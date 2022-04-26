Reader question: What type of mask will I need for travel to Italy?

Question: ‘We’re travelling to Italy soon and we can’t find a retailer of FFP2 masks in our area. Can N95 masks be used instead in Italy?’

The Italian government has eased some of its rules on wearing masks recently, but others are expected to stay in place for at least a few more weeks yet.

As higher-grade FFP2 masks continue to be required in some circumstances, several readers have written in to ask when and where exactly they’ll need which type of mask. and what to do if they can’t buy an FFP2 mask ahead of a trip to Italy.

The first thing you’ll need to be aware of is that masks are no longer required outdoors in Italy, except for in crowded areas, such as at markets or when watching a concert or sporting event.

In all indoor public places however. masks are still required. FFP2 masks in particular must be worn on all types of public transport (both local and long-distance), and at shows, screenings, events and competitions open to the public (whether indoors or outdoors).

In all other indoor public spaces, lower grade surgical (but not cloth) masks can be used.

The indoor mask rule was expected to end on May 1st, but now looks set to be extended further for at least some venues.

The Italian government is expected to make an announcement in the coming days confirming any changes to the rules. You can check the latest updates on this on our homepage or Covid-19 rules news section.

In any case, FFP2 masks are still required on international flights coming into Italy, and this rule does not look likely to change in the coming days or weeks.

But those travelling to Italy from outside Europe may not be able to get hold of an FFP2 mask if these are not sold in their home country.

Because FFP2 masks are not widely available in most countries outside of Europe, Intercontinental flights to Italy should allow other types of higher-grade masks to be used in place of FFP2.

FFP2 face masks are required on public transport in Italy. Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP

For example, current guidance from Italian national carrier ITA airways says: “it is mandatory to wear FFP2/KN95/N95 face masks on board all flights.”

If in doubt, passengers are advised to ask their airline for advice before travelling.

The Italian government does not appear to have issued any specific guidance on the use of KN95/N95 face masks once you’re in the country, however.

While there have been media reports of passengers being turned away from using public transport in Italy if they attempt to board while wearing a surgical or cloth mask, no reports mention passengers being denied boarding when wearing an N95 mask.

In any case, travellers should be able to easily pick up some FFP2 masks upon arrival in Italy.

They are readily available at pharmacies and general stores around the country, and prices are not as high as they were earlier in the pandemic, with a pack of ten now usually costing around 7-8 euros.