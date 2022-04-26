For members
COVID-19 RULES
Reader question: What type of mask will I need for travel to Italy?
With Covid-19 mask requirements still in place in Italy, readers have asked for clarification on where the rules apply and what type of mask should be used.
Published: 26 April 2022 13:04 CEST
A passenger wearing a mask at Rome's Fiumicino airport. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
Italy plans to extend mask mandate in some indoor venues
While Italy is due to end its mask requirement for indoor public places by May 1st, the government reportedly plans to keep them in force in some indoor venues beyond that date.
Published: 25 April 2022 12:11 CEST
