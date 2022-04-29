Read news from:
How bargain homes made one Italian town €100 million in two years

After Sambuca di Sicilia became the poster child for Italy's one-euro homes project, local authorities say the town's fortunes have turned around as the area is now enjoying a 'Renaissance'.

Published: 29 April 2022 09:30 CEST
Exotic architecture and courtyards filled with orange trees are part of the draw in Sambuca, Sicily - along with properties with a starting price of €2. Photo courtesy of Comune di Sambuca

In recent years dozens of depopulating Italian villages have put up cheap homes up for sale in an effort to revitalize local communities, but one in particular stands out from the rest. 

Sambuca Di Sicilia, in deepest Sicily, has been the most successful of the ‘one euro home’ villages

Since 2019, when it first began to auction off crumbling buildings for a starting price of one euro, the village has enjoyed a Renaissance.

According to local authorities a total of roughly €100 million has flowed in due to the initiative, positively impacting the rural area’s local economy in spite of the pandemic slowdown. 

“Twenty new B&Bs have opened in town, while before there was just one,” says deputy mayor Giuseppe Cacioppo. “The cheap home sales have generated some €3 million, while overall renovations are worth over €20 million.”

Mayor Leo Ciaccio adds that Sambuca’s time in the global spotlight has spurred public investments, with roughly €40-€50 million earmarked for improving roads and reviving old underground cellars, while the remote village recently got its first helicopter pad for emergencies.

Photo courtesy of Comune di Sambuca

The influx of foreigners seeking to grab a place in the sun by purchasing a cheap home, and who then end up staying in the village for at least one week a year, has already led to a 200 percent increase in tourism, according to Cacioppo, generating an estimated €8-€10 million in revenue.

Following the initial 2019 scheme Sambuca launched another auction of old dwellings last summer with a starting symbolic price of €2. 

All cheap homes in both auctions were eventually sold, with some going for up to €25.000 – with many going to foreign buyers who decided to purchase slightly more expensive homes in need of little work, breathing new life into the real estate market. 

A total of 135 empty homes in the area have been sold in just two years, which also means the local population benefited from the housing scheme. 

Many families were finally able to sell off empty houses which had been lying vacant for decades, and a positive chain reaction ensued.

“Other than B&Bs, new taverns, wine bars, artisanal shops also opened up, while local craftspeople, builders, carpenters, cleaning services, architects and engineers are now busy working on the sold homes. Some 50 houses have already been redone”, says Cacioppo.

So what is the secret of the success in Sambuca compared to other villages that have launched similar housing schemes? 

Firstly, the mayor says, it was the only town to offer old homes for sale which were already in the possession of local authorities. 

“Due to the earthquake that rocked the area in 1968 many buildings in the historical center were abandoned, and in time the town hall took them over to secure the area and launch a revival project,” explains Cacioppo.

“Unlike other towns, we are the direct owners so there is no need to liaise between local families and new buyers.”

“The fact that the town hall is the one involved party is a guarantee,” he says, adding that the process was not slowed by having to track down the legal owners of abandoned properties, many of whom emigrated long ago.

Photo courtesy of Comune di Sambuca

Another plus point is the exotic feel of the village. The ancient old town features typical Arab-style dwellings with internal courtyards filled with orange trees, which hail back to Sicily’s spellbinding past.

The residents I spoke to were all ecstatic about the revamp of the village. Francesco Sciamé recently opened a B&B, called Donna Baldi Centellis, in a historical building complete with original majolica tiles. 

He says it was never the right time to open such a business, mainly because he’d have had zero customers. Now the B&B is constantly fully booked.

“I’ve always wanted to run a B&B and the success of the housing scheme offered me the opportunity,” he says. “Sambuca became known worldwide and foreign buyers started flocking here, so I offered them a place they could stay while house hunting. There was no reason to open it before, the village was unknown”. 

Riccardo Mulé has opened a wine bar, L’Enoteca del Re, on Sambuca’s main street where he makes cocktails with wild herbs that grow in the nearby fields. 

He didn’t quite start from scratch, given he already owned nearby Re Umberto Caffé, where locals meet for morning espresso, but he says the cheap homes frenzy pushed him to expand his business.

“I realized tourists were savvy clients, they wanted to taste traditional drinks with plates of local hams and cheeses. They did not want the usual Martini, but niche Sicilian liqueurs,” says Mulé.

Where will the town go from here? The local officials and residents I spoke to believe that Sambuca will become a crossroads for different cultures, as people from all over the world join the effort to revive the local economy.

UPDATE: How Italy plans to extend its building ‘superbonus’

As the deadline nears to use Italy's popular 'superbonus' discount scheme, the government has announced an imminent extension to give homebuilders more time to carry out delayed renovations.

Published: 6 April 2022 15:09 CEST
Updated: 28 April 2022 11:02 CEST
UPDATE: How Italy plans to extend its building 'superbonus'

While the official date is still not known, Italy’s ‘superbonus 110‘ is set for yet another overhaul as the government approved an extension to the current deadline for single family homes.

It comes after various sectors called for the bonus to be rolled on for this category of property, as owners must have completed 30 percent of the works by June 30th – a rapidly approaching deadline for those caught up in delays and at risk of not meeting it.

This deadline will be extended by a few months, as provided for in the government’s latest Economic and Financial Document (Il documento di economia e finanza or ‘DEF’), which outlines the government’s economic policy and sets fiscal targets for the year.

Some Italian news reports suggest that the 30 percent deadline will be rolled on until September 30th, while this percentage of completion still refers to the whole renovation project, not individual stages of the build.

The Ministry of Economy is preparing a new decree law, expected to be approved in the coming weeks, committing around €5 to 6 billion in new aid for Italy.

Among the extended superbonus finance, further measures include cuts in excise duty on petrol and diesel, extra support for Ukrainian refugees and funds to offset high energy bills.

The superbonus has attracted plenty of international attention since it was first introduced in May 2020 to help restart Italy’s lagging, Covid-hit economy.

The building bonus offers homeowners a tax deduction of up to 110 percent the cost of renovation work related to making energy-efficiency upgrades and reducing seismic risk.

But the popular scheme has been entangled in bureaucracy and delays, leaving many property owners trying to use it concerned about whether they’ll able to finish their renovation projects in time.

With just over two months to go – a short timeframe in renovation terms, especially amid continuing delays – an extension to the June deadline and removing the obstacles to access the funds would ease the pressure on those in the middle of works.

Italy’s superbonus scheme was introduced to reinvigorate the country’s sluggish real estate market, with the aim of reviving many old and abandoned properties. Photo by Marcus Ganahl on Unsplash

How the superbonus might be extended

The latest change to the bonus has been discussed over recent weeks, as the upcoming deadline began to create further delays.

Some companies have refused to accept new work in the knowledge that they will not be able to complete 30 percent of the work by the current deadline, while ongoing jobs experienced further slowdowns causing much anxiety for those up against the clock.

The deputy minister for economy and finance, Federico Freni, said in March, “The situation of expensive materials and in general legislation on this sector requires special attention,” according to property portal Idealista.

Also expected to be included in a new decree based on the ‘DEF’ is a restart to the credit transfer system, as many banks and financial institutions are no longer buying credit, effectively blocking work and putting companies and citizens at risk of losing any investments already made.

Opening up the transfer of credit to more parties than banks and insurance companies is hoped to ease the supply chain and allow more parties to purchase the credit in order to finance building works.

Why are there delays to accessing the bonus?

Interest in the scheme has been high from the start, so much so that delays began to build up early last year.

The backlog has only worsened, with some homeowners scrapping their plans to use the bonus as a result, or even selling on an old property they’d bought on the back of the scheme’s announcement.

Requests for the bonus has meant unprecedented demand for building companies, driving competition and putting more homeowners on ever-lengthening waiting lists.

Simply finding a building company and certain building professionals with any foreseeable availability is a challenge for some.

The rising expense of materials, as mentioned by Freni, has also played a part in slowing down access to the superbonus.

A worldwide boom in material prices, made even worse in Italy by enormous demand due to the popularity of the superbonus, has meant that some original quotes have sharply increased when building work actually gets underway.

This has effectively cancelled out the tax bonus, meaning some are simply no longer able to afford the renovations.

Bureaucracy, changing rules and material prices have squeezed many building projects in Italy as the first deadline for single family homes approaches. Photo: Annie Gray on Unsplash

The situation has continued to worsen due to the war in Ukraine, which has impeded the import and subsequently driven the cost of raw materials.

According to the president of the National Association of Building Contractors (Associazione Nazionale Costruttori Edili), Regina De Albertis, the price of iron for cement has gone up by 40 percent, as has bitumen.

“In addition to the increase, the delivery of materials has also become unpredictable,” she told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“All of us builders have received a letter from our suppliers informing us that, in addition to double-digit increases, it is impossible to guarantee delivery times and that the price will be set when the materials arrive on site,” she added.

All in all, these factors have led to delays due to the time lost in bureaucracy when building plans have had to be redrawn or abandoned altogether, which in turn are holding up other projects in the queue.

In response, Lombardy’s regional councillors Raffaele Straniero and Matteo Piloni reportedly signed an urgent motion, after setting a regional price list to limit soaring material costs.

“The increase in the cost of raw materials and building materials makes it necessary to adjust prices in order to avert the paralysis of building sites and ensure that companies cover the costs actually incurred and protect citizens,” they stated.

Another recent cause for a further slowdown is the change in how people could access the bonus and the increasing difficulty of obtaining credit. 

There have been various regulatory changes already in 2022 when it comes to the superbonus.

Two ways to access the funds – transferring the credit (cessione del credito) or discount on the invoice (sconto in fattura) – have recently become stricter.

The changes followed vast amounts of fraudulent claims to the bonus, leading the government to introduce more clauses to the rules and complicate the bureaucracy even further.

These are the primary routes for most, as the final option of offsetting the tax from income is only financially viable for high earners.

There has therefore been the risk that creditors consequently stop offering the option, potentially leaving many projects half-completed or dropped altogether.

As noted, the government plans to introduce more avenues to access the bonus in a new decree law and clear the building backlog.

For a breakdown of all the current superbonus deadlines for all property types, see here.

See more in The Local’s Italian property section.

