibernation,” stated president of Demoskopika Raffaele Rio in a press release.

OPINION: Italy must update its image if it wants a new kind of tourism

A tourist walks outside the Capitoline Museums in central Rome.

A tourist walks outside the Capitoline Museums in central Rome. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP.

“The system needs to undergo a profound transformation in terms of sustainability, to respond adequately to the new purchasing behavior of tourists generated by the pandemic emergency,” he said.

“Individuals, at the time of choosing the holiday, pay more and more attention to respect for local communities, to unique experiences immersed in the local culture, to avoiding the most popular destinations.”

Revenue from domestic tourism has meanwhile become increasingly important in Italy amid the pandemic.

This Easter, around 14 million Italians will be travelling within the country, with 25 percent taking an extra day off around April 25th (Italy’s ‘Liberation Day’, and a public holiday) to go on holiday, according to Italian hotel association Federalberghi.

The coast remains (only just) the most popular destination for Italians planning to travel at Easter, with 28.9 percent headed to seaside resorts, according to the Federalberghi survey.

Meanwhile, 28.7 percent plan to visit Italian cities of art and culture, and 16.4 percent to the mountains.

READ ALSO:

Come summer, Demoskopika’s survey estimates that more than half (57 percent) of people in Italy will go to the beach. Of the 10 percent of Italians planning on travelling abroad, only 3 percent will leave the continent, with the remaining 7 percent staying within Europe’s borders.

But for many people, things are far from ‘back to normal’ this year.

Travel will not be on the cards for 13 percent of Italian families surveyed due to a worsening of their financial situation amid the pandemic and the rising cost of living.

The war in Ukraine was also cited as a major factor in the decision not to travel this year by ten percent of Italians, while another eight percent said they would not be travelling due to ongoing concern about Covid and new variants.

Demoskopika also estimated that the absence of some 300,000 Ukrainian and Russian tourists this year will cost Italy almost €180 million in lost tourism revenue.

For members

COVID-19 RULES

TRAVEL: What to expect if you’re returning to Italy this Easter

After two years with limited opportunities to visit Italy, Covid restrictions are easing and travel is resuming. But what should you expect if you haven't visited for a while?

Published: 8 April 2022 17:20 CEST
After nearly two years of Covid emergency, Italy has finally relaxed most of its restrictions and the country is eagerly reopening its doors to tourism.

The Easter holidays, which, as far as holidays go in Italy are second only to Christmas celebrations in importance, mark the beginning of the tourist season and this year they’re expected to offer the usual wealth of village festivals, food markets, and other activities to enjoy in the warm spring sunlight.

So if you’re looking forward to a long-awaited return to Italy over the Easter holidays, here’s a breakdown of what you should expect from your upcoming trip.

Travel rules

Priority numero uno for your trip to Italy is meeting the requirements for getting into the country in the first place. The good news is that Italian government has recently relaxed most Covid-related travel rules – but some are still in place, and you should be well aware of them to avoid any unpleasant surprises in transit.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about travel to Italy this spring

Quarantine-free travel to Italy is currently allowed from all countries, for any reason. But under extended rules and entry requirements in place until at least April 30th, you’ll need to show either a Covid vaccination certificate, recovery certificate or negative test result when entering the country..

Italy also requires arrivals to complete a passenger locator form (download it here and here’s how to fill it out).

If you can’t provide the required paperwork, you can still enter the country but will have to undergo a five-day quarantine at the address specified on the Passenger Locator Form. Not the best way to spend the Easter break if you ask us.

You can check the latest official information on rules for arrivals to Italy from your country on the Italian Foreign Ministry’s website here.

Covid restrictions in Italy

Congratulations, you ‘ve made it into the country. However, before you nosedive into Italian culture, bear in mind that unlike some other countries Italy has kept a number of its domestic Covid health measures in place for the time being.

Italy’s  ‘green pass’ rules

Though the rules have been eased in April, Italy’s health pass system is still in place. 

Italy uses two types of green pass, namely a ‘basic’ green pass certifying a negative molecular or antigenic test result, and a ‘super’ green pass certifying Covid vaccination or recovery from the disease.

READ ALSO: Where you now need to show a Covid green pass in Italy

From April 1st, Italy has scrapped the requirement for hotel guests to show any type of Covid health pass. It is also no longer required to access museums in Italy, or to sit at an outdoor bar or restaurant.

Theatres, cinemas, concert halls, nightclubs, other indoor entertainment venues and indoor sports arenas, however, do require a valid vaccination or recovery certificate.

All foreign-issued vaccination or recovery certificates (provided the vaccines in question are recognised by Italy – see above) are considered equivalent to the Italian super green pass and will give you access to all the same spaces.

You do not need to convert your vaccination or recovery certificate into an Italian green pass as a visitor to Italy.

Keep in mind that there’s a pretty advantageous loophole in Italy’s current Covid rules. The foreign traveller who has completed the primary vaccine cycle over six months ago or has recovered from COVID for more than 6 months, can still access services requiring a super green pass by producing a negative Covid test. 

You can find more detailed information about how the super green pass works for visitors in Italy here.

Masks

Italy no longer requires face masks to be worn in most outdoor public areas, but they’re still needed indoors for now.

the government is expected to scrap face masks on May 1st. That means that if you want to visit any indoor public venues during the Easter holidays, you will still need a face covering. 

READ ALSO: How tourists and visitors can get a coronavirus test in Italy

Specifically, FFP2 masks must be worn on all types of transport, whether that be interregional or local. Surgical masks are ok for most other indoor locations such as hotels, bars, restaurants, museums and shops. You will also have to wear a mask in clubs, except when dancing – so, no need to do mask-on cardio drills prior to your trip.

Other changes

Apart from the Covid-related rules mentioned above, there are a number of other aspects that you might want to take a mental note of prior to your journey.

Italy has changed a lot over the past two years and many local habits and social rules might not exactly be the way you remember them. 

Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP

Arrivederci to the double kiss

Due to the Covid pandemic, many Italians have kissed goodbye (absolutely intended pun) to the two-kiss greeting. While close friends and family members might still occasionally resort to the double peck, the days where you’d kiss complete strangers are far gone. 

In fact, the concept of personal space itself has considerably changed. That’s not to say people are now keeping their distance at all times. But, generally speaking, in public spaces such as post offices, public transport or shops, most people have developed a keen inclination to avoid pressing up against one another even when social distancing is not necessarily enforced.

Paying by card is now a realistic option

There were days not so long ago where placing Italy and technological progress in the same sentence would be enough to raise the eyebrows of most Ufficio Indagini officers. So you may be surprised to see that Italy has made some noticeable digital strides in the last two years

For instance, these days you’re far more likely to be offered the option of paying by contactless card, even for smaller sums.

This is not only due to people preferring card transactions for Covid-related hygiene reasons but it is also part of a wider government scheme to crack down on rampant tax evasion.

Interestingly, the contactless revolution seems to have spread to the farthest corners of the country; so much so that the next time you pay for a ghiacciolo (ice lolly) in a remote Apulian village you might be able to do so with a tap of your card. 

Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Take-out has taken off

While a good number of restaurants in Italy’s major towns and cities offered takeaway food and drinks well before the pandemic, this seems now to be standard all over the country.

Surprisingly, it’s not just restaurants that have expanded their take-out offering. Home delivery in general is more of an option these days, with more and more supermarkets delivering their goods right to your doorstep.

This has been a major change for people in smaller towns and more rural parts of the country, where home deliveries were previously non-existent.

Watch out for e-scooters

Dulcis in fundo, foreign visitors coming to Italy after a two-year hiatus are liable to be struck (quite literally, unfortunately) by one thing: monopattini (e-scooters) and e-bikes.

When the country started to relax its rules after the first Covid wave, people looked for ways to travel around their city without being crammed into poorly ventilated buses and trams, and app-controlled scooters and bikes offered themselves up as the answer.

In short, the entire country seems to now be in the grip of an electric vehicle craze which isn’t likely to go away anytime soon. So, while visiting, be sure to stop to appreciate the picturesque Italian landscape while also, perhaps, having a look over your shoulder every once in a while.

But don’t worry, most things about the Italy that we know and love are still recognisable – the food and the wine are great, the drivers are terrible, and there may very well be a strike. Viva l’Italia!

Privacy