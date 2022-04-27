Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

What changes about life in Italy in May 2022

From changes to the Covid green pass and mask rules, to upcoming spring events, here's a look at what's on the calendar in Italy as we move into May.

Published: 27 April 2022 15:05 CEST
Traditional azaleas flowers are placed onto the stairs of Capitol Hill to celebrate the spring in Rome. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

(Most) green pass rules will be relaxed

We haven’t seen the end of Italy’s green pass just yet, but its use is set to be relaxed even further from May 1st.

The health certificate was no longer a requirement in many venues, such as hotels, museums, shops, local offices and public transport from April 1st.

Many other spaces only began requiring a ‘basic’ version of the green pass rather than for proof of vaccination or recovery (via the reinforced or ‘super’ green pass).

From May 1st, the rules are set to change again. From this date, Italy plans to drop both ‘basic’ and ‘super’ versions of the green pass in almost all situations, including in indoor restaurants and bars and on interregional public transport.

The pass will no longer be compulsory in workplaces, public offices and shops. There will also be no passes required to enter cinemas, theatres, concerts, sporting events, wellness centres, conference centres, cultural, social and recreational centres, parties or discos.

A customer shows her Green Pass on a mobile phone. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

There will be one exception, however: those wishing to visit friends or relatives in hospitals or care homes will still be required to show a valid ‘super green pass

See more details about the changes to the green pass system and Italy’s other health measures here.

Changes to the mask mandate

Italy is due to end its mask requirement for indoor public places by May 1st, but the government reportedly plans to keep them in place in some indoor venues beyond that date.

The rules on wearing masks outdoors have eased in recent weeks as part of the Italian government’s overall strategy to ease Covid restrictions and gradually return the country to normality, especially ahead of 2022’s tourist season.

READ ALSO: Reader question: What type of mask will I need for travel to Italy?

They are already no longer a requirement in most outdoor public areas, but the government is expected to shortly announce where they will continue to be mandatory or recommended.

Italy’s deputy health minister, Andrea Costa, told radio station RTL on Wednesday that the mask requirement will be extended in some indoor venues, reported news agency Ansa.

“We continue to maintain the obligation indoors and reserve it in certain situations: public transport, cinemas, theatres, places where there is a greater crowding,” he said.

High grade FFP2 masks are currently required for on public transport and in stadiums, movie theatres, museums and sporting events in Italy.

Masks are likely to still be a requirement on public transport in May. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

Recommendations can be made for other indoor spaces: “A decision will be taken by the end of this week. We are thinking about a summer without restrictions,” he added.

Here’s where you’ll likely still need to wear a mask in May.

May Day Holiday (but you won’t get a day off)

May 1st marks Labour Day in Italy, a national public holiday – and also in many other countries too, often referred to as May Day.

Ironically, even though this is the workers’ day holiday, you won’t get a day off in Italy as it falls on a Sunday this year – and public holidays aren’t rolled on to the Monday when they take place on a weekend, as is the case in many other countries.

READ ALSO: The Italian holiday calendar for 2022

The good news is, if you’re on the payroll of an Italian company, you might be entitled to a day’s pay since it is a public holiday that’s not taken and so, the day should be included in your salary as if it had been worked.

It’s worth checking with your employer to see if you can benefit from the holiday in some way, after all.

May concerts and events

As the weather warms up and spring is in bloom, Italy is returning to a full social calendar with various concerts and events throughout the country.

As well as keeping an eye out for those local to you or where you’re visiting, there are some headliners to pencil in.

Italy’s Måneskin performs during the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, at the Ahoy convention centre in Rotterdam, on May 22, 2021. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Italy is the host country for Eurovision this year after Rome-based rock band Måneskin took victory in Rotterdam in 2021 with the song ‘Zitti e buoni’.

Turin has been chosen to host this year’s eccentric and flamboyant music acts. The grand final will be held in the city’s PalaOlimpico on Saturday, May 14th with the semi-finals scheduled on May 10th and 12th.

Heading southwards to Rome is the ‘Primo Maggio‘ May Day Concert (on May 1st therefore), which the organisers say is the largest free live music event in Europe.

The show is organised annually in Rome and has been running for over 30 years, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators.

You can head to Piazza San Giovanni to see live acts for free from 3pm until spaces are full, and no booking is needed. See here for further info.

And if high human-powered speeds on two wheels are your thing, you might like to know that the Giro d’Italia cycling race takes place throughout May.

The event lasts for three weeks, starting in Budapest, Hungary on May 6th and ending in Verona, Italy on May 29th.

Check details and the route here.

Superbonus extension?

Homebuilders can end their waiting for final confirmation of an extension to Italy’s superbonus for single family homes any day now.

The government has already announced an imminent extension to give homebuilders more time to carry out delayed renovations, with a law finalising the plans expected as we begin a new month.

Various sectors called for the bonus to be rolled on for single buildings, as owners must have completed 30 percent of the works by June 30th – giving just two months left to those caught up in delays and at risk of not meeting the deadline.

While a new timeframe has not yet been given, the authorities have announced their intention to roll on the building bonus in their latest Economic and Financial Document (Il documento di economia e finanza or ‘DEF’), which outlines the government’s economic policy and sets fiscal targets for the year.

You can find out more about the latest details here.

LIVING IN ITALY

Why the tabaccheria is essential to life in Italy – even if you don’t smoke

A cornerstone of Italian culture, the tabaccheria is used for much more than just buying cigarettes. From paying bills to purchasing bus tickets, here are just some of the services offered at the tobacconist's.

Published: 18 April 2022 13:42 CEST
Updated: 19 April 2022 09:57 CEST
Why the tabaccheria is essential to life in Italy – even if you don’t smoke

Italy’s tabaccherie, or as they’re more informally known, tabaccai (tobacco shops) have long been a place for more than just purchasing cigarettes.

Their iconic emblem of a large T on a small rectangle, found in any Italian city, town and village, is associated with a place for locals to buy bus and metro tickets, pay their bills, or play the lottery.

READ ALSO: Beat the queues: 19 bits of Italian bureaucracy you can do online

With the number of smokers gradually falling in Italy (despite the pandemic reportedly acting as a setback for many former smokers), these non-tobacco related sides of the tabaccaio have become even more important to tabaccai owners’ incomes. 

So what exactly can you do in a tabaccheria in Italy? 

Buy bus and metro tickets

Outside of a metro station, the tabaccaio is one of the few places where you can buy tickets for local public transport in Italy.

The vast majority of tabaccai sell these tickets, and you’ll pay no more than you would at the metro station – just ask the cashier for biglietti per i mezzi (public transport tickets).

Pay bills

If you’re daunted by the prospect of navigating your way around an Italian phone or utility company’s website and don’t fancy waiting in a long queue at the post office (the other in-person alternative) during its limited hours of operation to pay your bills, then the tabaccheria is for you.

Most utility bills, including gas, electricity, water, can be paid at a tabaccaio, as can phone bills. For larger sums, you’ll typically pay a surcharge of €1 or €2 that goes to the tobacconist for handling the payment – which many find is well worth the added convenience.

READ ALSO: Rising energy prices: How to save money on your bills in Italy

Just bring your bill with you and the tobacconist will handle the rest. Most tabaccai accept either cash or card for these payments.

The display counter at a tabaccheria in Rome.

The display counter at a tabaccheria in Rome. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP.

Pay fines and taxes

Much like bills, fines for things such as traffic violations and parking tickets can be paid at tabaccai. Social security (INPS) contributions, and some other government charges such as waste tax (tassa sui rifiuti) can also be paid here.

You can buy a marca da bollo, or tax stamp at many (but not all) tabaccai. As a foreigner in Italy applying for things like residency permits and work visas, you’ll quickly become familiar with this term, as a marca da bollo is required for most official government applications.

READ ALSO: Living in Italy: Six essential articles to read

Top up your phone credit

If you’re on a pay-as-you-go Italian phone contract, you can easily top up your credit at a tabaccheria by purchasing a scratch card. The cards come in values of €5, €10, €15, or €20.

If you’re on a fixed rate month-to-month contract of any amount, you can also top up your credit by telling the cashier your phone number and the sum you need to pay.

Play the lottery and place bets

Playing the lottery is a popular pastime in Italy, and if you want to try your luck by buying a lottery ticket, the tabaccaio is the place to head.

Some tabaccai also have slot machines, and some let you place sports bets. Betting in the totocalcio, the Italian football pools, is a particular favourite of Italian football fans.

A man casts his lottery ticket at a shop in Naples.

A man casts his lottery ticket at a shop in Naples. Photo by ROBERTA BASILE / AFP.

Buy tickets for sports games and concerts

If you want a ticket for the next Roma-Lazio derby, look no further than your local tabaccheria.

Tobacconists in Italy are licensed to sell tickets for football matches, as well as for certain concerts and other large-scale stadium events.

READ ALSO: 15 things you’ll probably never get used to about living in Italy

…Buy cigarettes and tobacco

It’s no secret that you can buy cigarettes and other tobacco products at a tabaccheria. In fact, it’s one of the only places in Italy where you can buy them, as (along with lottery tickets, stamps and tax stamps) these are state-controlled goods that require a special license to sell.

Oddly enough, salt also used to fall under this restricted category – which is while you’ll sometimes still see old signs outside tobacco shops advertising sali e tabacchi: salt and tobacco.

Buy other odds and ends

Of course, cigarettes and lotto cards aren’t the only items on offer at your average tabaccheria.

The range of products sold at an Italian tobacconist usually includes postage stamps, postcards, and greetings cards; stationery, magazines, tissues and playing cards; and chewing gum, crisps, chocolate, and other snacks and bottled drinks.

You’ll also often find small trinkets and souvenirs, such as keychains, jewellery, and children’s toys.

Privacy