VENICE

Is Venice about to introduce long-awaited entry fees for tourists?

Nearly three years after it first broached plans for a 'tourist tax', the city of Venice says it will soon make day-trippers pay for access to the city centre.

Published: 21 April 2022 11:48 CEST
Tourists in front of the Bridge of Sighs (Ponte dei Sospiri) in Venice in summer 2021. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

After a two-year-long slumber, it seems the winged Lion of Saint Mark is roaring again. Venice saw the return of pre-pandemic numbers of visitors over the Easter holidays, with as many as 160,000 tourists thought to have poured down the city’s calli on Saturday alone, according to local authorities.

Though the return of international tourism to La Serenissima is welcome news for many, it also brought renewed concerns about the floating city’s ability to support such large numbers of visitors and the previously chronic problem with overtourism.

It was no coincidence that, on Monday, the city’s mayor announced he would go ahead with long-discussed plans to regulate access to the city by means of an entry fee 

“Today many have had the chance to appreciate that a booking system is the most appropriate course of action to achieve a more balanced management of the city’s tourism,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Twitter:

“We will be the first in the world to carry out this difficult experiment,” he said.

The idea to charge day-trippers a contributo d’accesso (entry fee) had first been mooted back in early 2019. But the plan was delayed indefinitely by the second-worst flooding in Venice’s history in November that year, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now that international tourism is gradually picking up again in Italy, Brugnaro’s plans seem to be finally set to materialise.

The city plans to bring in the first measures by this summer, Venice Tourism Commissioner Simone Venturini told newspaper La Repubblica.

“We will start with an ‘experimental’ phase wherein day trippers will be encouraged to book their visit through a website,” he said.

Tourists arriving in Venice in July 2019. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

During this phase, entering the city’s centro storico (old town) will remain free of charge, but those registering their personal details on the relevant online platform will receive a reward “such as discounts on museum admissions”, he said.

Only after this initial trial phase will the city council introduce the much-touted entry fee.

The expected start date will be announced in the coming weeks, but it will most likely be sometime in early 2023. 

Day-trippers will pay between three and ten euros for entry depending on the season, according to reports. This is expected to mean €3 in low season, €8 in high season and €10 on days of exceptional overcrowding.

Tourists spending the night in Venice and city residents will be exempted from paying the toll, though visitors travelling from other Veneto provinces might not.

Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Venturini also said the number of daily visitors should be capped at either 40,000 or 50,000, or “roughly one tourist per city centre resident”. 

The measure will reportedly be enforced with the help of a state-of-the-art control tower located in the Tronchetto area, where the main car park for tourists is located, and at turnstiles at the city’s major entry points.

Those entering Venice without having paid the relevant fee will be liable to fines, with the amount expected to be specified in the coming weeks.

As could be expected, Brugnaro’s plans have already attracted plenty of criticism, with opposition parties questioning the efficacy of the toll gate system and vowing to oppose the proposed measures.

“Turnstiles won’t solve Venice’s problems; only a conscious, preemptive handling of visitors’ inflow would,” Leader of the left-wing Partito Democratico (Democratic Party) in Venice, Monica Sambo, wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

The council should have a comprehensive tourism management project by now but they don’t and now everything is pretty much like it was before the pandemic.”

Criticism aside, the mayor, who was re-elected for a second term in September 2020, enjoys the support of a solid majority within the city council.

As such, the leading party’s propositions are likely to come into effect rather seamlessly and, after a three-year delay, Venice should finally have its entry fee system up and running by early 2023. 

With that being said, whether the planned measures will actually help the city (and its disgruntled residents) cope with its notoriously large waves of tourism remains to be seen. As ever, chi vivrà, vedrà.

VENICE

IN PHOTOS: Venice opens St Mark’s palazzo to visitors for the first time

The Renaissance-era buildings flanking St Mark's Square have long been one part of Venice that couldn't be visited. Now, local residents have been allowed the first look inside before the buildings open to the public this month.

Published: 8 April 2022 11:25 CEST
For centuries, the impressive arcades flanking St Mark’s Square in Venice have embodied the watery city’s elegance and architectural significance.

Now, the Renaissance-era palazzo, whose galleries span as far as the eye can see on the north side of the square, is opening to the public for the first time on Friday, following a three-year renovation.

The building, known as the Procuratie Vecchie, was long the seat of the Procurators of St Mark, who for centuries administered the assets of the church in the wealthy city of Venice, away from the public eye.

An exclusive invitation for locals to finally glimpse the interior of the storied palace following Friday’s inauguration has already attracted reservations from more than 3,000 Venetians. Doors will be open to tourists from around the world from April 13.

Visitors walk in the Procuratie Vecchie building after its restoration. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Built in the 12th century, the Procuratie Vecchie was devastated by fire in 1512, its Venetian-Byzantine building replaced in 1538 by the Renaissance gem in classical style, whose arches – along with the square’s basilica, belltower – are one of the St. Mark’s most recognised features.

The exteror of Venice’s Procuratie Vecchie. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The building is now owned by Italian insurer Generali,which commissioned renowned English architect David Chipperfield to breathe new life into the building.

Although St Mark’s Square is one of the world’s most famous, “none of us has really imagined what is behind these facades,” Chipperfield told AFP, adding it was rare for such a big square to enjoy “such a coherent facade”.

The entrance hall of the Procuratie Vecchie building after its restoration. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

“Superficially it all looks as if it has been built in one time, but it has been built by a number of architects over 100 years,” he said, adding that his role was to correct many of the “haphazard changes” made over the years.

Besides restoring the first and second floors and improving accessibility on higher floors, the work has included building a new home for The Human Safety Net, a foundation launched by Generali to help the world’s most vulnerable, including refugees.

The renovation includes the addition of exhibition rooms, an auditorium and a cafe.

The foundation’s director, Emma Ursich, said the Procuratie Vecchie was a fitting spot for the group, given that the Venetian officials who lived and worked there were also responsible for widows, orphans and the destitute.

A public reading room in the Procuratie Vecchie. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

“So for us it’s a nice homage to the history and to the identity of this building that we have the home of The Human Safety Net here, which works around social inclusion topics,” Ursich said.

To the left of the main entrance, the winged lion of Saint Mark, symbol of the city but also the emblem of Generali, is inlaid in the white marble wall.

A plaque commemorates the birth in 1831 of the insurer in Trieste, which moved part of its operations to Venice the following year.

A visitor views an interactive exhibition in the Procuratie Vecchie building. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Local residents view an interactive exhibition in the Procuratie Vecchie building. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

The recovery project took three years following a two-year design phase aimed at preserving as much of the existing structure as possible.

“We had a building that had been compromised over a very long period of time. It had been modified, added on, changed,” said Chipperfield. “So our responsibility was to bring the building back into some type of integrity.”

Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Chipperfield lauded Italy’s skilled craftsmen who “have been restoring buildings for a thousand years”. They relied on techniques and materials that are part of Venice’s tradition, such as a finishing plaster with a satin effect known as “marmorino”, and “terrazzo”, a mix of coloured marble fragments and cement for floors and walls. 

Just across the square is the 17th-century Procuratie Nuove building. The home of illustrious members of the Habsburg dynasty in the mid-1800s, the structure overlooks the secretive Royal Gardens along the Grand Canal.

The gardens were reopened to the public in 2019 after five years of restoration.

A view of St. Mark’s square, the Caffe Florian and the Procuratie Nuove building from the Procuratie Vecchie. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

By AFP’s Brigitte Hagemann

