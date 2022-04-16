Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Thousands join Pope for Rome Good Friday service with Ukraine in mind

Thousands of faithful attended the "Way of the Cross" prayer service, presided over by Pope Francis at Rome's Colosseum on Friday, a ceremony overtaken by the war in Ukraine.

Published: 16 April 2022 09:44 CEST
A family of migrants hold the cross near Pope Francis
A family of migrants hold the cross near Pope Francis (Front L) during the 14th and last Station of the Cross, as part of the Way of The Cross presided over by the Pope on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

It was the first time the traditional event on Good Friday, which marks the day Jesus Christ died on the cross in the Christian calendar, was held at the Roman monument since 2019, due to the Covid pandemic.

It also comes two days before Easter, Christianity’s most important holiday.

The pope, who has repeatedly condemned the conflict in Ukraine, and has called for an Easter ceasefire, prayed that the “adversaries shake hands” and “taste mutual forgiveness”.

“Disarm the raised hand of brother against brother,” he said.

“I have lived in Rome for more than 30 years but today it seemed very important to come,” Stefania Cutolo, a 52-year-old Italian teacher, told AFP as a choir rehearsed for the evening event.

“The message tonight, after two years of closure due to the pandemic, is doubly important. In this context where nationalism is returning to Europe, we must act,” she added.

Shortly after 9pm (1900 GMT), in front of 10,000 faithful, the Pontiff opened this highlight of Holy Week.

Organised since 1964 in the sumptuously illuminated Roman amphitheatre, the Way of the Cross event was held in Saint Peter’s Square in the Vatican for the last two years, with very low attendances amid the health crisis.

“We meet the whole world here, we hear all languages. It’s marvellous,” enthused Marie-Agnes Bethouart, 71, who arrived at Friday’s event with her husband and two grandsons.

Among the crowd, a yellow and blue flag stood out among the candles. They are the colours of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian and a Russian women hold the cross together at the Stations of the Cross service in Rome

Ukrainian nurse Irina (L), who works at the Palliative Care Centre “Together for the cure” of the Opus Dei University Polyclinic Foundation, and Russian nurse Albina (R), a third-year student in the nursing course at the University Campus Bio-Medico in Rome, hold the cross on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Among the families who were entrusted with carrying the crucifix at each of the 14 stations of the cross were two women, one Russian and one Ukrainian, who are life-long friends.

The women carried the cross during one portion of the Way of the Cross, the traditional procession that commemorates the 14 stations of Jesus’ suffering and death, from his condemnation to his burial.

‘Inappropriate’
But the Vatican’s initiative, intended as a gesture of reconciliation in the face of the war that began February 24, was not well received by Ukrainian officials.

On Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Bishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, denounced an “inappropriate, premature and ambiguous idea, which does not take into account the context of Russia’s military
aggression”.

For his part, the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See said he “shared the general concern”.

In a sign of the sensitivity of the issue, the Ukrainian media boycotted the broadcast of the ceremony, while the Vatican had added commentary in Ukrainian and Russian for the broadcast.

In the crowd at the event, Anastasia Goncharova, an 18-year-old tourist from Kyiv, said “I don’t think it’s a really good idea because we are no longer brother nations. They are killing our children, they are raping our
children, stealing our house. It’s disgusting”

In the end the two Russian and Ukrainian friends did carry the crucifix together.

A contemplative silence replaced an original text for the occasion, which was intended to deal more specifically with the war in Ukraine.

Most of those attending welcomed the Vatican’s Russia-Ukraine initiative.

“It is the cross, and therefore the pain of these two peoples, but also hope, because we believe that after the war there will be peace. It is very beautiful,” said Bethouart.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Four Italian regions ‘under pressure’ as Ukraine refugee crisis grows

With the number of Ukrainian refugees in Italy now exceeding 90,000, regional authorities say they're feeling the strain as most arrive in just a few parts of the country.

Published: 13 April 2022 12:08 CEST
Four Italian regions ‘under pressure’ as Ukraine refugee crisis grows

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a total of 91,137 people have arrived in Italy so far seeking refuge according to the latest data from Italy’s interior ministry.

The majority of those are women and children, with men making up just over 10,000 of the total figure.

READ ALSO: Italy offers one-year residence permit to Ukraine refugees

But with many arriving in just four regions – Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Lazio and Campania – local authorities now say they are struggling.

Authorities noted that just four destination cities are declared by the majority of arrivals from Ukraine upon entry into Italy: Milan, Rome, Naples and Bologna.

The Lombardy region alone has taken in 40 percent of all Ukrainian refugees in Italy, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Most of these are reportedly staying with friends or relatives, with just a small proportion accommodated in state-run reception centres.

READ ALSO: How can people in Italy offer Ukraine refugees a place to stay?

Under the Ukraine decree approved at the end of March, the government increased the number of places available in its refugee reception centres (Cas) and approved a package of financial support for those who have found independent accommodation, though local authorities in the areas receiving most arrivals say this is not enough.

The head of Italy’s Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, has spoken of redistributing those who have fled from Ukraine to help “regions under pressure”, should the numbers continue to rise, reports news agency Ansa.

“Obviously, if we can no longer manage these numbers, we will propose transfers,” he said.

Irene Priolo, environmental councillor for the region of Emilia Romagna, was among those sounding the alarm over the rising numbers of Ukraine refugees arriving in certain areas.

“There is great concern about the reception of such a large number of refugees,” she told local newspaper Bologna Today.

“It will also be necessary to consider the placement of refugees in a more proportional way. If the flow of refugees increases, more funds will also be needed, not only for accommodation facilities but also to allow the reception of refugees,” she added.

The councillor also advocated speeding up the payments that Ukraine refugees are entitled to – and to extending them.

Italy’s government approved a monthly payment of €300 for three months to Ukrainian arrivals who have found independent accommodation, with friends or family for example.

Ukrainians seeking refuge in Italy are also eligible for a special residence permit valid for 12 months.

The special permit doesn’t require holders to apply for a visa and allows them to work, access education and healthcare and claim social security benefits once they arrive in Italy.

SHOW COMMENTS
Privacy