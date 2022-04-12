Will tourism in Italy return to pre-pandemic levels this year?

After nearly two years of Covid emergency, Italy has finally relaxed most of its restrictions and the country is eagerly reopening its doors to tourism.

The Easter holidays, which, as far as holidays go in Italy are second only to Christmas celebrations in importance, mark the beginning of the tourist season and this year they’re expected to offer the usual wealth of village festivals, food markets, and other activities to enjoy in the warm spring sunlight.

So if you’re looking forward to a long-awaited return to Italy over the Easter holidays, here’s a breakdown of what you should expect from your upcoming trip.

Travel rules

Priority numero uno for your trip to Italy is meeting the requirements for getting into the country in the first place. The good news is that Italian government has recently relaxed most Covid-related travel rules – but some are still in place, and you should be well aware of them to avoid any unpleasant surprises in transit.

Quarantine-free travel to Italy is currently allowed from all countries, for any reason. But under extended rules and entry requirements in place until at least April 30th, you’ll need to show either a Covid vaccination certificate, recovery certificate or negative test result when entering the country..

Italy also requires arrivals to complete a passenger locator form (download it here and here’s how to fill it out).

If you can’t provide the required paperwork, you can still enter the country but will have to undergo a five-day quarantine at the address specified on the Passenger Locator Form. Not the best way to spend the Easter break if you ask us.

You can check the latest official information on rules for arrivals to Italy from your country on the Italian Foreign Ministry’s website here.

Covid restrictions in Italy

Congratulations, you ‘ve made it into the country. However, before you nosedive into Italian culture, bear in mind that unlike some other countries Italy has kept a number of its domestic Covid health measures in place for the time being.

Italy’s ‘green pass’ rules

Though the rules have been eased in April, Italy’s health pass system is still in place.

Italy uses two types of green pass, namely a ‘basic’ green pass certifying a negative molecular or antigenic test result, and a ‘super’ green pass certifying Covid vaccination or recovery from the disease.

From April 1st, Italy has scrapped the requirement for hotel guests to show any type of Covid health pass. It is also no longer required to access museums in Italy, or to sit at an outdoor bar or restaurant.

Theatres, cinemas, concert halls, nightclubs, other indoor entertainment venues and indoor sports arenas, however, do require a valid vaccination or recovery certificate.

All foreign-issued vaccination or recovery certificates (provided the vaccines in question are recognised by Italy – see above) are considered equivalent to the Italian super green pass and will give you access to all the same spaces.

You do not need to convert your vaccination or recovery certificate into an Italian green pass as a visitor to Italy.

Keep in mind that there’s a pretty advantageous loophole in Italy’s current Covid rules. The foreign traveller who has completed the primary vaccine cycle over six months ago or has recovered from COVID for more than 6 months, can still access services requiring a super green pass by producing a negative Covid test.

You can find more detailed information about how the super green pass works for visitors in Italy here.

Masks

Italy no longer requires face masks to be worn in most outdoor public areas, but they’re still needed indoors for now.

the government is expected to scrap face masks on May 1st. That means that if you want to visit any indoor public venues during the Easter holidays, you will still need a face covering.

Specifically, FFP2 masks must be worn on all types of transport, whether that be interregional or local. Surgical masks are ok for most other indoor locations such as hotels, bars, restaurants, museums and shops. You will also have to wear a mask in clubs, except when dancing – so, no need to do mask-on cardio drills prior to your trip.

Other changes

Apart from the Covid-related rules mentioned above, there are a number of other aspects that you might want to take a mental note of prior to your journey.

Italy has changed a lot over the past two years and many local habits and social rules might not exactly be the way you remember them.

Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP

Arrivederci to the double kiss

Due to the Covid pandemic, many Italians have kissed goodbye (absolutely intended pun) to the two-kiss greeting. While close friends and family members might still occasionally resort to the double peck, the days where you’d kiss complete strangers are far gone.

In fact, the concept of personal space itself has considerably changed. That’s not to say people are now keeping their distance at all times. But, generally speaking, in public spaces such as post offices, public transport or shops, most people have developed a keen inclination to avoid pressing up against one another even when social distancing is not necessarily enforced.

Paying by card is now a realistic option

There were days not so long ago where placing Italy and technological progress in the same sentence would be enough to raise the eyebrows of most Ufficio Indagini officers. So you may be surprised to see that Italy has made some noticeable digital strides in the last two years.

For instance, these days you’re far more likely to be offered the option of paying by contactless card, even for smaller sums.

This is not only due to people preferring card transactions for Covid-related hygiene reasons but it is also part of a wider government scheme to crack down on rampant tax evasion.

Interestingly, the contactless revolution seems to have spread to the farthest corners of the country; so much so that the next time you pay for a ghiacciolo (ice lolly) in a remote Apulian village you might be able to do so with a tap of your card.

Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Take-out has taken off

While a good number of restaurants in Italy’s major towns and cities offered takeaway food and drinks well before the pandemic, this seems now to be standard all over the country.

Surprisingly, it’s not just restaurants that have expanded their take-out offering. Home delivery in general is more of an option these days, with more and more supermarkets delivering their goods right to your doorstep.

This has been a major change for people in smaller towns and more rural parts of the country, where home deliveries were previously non-existent.

Watch out for e-scooters

Dulcis in fundo, foreign visitors coming to Italy after a two-year hiatus are liable to be struck (quite literally, unfortunately) by one thing: monopattini (e-scooters) and e-bikes.

When the country started to relax its rules after the first Covid wave, people looked for ways to travel around their city without being crammed into poorly ventilated buses and trams, and app-controlled scooters and bikes offered themselves up as the answer.

In short, the entire country seems to now be in the grip of an electric vehicle craze which isn’t likely to go away anytime soon. So, while visiting, be sure to stop to appreciate the picturesque Italian landscape while also, perhaps, having a look over your shoulder every once in a while.

But don’t worry, most things about the Italy that we know and love are still recognisable – the food and the wine are great, the drivers are terrible, and there may very well be a strike. Viva l’Italia!