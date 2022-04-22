Italy plans to cut air conditioner use to save energy

The Italian government on Thursday reportedly approved new limits on the use of air conditioning in public offices and schools this summer as the country aims to wean itself off a heavy reliance on Russian gas imports.

As Italy imposes sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, ministers said this week that Italy is ethically obliged to stop buying Russian gas, which accounts for around 40 percent out of Italy’s 95 percent total gas imports.

The Italian government now says it aims to save 4 billion cubic metres of gas in 2022 by cutting the use of air conditioners in public buildings as part of its so-called “operation thermostat”.

The move came via an amendment made on Thursday to the national Energy Decree, imposing temperature limits for radiators and air conditioners in public offices and schools.

While it is not yet law, the amendment has been approved by the government’s environment and business committee.

Ministers said on Thursday that Italy will be able to end its reliance on Russian gas within 18 months, after previously giving a timeframe of at least two years.

Ministers are pushing to diversify gas supplies, after Italy’s prime minister talked earlier this month of the “question between peace and having working radiators, or air conditioning in summer”.

The new rules on air conditioning are due to come into force on May 1st and will remain in place until March 31st 2023, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

In public buildings, usage will be measured in the individual rooms of each building – the temperature must not exceed 19 degrees Celsius in winter and cannot be any lower than 27 degrees in summer, with a margin of tolerance of two degrees.

The measure does not currently apply to clinics, hospitals and nursing homes.

Fines for non-compliance with the rules are said to range from €500 to €3,000, although it’s not yet clear how checks or enforcement would be carried out.

So far, no details are known about how this will affect individuals in private buildings, though the government is reportedly planning measures to encourage the public to cut their use of air conditioning.

A further decree is reportedly being considered which would reduce municipal electricity consumption. That could mean fewer street lamps and delaying switching on the lights in apartment blocks.

Italy has long had rules in place limiting the usage of heating in homes and public buildings during winter.