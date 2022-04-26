Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Reader question: What type of mask will I need for travel to Italy?

With Covid-19 mask requirements still in place in Italy, readers have asked for clarification on where the rules apply and what type of mask should be used.

Published: 26 April 2022 13:04 CEST
A passenger wearing a mask at Rome's Fiumicino airport. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Question: ‘We’re travelling to Italy soon and we can’t find a retailer of FFP2 masks in our area. Can N95 masks be used instead in Italy?’

The Italian government has eased some of its rules on wearing masks recently, but others are expected to stay in place for at least a few more weeks yet.

As higher-grade FFP2 masks continue to be required in some circumstances, several readers have written in to ask when and where exactly they’ll need which type of mask. and what to do if they can’t buy an FFP2 mask ahead of a trip to Italy.

The first thing you’ll need to be aware of is that masks are no longer required outdoors in Italy, except for in crowded areas, such as at markets or when watching a concert or sporting event.

READ ALSO: Q&A: Your questions about travel to Italy and Covid rules answered

In all indoor public places however. masks are still required. FFP2 masks in particular must be worn on all types of public transport (both local and long-distance), and at shows, screenings, events and competitions open to the public (whether indoors or outdoors).

In all other indoor public spaces, lower grade surgical (but not cloth) masks can be used.

The indoor mask rule was expected to end on May 1st, but now looks set to be extended further for at least some venues. 

The Italian government is expected to make an announcement in the coming days confirming any changes to the rules. You can check the latest updates on this on our homepage or Covid-19 rules news section.

In any case, FFP2 masks are still required on international flights coming into Italy, and this rule does not look likely to change in the coming days or weeks.

But those travelling to Italy from outside Europe may not be able to get hold of an FFP2 mask if these are not sold in their home country.

Because FFP2 masks are not widely available in most countries outside of Europe, Intercontinental flights to Italy should allow other types of higher-grade masks to be used in place of FFP2. 

READ ALSO: How to use Italy’s Covid passenger locator form for travel

FFP2 face masks are required on public transport in Italy. Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP

For example, current guidance from Italian national carrier ITA airways says: “it is mandatory to wear FFP2/KN95/N95 face masks on board all flights.” 

If in doubt, passengers are advised to ask their airline for advice before travelling.

The Italian government does not appear to have issued any specific guidance on the use of KN95/N95 face masks once you’re in the country, however.

While there have been media reports of passengers being turned away from using public transport in Italy if they attempt to board while wearing a surgical or cloth mask, no reports mention passengers being denied boarding when wearing an N95 mask.

In any case, travellers should be able to easily pick up some FFP2 masks upon arrival in Italy.

They are readily available at pharmacies and general stores around the country, and prices are not as high as they were earlier in the pandemic, with a pack of ten now usually costing around 7-8 euros.

COVID-19 RULES

Italy plans to extend mask mandate in some indoor venues

While Italy is due to end its mask requirement for indoor public places by May 1st, the government reportedly plans to keep them in force in some indoor venues beyond that date.

Published: 25 April 2022 12:11 CEST
Italy plans to extend mask mandate in some indoor venues

As part of the government’s roadmap out of Covid restrictions and into a gradual return to normality, the rules on wearing masks outdoors have eased in recent weeks.

They are no longer a requirement in most outdoor public areas, but wearing protective face masks remains compulsory indoors until April 30th, according to a decree issued in March.

READ ALSO: When do you still have to wear a mask outdoors in Italy?

However, the government has previously indicated that it would reserve the right to extend the measure, with ministry sources saying last week that they may continue to be a requirement in some indoor venues after this date.

As a new decree is anticipated in the coming days, masks will reportedly continue to be compulsory in public offices, on transport and in places of entertainment, according to Italian media reports.

When business resumes after Italy’s long weekend for Liberation Day, Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected to make a final announcement and pass a new law, confirming where masks will still be required.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi is expected to confirm the latest mask wearing rules this week. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Public transport is one such indoor space where the mask mandate will still apply, according to Italian newspaper Corriere delle Sera.

That includes buses, subways and trams, where higher-grade Ffp2 masks will remain in place, and the same may be required on planes, trains and ships.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and discos are also expected to still enforce a mask mandate, although it’s not yet clear whether this will mean a surgical or Ffp2 mask requirement.

Culture minister Dario Franceschini, who continues to push for cautious measures, said that people who go to the cinema or theatre “feel safer if all the spectators near them wear masks”.

READ ALSO: Italian health experts warn against ‘reckless’ end to Covid mask rule in May

On the other hand, restaurants and bars are expected to stick to the planned timetable and remove the mask requirement indoors by May 1st, in a bid to boost tourism and economic recovery.

In stadiums, the government plans to keep the mask mandate in sports arenas but drop it for outdoor venues.

As for workplaces, Italian media reports suggest that the government is leaning towards June before masks will be dropped where there is close contact with the public. Private workplaces, on the other hand, can currently decide on their mask-wearing policy after May 1st.

Schools currently have a mask mandate in place until the end of the school year, with the exception of those under six years old.

However, several government sources have suggested in recent days that the rules could be revised.

“On masks at school I have always been a little more flexible. I see more worrying situations with adults than with children,” said deputy health minister Pierpaolo Sileri.

He added that he was “100 percent convinced that in June and July we will be without masks”.

Until Saturday, at least, Italy still requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places – including in shops and on public transport – and in crowded outdoor areas.

