For members
MONEY
EXPLAINED: How you can claim Italy’s auto bonus for a new car
You could get a discount worth thousands of euros if you buy a car under Italy's new auto bonus. Here's how it works.
Published: 13 April 2022 16:46 CEST
You could claim thousands of euros towards a new car with Italy's auto bonus. Photo by Obi - @pixel6propix on Unsplash
For members
PROPERTY
UPDATE: Will Italy’s building ‘superbonus’ be extended?
As the deadline nears to use Italy's popular 'superbonus' discount scheme, the government is reportedly due to announce an extension to give homebuilders more time to carry out delayed renovations.
Published: 6 April 2022 15:09 CEST
Updated: 12 April 2022 13:23 CEST
Updated: 12 April 2022 13:23 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments