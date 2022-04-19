For members
EDUCATION
REVEALED: What studying in Italy is really like and what you should expect
If you're planning to study in Italy, there's a lot to consider. We asked international students about their experiences of everything from finding accommodation to navigating unusual exam methods.
Published: 20 April 2022 11:53 CEST
Italy is home to some of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious universities, but what is studying at them really like? Photo by Davide Cantelli on Unsplash
VISAS
Italian student visa: Five things you need to know about applying
If you’re planning to move to Italy to study, you may know you'll need a visa. But how does the application process work? Here's what to be aware of before you start.
Published: 19 April 2022 17:28 CEST
