PROPERTY
How bargain homes made one Italian town €100 million in two years
After Sambuca di Sicilia became the poster child for Italy's one-euro homes project, local authorities say the town's fortunes have turned around as the area is now enjoying a 'Renaissance'.
Published: 29 April 2022 09:30 CEST
Exotic architecture and courtyards filled with orange trees are part of the draw in Sambuca, Sicily - along with properties with a starting price of €2. Photo courtesy of Comune di Sambuca
PROPERTY
UPDATE: How Italy plans to extend its building ‘superbonus’
As the deadline nears to use Italy's popular 'superbonus' discount scheme, the government has announced an imminent extension to give homebuilders more time to carry out delayed renovations.
Published: 6 April 2022 15:09 CEST
Updated: 28 April 2022 11:02 CEST
