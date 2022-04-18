For members
LIVING IN ITALY
Why the tabaccheria is essential to life in Italy – even if you don’t smoke
A cornerstone of Italian culture, the tabaccheria is used for much more than just buying cigarettes. From paying bills to purchasing bus tickets, here are just some of the services offered at the tobacconist's.
Published: 18 April 2022 13:42 CEST
A tobacconist wearing a face mask is pictured at his counter on March 23rd, 2020 in the Prati district of Rome, during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.
DRIVING
How visitors to Italy can avoid driving penalties
Speed cameras, restricted traffic zones and parking in the wrong areas can all land you with a hefty fine while driving on Italy's roads. Here's a guide to the main penalties and how to make sure you don't get one.
Published: 13 April 2022 12:14 CEST
Updated: 17 April 2022 09:40 CEST
