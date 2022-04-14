Italy to decide on lifting Covid mask mandate after Easter

Travel to Italy and within the country has changed multiple times over the past two years.

Now, as the country has relaxed most of its restrictions and is opening up to international tourism, we have been receiving dozens of questions from readers of The Local about visiting Italy and what that entails.

Below are further details of the Italian rules for travellers, and answers to the specific questions readers have asked most frequently about travel to Italy in the coming weeks and months, based on the Italian government’s latest decree and current advice from the health ministry.

Q: What are the current entry requirements?

A: Entry into Italy is allowed from any country, for any reason, provided the traveller can show valid proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, OR a recent negative test result, under the current travel rules which remain in place until at least April 30th.

Arriving in Italy:

Q: What documents do I need to show and what format should they be in?

A: You’ll need to be able to show one of the following:

A certificate showing the holder has been fully vaccinated and boosted with a recognised Covid vaccine (see below for vaccines recognised by Italy).

A certificate showing the holder has completed a primary vaccination cycle with a recognised Covid vaccine less than nine months ago.

A certificate showing the holder recovered from a Covid infection less than six months ago.

A negative result from a rapid antigen test taken in the 48 hours before arriving in Italy, or from a molecular (PCR) test taken in the 72 hours before arriving in Italy (the test result must be certified by an official provider – self-certifying a negative result from a DIY test does not count).

All passengers arriving from any country must also complete an EU passenger locator form that they can show to border officials on entry.

You may present your Covid vaccination or recovery certificate and negative test result in either digital or paper format, according to the Italian health ministry. That means an email shown on your phone containing your test result or certificate will be accepted.

Q: What kind of proof of vaccination is accepted?

A: Proof of any number of Covid vaccine doses is accepted, but you’ll need to ensure your certificate is deemed valid in Italy.

You must have completed at least a primary vaccination cycle with an EMA-approved vaccine carried out less than nine months ago to enter Italy.

Italy currently accepts all EMA-recognised vaccines, as well as Covishield (Serum Institute of India), R-CoVI (R-Pharm), and Covid-19 vaccine-recombinant (Fiocruz).

Q: What information should my Covid vaccination or recovery certificate contain?

A: According to the Ministry of Health’s website, vaccination certificates should provide:

The holder’s name, surname, and date of birth.

The type and batch of each vaccine administered.

The date(s) on which the vaccine(s) were administered (holders must have completed a full vaccination cycle, but a Johnson & Johnson cycle is considered complete after one shot).

The name of the State and the health authority that has issued the certificate.

Recovery certificates should provide:

The holder’s name, surname, and date of birth.

“information about the holder’s past SARS-CoV-2 infection, following a positive test” (exactly what information isn’t specified, but as the certificate must be issued by a health authority, one or two lines from the authority summarising the nature of the holder’s past infection is likely to be what’s required).

The date of the holder’s first positive Covid test (the certificate is valid for 180 days from this date).

The name of the State and the health authority that has issued the certificate.

Vaccination certificates, in paper or digital format, must be in at least one of the following languages:

Italian

English

French

Spanish

Q: Do I still need to complete a passenger locator form when travelling to Italy?

A: Yes. The rule requiring all passengers to complete an EU digital Passenger Locator Form (dPLF) before entering Italy remains in place. Find the form here.

One form must be completed for each adult passenger; accompanied minors can be registered on the form of the accompanying adult. See further information about completing the form here.

One passenger who recently travelled to Italy from the US advised: “I would recommend people complete the form ahead of time (before they get to the airport) to save trouble before boarding”.

Q: What happens if I arrive in Italy without the required documents?

The Ministry of Health website makes clear that arrivals are subject to the five-day quarantine rule if they can’t show proof of vaccination or recovery, or a negative test result.

Q: What are the travel restrictions for children traveling with a vaccinated adult?

A: According to the latest guidance from the Italian foreign ministry, minors under the age of six travelling to Italy are exempt from the requirement to take a Covid test to enter the country – indicating that under-sixes do not need to provide any certifications when travelling to Italy.

In the absence of more detailed instructions, it should be assumed that minors over the age of six are subject to the same requirements as adults entering the country.

Once in Italy, all children under the age of 12 are exempt from the requirement to produce a ‘green pass’ or the equivalent certification to access any venues or services that otherwise require one.

Q: I’m planning to drive through Italy for travel to another destination. Do I need to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test?

A: According to an ordinance introduced in February and in place until April 30th, the answer is no – as long as you have no symptoms of Covid-19.

You don’t have to show a vaccination or recovery certificate, or proof of a negative test, to enter Italy if you’re passing through, by private means, for a maximum of 36 hours.

You still have to fill out a digital Passenger Locator Form (see above).

If you don’t leave at the end of this 36-hour period, however, you’ll be obliged to begin a period of quarantine at the address you stated in the digital Passenger Locator Form for five days. After that, you’ll need to take a molecular or antigen test to end isolation.

Covid rules within Italy:

Q: What is Italy’s Covid ‘super green pass’ and do I need to obtain one?

A: Italy has eased some of its coronavirus containment measures as of April 1st, but its digital health certificate, known as the ‘green pass’, is still a requirement at many venues.

The good news for international visitors is that you probably will not need to obtain an Italian green pass.

If you’re vaccinated, Italy recognises proof of vaccination issued anywhere in the world on par with its own ‘super’ green pass, so the vaccination certificate issued in your home country (such as a US CDC card) should get you into any venue in Italy that is subject to this requirement.

People who were vaccinated in the EU or UK will have received a QR code that can be easily scanned and checked just like an Italian green pass.

This means you do not need to convert your vaccination or recovery certificate into an Italian green pass as a visitor to Italy.

You can find more detailed information about how the green pass rules work for vaccinated visitors to Italy here.

Q: I had my booster shot more than six months ago. Will my vaccination certificate be recognised in Italy?

A: Yes. You can enter Italy if you have completed a primary vaccination cycle plus booster dose with EMA-approved vaccines, carried out at any time.

Once in Italy, the rules are the same. According to the Ministry of Health website, the booster shot after a primary vaccination cycle is accepted without the need for re-vaccination.

Q: I haven’t had a Covid vaccine booster shot. Will my certificate from the initial vaccination cycle be recognised in Italy?

A: That depends on when you completed your initial vaccination cycle.

You must have completed a primary vaccination cycle with an EMA-approved vaccine carried out less than nine months ago to enter Italy.

Once in Italy, certificates issued after the primary vaccinated cycle – for those without a booster shot – are valid for six months.

Therefore, to cover all eventualities, you will need to have completed the primary vaccination cycle within the last six months for your vaccination certificate to be accepted everywhere.

Q: Are there any restrictions on unvaccinated travellers to Italy now?

A: Until recently, Italy’s ‘reinforced’ or ‘super’ green pass health certificate or an equivalent, showing that the holder is vaccinated against or recently recovered from Covid, was required to access many venues and services across the country – meaning those who were not vaccinated or recovered were barred.

After the most recent rule change on April 1st, these requirements have been loosened.

Hotels and public transport are no longer subject to any green pass requirements. Proof of a negative Covid test result – the basic green pass, therefore – will be enough for entry to indoor bars and restaurants. If you’re sitting outside a bar or restaurant, you’ll no longer need any form of health pass at all.

Many venues will now allow you to enter with just proof of a negative test result, known as a ‘basic’ green pass. This is a QR code issued based on a negative result after being tested at a registered facility, such as a pharmacy or clinic.

The pass will be valid for 48 hours from the time the test was carried out in the case of a rapid test, or 72 hours in the case of a PCR test.

This means that if you’re in Italy for a longer visit you will need to be tested repeatedly to retain access to a valid pass.

Q: What are the restrictions on travel within Italy, and on public transport?

A: Earlier in the pandemic, Italy placed various restrictions on interregional travel – but all such rules have now been dropped.

Travel within Italy is therefore unrestricted. However, throughout the month of April, the basic green pass is still required on all long-distance public transport, including planes, ships, ferries, planes and coaches.

No health pass of any kind is now required for local public transport (such as city buses and trams).

A high-grade Ffp2 face mask is currently required on all public transport in Italy.

Q: Does Italy still have a mask mandate in place?

A: In indoor public places, yes. This rule is expected to stay in place until at least April 30th.

Though some rules have been eased from April 1st, high-grade Ffp2 masks continue to be required on all types of domestic public transport (both local and long-distance); enclosed cable cars and chair lifts, including at ski resorts; and at shows, screenings, events and competitions open to the public (whether indoors or outdoors).

In all other indoor public spaces, lower grade surgical (but not cloth) masks can be used.

Face masks are no longer required outdoors, unless you find yourself in a crowded area – so you’ll need to have one readily available at all times, even if you’re not wearing it.

Q: I have a disability that prevents me from wearing a mask. Will I be exempt from the mask mandate in Italy?

A: Yes. According to the Viaggiare Sicuri website, if you have an illness or disability incompatible with wearing a mask you do not have to adhere to the mask-wearing rules in force.

Under rules first introduced in 2020, you may be required to present a valid medical certificate proving your exemption on health grounds in the event of a police check.

The mask exemption also extends to children under six years of age and anyone doing sports.

Q: Is the Italian government likely to change any of the rules before summer?

A: While the Italian government could announce changes if the health situation develops significantly, it is unlikely to revoke the recent rule changes. This has not happened before with Italy’s Covid travel restrictions. So far, Italy has only lifted previous similar travel restrictions on their expiry date.

While it looks unlikely, the Local will continue to follow updates closely and report on any changes to the rules.

Q: How do I get tested for Covid-19 in Italy?

A: Getting a rapid antigen or PCR test in Italy is relatively straightforward – whether you need to get tested because you have symptoms, or you need a negative result in order to obtain the ‘basic green pass’ health certificate to access certain venues and services

A large number of pharmacies in Italy provide rapid testing services; look out for signs saying ‘test Covid-19’ in the window.

If you need a PCR test you may have to book one at a specialist Covid testing centre, a medical lab, health centre or doctor’s office.

Once you receive your negative result (the test can not be a home test but must be administered by the pharmacy or lab itself), the pharmacy will issue you with a basic green pass that contains a QR code.

The pass will be valid for 48 hours from the time the test was carried out in the case of a rapid test, or 72 hours in the case of a PCR test.

You can find detailed guidance on getting a Covid test as a visitor to Italy here.

Q: What happens if I test positive for Covid-19 while I’m in Italy?

A: Firstly, if you suspect you may have Covid-19, you need to minimise your contact with anyone else.

The Italian health ministry says you should isolate yourself where you’re staying and call a doctor, Italy’s nationwide Covid hotline (1500), or the regional helpline where you are (full list here) for assistance.

They will help you arrange an emergency test. Do not go to a medical centre or pharmacy in the meantime.

If you are positive following the test (either molecular or antigen), you will need to isolate for at least ten days from the first positive swab – of which the last three are symptom-free (excluding loss of taste and smell).

According to a decree passed on March 24th, the isolation period is reduced to seven days if you have had a booster shot or if you completed the primary vaccination cycle less than 120 days ago (four months).

You must show proof of a negative test to end isolation. If you are still positive after a molecular or antigen test and have had no symptoms for at least seven days (except loss of taste or sense of smell), you can end isolation after 21 days.

Q: Are there any regional variations in the travel rules?

A: Individual regions in Italy may introduce stricter measures, depending on the health situation of the area.

It’s recommended to check any additional rules before travel – you can see a full list of the regional websites for further information here.

For more information on the requirements for travel to Italy:

You can also call the Italian coronavirus information line:

From Italy: 1500 (toll-free number)

From abroad: +39 0232008345 , +39 0283905385

Please note that The Local cannot advise on specific cases. For more information about how the rules may apply to you, see the Italian Health Ministry’s website or consult the Italian embassy in your country.

