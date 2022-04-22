What does Italy’s general strike on Friday mean for transport?

Italian unions have called a nationwide general strike for the entire working day on Friday, April 22nd, which could mean some disruption for passengers on some flights, trains and ferry routes as people begin the long weekend ahead of Liberation Day, according to Italian news reports.
However, this time, a low number of participating trade union members in the transport sector is expected to mean there will be little or no disruption to the majority of transport services.
Local public transport services, such as city buses and trams, are not likely to be affected in any major city, according to operators.
Italy also guarantees the operation of a minimum number of public transport services in the event of a strike on weekdays from 6 to 9am and from 6 to 9pm, as well as flights between 7 and 10am, and 6 to 9pm.
Flights are reportedly operating normally at airports around Italy on Friday morning, however Milan’s Linate airport may see some disruption due to a four-hour strike by ground support staff in the afternoon, between noon and 4pm.
For interregional trains, national operator Trenitalia confirmed in a statement on its website that a 24-hour national strike had been called by staff, but said that it does not expect Intercity services or high-speed Frecce trains to be affected.
Passengers are in any case advised to check the latest updates before setting off, as Trenitalia warned: “Trade union unrest can lead to changes to the service even before the start and after the conclusion [of the strike action]”.
Northern regional rail operator Trenord similarly stated: “Considering the membership data in similar previous strike announcements, no interruptions to railway traffic in Lombardy are expected.”
“On the other hand, there may be sporadic cancellations of trains which will be promptly communicated.”
“We therefore recommend, before setting off, to check traffic in real-time on the Trenord app. At the station, pay attention to the monitors an announcements.”
Those travelling by road or ferry on Friday are also advised by operators to check for updates before setting off.
Some localised traffic disruption and road closures can be expected in central Rome on Friday due to a demonstration by trade unions planned to start at 2pm in the central Piazza della Repubblica.
