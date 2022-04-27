For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
What changes about life in Italy in May 2022
From changes to the Covid green pass and mask rules, to upcoming spring events, here's a look at what's on the calendar in Italy as we move into May.
Published: 27 April 2022 15:05 CEST
Traditional azaleas flowers are placed onto the stairs of Capitol Hill to celebrate the spring in Rome. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)
LIVING IN ITALY
Why the tabaccheria is essential to life in Italy – even if you don’t smoke
A cornerstone of Italian culture, the tabaccheria is used for much more than just buying cigarettes. From paying bills to purchasing bus tickets, here are just some of the services offered at the tobacconist's.
Published: 18 April 2022 13:42 CEST
Updated: 19 April 2022 09:57 CEST
