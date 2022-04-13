Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MONEY

EXPLAINED: How you can claim Italy’s auto bonus for a new car

You could get a discount worth thousands of euros if you buy a car under Italy's new auto bonus. Here's how it works.

Published: 13 April 2022 16:46 CEST
EXPLAINED: How you can claim Italy's auto bonus for a new car
You could claim thousands of euros towards a new car with Italy's auto bonus. Photo by Obi - @pixel6propix on Unsplash

The Italian government announced last week that it has approved additional funds for the next three years to encourage the purchase of new cars under its ‘auto bonus’ discount scheme.

You can apply for the new bonus to purchase older models of petrol and diesel cars within a certain limit of CO2 emissions, as well as low-emission electric or hybrid vehicles and motorbikes.

READ ALSO: Italian government announces new car discounts of up to €3,000

Between 2022 and 2024, the Italian government has allocated €650 million per year for the scheme, with a maximum of €5,000 allocated for every new car bought.

Full details of the bonus were made available as the Italian government published the decree on Monday (which you can find here, in Italian).

Based on the decree text, here’s how the scheme works and how much you can claim towards the purchase of a new vehicle.

Which cars does the bonus apply to?

The law takes two parameters into account: carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, which cannot exceed 135 g/km, and the list price.

The maximum limits are broken down as follows:

  • €35,000 for cars in the 0-20 g/km CO2 range
  • €45,000 for the 21-60 g/km range
  • €35,000 for the 61-135 g/km range

To know how much bonus you can claim, you’ll need to be aware of the exhaust emissions – both of the car you’re buying and potentially, a car you may scrap.

The bonus refers to the six classes of vehicle emissions: Euro 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. Each class gives an emissions standard based on the registration date of the car and how much CO2 the car produces per kilometre.

You can check Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Travel website here to find out the environmental class of your vehicle.

The bonus can be used for both purchasing and leasing of cars.

Do I have to scrap a car to get the bonus on a new car?

No. You only need to scrap a car at the same time if you want to buy hybrid and thermal cars (petrol or diesel) with emissions between 61 and 135 g/km.

If you want to buy an electric car (0-20 g/km) or plug-in hybrid (21-60 g/km) scrapping is not mandatory.

READ ALSO: ‘Expect the unexpected’: What you need to know about driving in Italy

In these two situations, however, those who have a car to be scrapped can get an extra €2,000 bonus.

You don’t have to be the owner of the car to be scrapped either – but they must be living with you in the same household.

Overview of funds available

So, how much you can claim depends on the carbon dioxide emissions and whether you scrap a car at the same time.

Here’s a rundown:

  • Without scrapping
    – 0-20 g/km CO2: €3,000
    – 21-60 g/km: €2,000
  • With scrapping
    – 0-20 g/km: €5,000
    – 21-60 g/km: €4,000
    – 61-135 g/km: €2,000

Let’s look further into how that works out for different car types.

Italy’s auto bonus incentivises electric cars. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS

Electric car incentives up to €5,000

You can claim €3,000 for M1 category vehicles with a price of up to 35,000 euros + VAT.

According to the European Commission, M1 means a vehicle designed for the carriage of passengers and has no more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat – for private, non-commercial use.

The vehicle must be at least Euro 6 classification in the European exhaust emissions standard.

You can claim the full amount of €5,000 if you scrap a car at the same time as purchasing a new one.

READ ALSO: ‘How we used a government bonus to buy an electric car in Italy’

However, to be eligible for the extra €2,000, the law allows cars below Euro 5 to be scrapped. This means Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 classes.

As already indicated, it must have been registered in the name of the purchaser of the new car (or a cohabiting family member) for at least 12 months.

Hybrid car incentives up to €4,000

For the purchase of plug-in hybrid cars with a price of up to €45,000 + VAT, you can claim €2,000 if the vehicle is a Euro 6 class.

A further €2,000 may be added if you scrap a car in a class lower than Euro 5 at the same time.

Car scrapping incentives

To encourage drivers to move towards more ecological private transport, the government is incentivising scrapping older cars with poor exhaust emission ratings in favour of newer, lower emission cars.

The scrapped car, again, must be owned for at least 12 months and must be in an emission class lower than Euro 5.

There are higher discounts on offer, the lower emissions your new vehicle produces:

  • Cars 0-20 g/km CO2 (up to €35,000 + VAT): €3,000 without scrapping – €5,000 with scrapping
  • Cars 21-60 g/km CO2 (up to €45,000 + VAT): €2,000 without scrapping – €4,000 with scrapping
  • Cars 61-135 g/km CO2 (up to €35,000 + VAT): €2,000 with scrapping

There are discounts on offer for those buying mopeds and motorbikes in Italy too. Photo by Lachlan Gowen on Unsplash

Motorbikes and moped bonus

There are also funds available for those looking to buy two wheels, rather than four.

The decree provides incentives for the purchase of electric and hybrid mopeds and motorbikes (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7) from 2022 to 2024.

Here’s what you can claim:

  • a 30 percent discount on the purchase price of an electric or hybrid motorbike or moped, granted up to a maximum of €3,000. Or 40 percent up to €4,000 if you scrap a motorbike in an emissions class from Euro 0 to 3.
  • For brand new mopeds and motorbikes, on the other hand, you can get a a 5 percent discount from the dealer, a 40 percent discount on the purchase price and up to €2,500 with scrapping of a motorbike up to class Euro 3.

What else do I need to know?

As with all bonuses, there are some conditions you need to be aware of before claiming the auto bonus.

The vehicle purchased with the incentives must be registered within 180 days of claiming. However, this could change following calls to extend the deadline. That’s because the delivery time is not always less than 180 days, especially for cars in the 21-60 g/km emissions range.

You also can’t sell on a vehicle bought with the bonus until you’ve owned it for at least 12 months.

The bonus is in force now following its publication in the new decree. However, be aware that not all computer systems may have caught up yet should you rush to the dealer ready to sign on the dotted line today.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

UPDATE: Will Italy’s building ‘superbonus’ be extended?

As the deadline nears to use Italy's popular 'superbonus' discount scheme, the government is reportedly due to announce an extension to give homebuilders more time to carry out delayed renovations.

Published: 6 April 2022 15:09 CEST
Updated: 12 April 2022 13:23 CEST
UPDATE: Will Italy's building 'superbonus' be extended?

Italy’s ‘superbonus 110‘ is set for yet another overhaul, expected to arrive in the next couple of weeks, news reports suggest.

It comes after various sectors called for the bonus to be rolled on for single-family homes until 2023, as owners of this property type must have completed 30 percent of the works by June 30th.

Some tentative relief may be on the horizon, as the heads of the Environment and Productive Business Committees, Martina Nardi and Alessia Rotta, have stated that an intervention is expected “after Easter”, reported news agency Ansa.

The superbonus has attracted plenty of international attention since it was first introduced in May 2020 to help restart Italy’s lagging, Covid-hit economy.

The building bonus offers homeowners a tax deduction of up to 110 percent the cost of renovation work related to making energy-efficiency upgrades and reducing seismic risk.

READ ALSO: Italy’s ‘superbonus’ renovations delayed by builder shortages and bureaucracy

But the popular scheme has been entangled in bureaucracy and delays, leaving many property owners trying to use it concerned about whether they’ll able to finish their renovation projects in time.

With just under three months to go – a short timeframe in renovation terms, especially amid continuing delays – an extension to the June deadline and removing the obstacles to access the funds would ease the pressure on those in the middle of works.

Italy’s superbonus scheme was introduced to reinvigorate the country’s sluggish real estate market, with the aim of reviving many old and abandoned properties. Photo by Marcus Ganahl on Unsplash

How the superbonus might be extended

Although nothing has been confirmed or passed into law just yet, Italian media are abuzz with reports of an imminent announcement to extend the initiative.

It’s not yet known how much of the works would need to be done by when in the case of such an extension. However, some reports suggest that the June 30th deadline may be dropped altogether, with only the final deadline of December 31st 2022 remaining in place.

Some sectors are already asking for the 2022 deadline to be scrapped and to give single-family homes until next year to finish building jobs.

The latest change to the bonus has been discussed over recent weeks, as the upcoming deadline began to create further delays.

Some companies have refused to accept new work in the knowledge that they will not be able to complete 30 percent of the work by the current deadline, while ongoing jobs experienced further slowdowns causing much anxiety for those up against the clock.

The deputy minister for economy and finance, Federico Freni, said in March, “The situation of expensive materials and in general legislation on this sector requires special attention,” according to property portal Idealista.

“The government can confirm that various ministries are considering the possibility of extending the June 30th deadline for the completion of at least 30 percent of the overall intervention,” he added.

Also expected to be included in a new decree is a restart to the credit transfer system, as many banks and financial institutions are no longer buying credit, effectively blocking work and putting companies and citizens at risk of losing any investments already made.

Why are there delays to accessing the bonus?

Interest in the scheme has been high from the start, so much so that delays began to build up early last year.

The backlog has only worsened, with some homeowners scrapping their plans to use the bonus as a result, or even selling on an old property they’d bought on the back of the scheme’s announcement.

Requests for the bonus has meant unprecedented demand for building companies, driving competition and putting more homeowners on ever-lengthening waiting lists.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s building bonuses are delaying the restyle of one-euro homes

Simply finding a building company and certain building professionals with any foreseeable availability is a challenge for some.

The rising expense of materials, as mentioned by Freni, has also played a part in slowing down access to the superbonus.

A worldwide boom in material prices, made even worse in Italy by enormous demand due to the popularity of the superbonus, has meant that some original quotes have sharply increased when building work actually gets underway.

This has effectively cancelled out the tax bonus, meaning some are simply no longer able to afford the renovations.

READ ALSO: The hidden costs of buying a home in Italy

Bureaucracy, changing rules and material prices have squeezed many building projects in Italy as the first deadline for single family homes approaches. Photo: Annie Gray on Unsplash

The situation has continued to worsen due to the war in Ukraine, which has impeded the import and subsequently driven the cost of raw materials.

According to the president of the National Association of Building Contractors (Associazione Nazionale Costruttori Edili), Regina De Albertis, the price of iron for cement has gone up by 40 percent, as has bitumen.

“In addition to the increase, the delivery of materials has also become unpredictable,” she told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

READ ALSO: Why we decided to build our new house in Italy out of wood

“All of us builders have received a letter from our suppliers informing us that, in addition to double-digit increases, it is impossible to guarantee delivery times and that the price will be set when the materials arrive on site,” she added.

All in all, these factors have led to delays due to the time lost in bureaucracy when building plans have had to be redrawn or abandoned altogether, which in turn are holding up other projects in the queue.

Another recent cause for a further slowdown is the change in how people could access the bonus.

There have been various regulatory changes already in 2022 when it comes to the superbonus.

READ ALSO:

Two ways to access the funds – transferring the credit (cessione del credito) or discount on the invoice (sconto in fattura) – have recently become stricter.

The changes came in response to vast amounts of fraudulent claims to the bonus, leading the government to introduce more clauses to the rules and complicate the bureaucracy even further.

These are the primary routes for most, as the final option of offsetting the tax from income is only financially viable for high earners.

Further delays have ensued due to the increasing difficulty of obtaining credit. There has also been the risk that creditors consequently stop offering the option, potentially leaving many projects half-completed or dropped altogether.

When will the government make a decision on an extension?

Knowing that the bonus will be extended sooner rather than later would certainly help those in the middle of renovation delays right now.

Reports suggest that any decision to give single family homes a longer deadline would be included in a separate decree this month and would also be included in the Document of Economy and Finance or ‘DEF’ (Il documento di economia e finanza) for 2022.

This outlines the government’s economic policy and sets fiscal targets, and is expected to arrive by the end of April.

For a breakdown of all the current superbonus deadlines for all property types, see here.

See more in The Local’s Italian property section.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy