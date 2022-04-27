What changes about life in Italy in May 2022

(Most) green pass rules will be relaxed

We haven’t seen the end of Italy’s green pass just yet, but its use is set to be relaxed even further from May 1st.

The health certificate was no longer a requirement in many venues, such as hotels, museums, shops, local offices and public transport from April 1st.

Many other spaces only began requiring a ‘basic’ version of the green pass rather than for proof of vaccination or recovery (via the reinforced or ‘super’ green pass).

From May 1st, the rules are set to change again. From this date, Italy plans to drop both ‘basic’ and ‘super’ versions of the green pass in almost all situations, including in indoor restaurants and bars and on interregional public transport.

The pass will no longer be compulsory in workplaces, public offices and shops. There will also be no passes required to enter cinemas, theatres, concerts, sporting events, wellness centres, conference centres, cultural, social and recreational centres, parties or discos.

A customer shows her Green Pass on a mobile phone. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

There will be one exception, however: those wishing to visit friends or relatives in hospitals or care homes will still be required to show a valid ‘super green pass’.

See more details about the changes to the green pass system and Italy’s other health measures here.

Changes to the mask mandate

Italy is due to end its mask requirement for indoor public places by May 1st, but the government reportedly plans to keep them in place in some indoor venues beyond that date.

The rules on wearing masks outdoors have eased in recent weeks as part of the Italian government’s overall strategy to ease Covid restrictions and gradually return the country to normality, especially ahead of 2022’s tourist season.

READ ALSO: Reader question: What type of mask will I need for travel to Italy?

They are already no longer a requirement in most outdoor public areas, but the government is expected to shortly announce where they will continue to be mandatory or recommended.

Italy’s deputy health minister, Andrea Costa, told radio station RTL on Wednesday that the mask requirement will be extended in some indoor venues, reported news agency Ansa.

“We continue to maintain the obligation indoors and reserve it in certain situations: public transport, cinemas, theatres, places where there is a greater crowding,” he said.

Masks are likely to still be a requirement on public transport in May. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

Recommendations can be made for other indoor spaces: “A decision will be taken by the end of this week. We are thinking about a summer without restrictions,” he added.

Here’s where you’ll likely still need to wear a mask in May.

May Day Holiday (but you won’t get a day off)

May 1st marks Labour Day in Italy, a national public holiday – and also in many other countries too, often referred to as May Day.

Ironically, even though this is the workers’ day holiday, you won’t get a day off in Italy as it falls on a Sunday this year – and public holidays aren’t rolled on to the Monday when they take place on a weekend, as is the case in many other countries.

READ ALSO: The Italian holiday calendar for 2022

The good news is, if you’re on the payroll of an Italian company, you might be entitled to a day’s pay since it is a public holiday that’s not taken and so, the day should be included in your salary as if it had been worked.

It’s worth checking with your employer to see if you can benefit from the holiday in some way, after all.

May concerts and events

As the weather warms up and spring is in bloom, Italy is returning to a full social calendar with various concerts and events throughout the country.

As well as keeping an eye out for those local to you or where you’re visiting, there are some headliners to pencil in.

Italy’s Måneskin performs during the final of the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, at the Ahoy convention centre in Rotterdam, on May 22, 2021. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Italy is the host country for Eurovision this year after Rome-based rock band Måneskin took victory in Rotterdam in 2021 with the song ‘Zitti e buoni’.

Turin has been chosen to host this year’s eccentric and flamboyant music acts. The grand final will be held in the city’s PalaOlimpico on Saturday, May 14th with the semi-finals scheduled on May 10th and 12th.

Heading southwards to Rome is the ‘Primo Maggio‘ May Day Concert (on May 1st therefore), which the organisers say is the largest free live music event in Europe.

The show is organised annually in Rome and has been running for over 30 years, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators.

You can head to Piazza San Giovanni to see live acts for free from 3pm until spaces are full, and no booking is needed. See here for further info.

And if high human-powered speeds on two wheels are your thing, you might like to know that the Giro d’Italia cycling race takes place throughout May.

The event lasts for three weeks, starting in Budapest, Hungary on May 6th and ending in Verona, Italy on May 29th.

Check details and the route here.

Superbonus extension?

Homebuilders can end their waiting for final confirmation of an extension to Italy’s superbonus for single family homes any day now.

The government has already announced an imminent extension to give homebuilders more time to carry out delayed renovations, with a law finalising the plans expected as we begin a new month.

Various sectors called for the bonus to be rolled on for single buildings, as owners must have completed 30 percent of the works by June 30th – giving just two months left to those caught up in delays and at risk of not meeting the deadline.

While a new timeframe has not yet been given, the authorities have announced their intention to roll on the building bonus in their latest Economic and Financial Document (Il documento di economia e finanza or ‘DEF’), which outlines the government’s economic policy and sets fiscal targets for the year.

You can find out more about the latest details here.