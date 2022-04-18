Italian PM Draghi cancels Africa trip after positive Covid test

Draghi had been due to visit oil-rich Angola and the Republic of Congo this week with a view to switching Italy’s energy supplies away from Russia.
That trip has now been cancelled as a result of the prime minister’s Covid-positive status, his office confirmed.
Instead, Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio and Minister for Ecological Transition will represent the country in diplomatic talks with the African nations.
The pair will fly to Luanda on Wednesday and Brazzaville on Thursday to conduct negotiations on Italy’s behalf.
