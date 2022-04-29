Where do you still need to wear a mask in Italy from May 1st?

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Thursday that the country’s mask mandate, which had been due to expire on May 1st, will be extended to June 15th for some indoor venues.

“We are not out of the pandemic and we still need to act with caution,” Speranza said when announcing the government’s decision in a speech on Thursday afternoon.

Mask-wearing is required by law in all indoor public spaces in Italy until the end of April, with high-grade Ffp2 masks required in some spaces and lower-grade surgical masks accepted in others.

From May 1st, the rules get a little more complicated, as Italy’s mask mandate will now be dropped for some venues while remaining in place for others.

So where will you still need to wear a mask in Italy from the start of May – and what type of mask will you need for which venue?

Here’s our breakdown of where you will (and won’t) need a mask in Italy from May 1st the until June 15th:

Public transport

The requirement to wear a high-grade Ffp2 mask remains in place for all local and long-distance public transport in Italy.

That includes planes, ships, trains, buses and coaches, local public transport networks, and school buses carrying primary and secondary aged schoolchildren, the health ministry’s latest ordinance specifies.

The use of high-grade Ffp2 masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Italy until June 15th. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls

Anyone attending a performance in these environments must also continue to wear an Ffp2 mask. The requirement isn’t restricted to large spaces: any indoor entertainment space and any venue playing live music requires the Ffp2 mask until June 15th.

Indoor sports events or competitions

Ffp2 masks are required for all indoor sporting events and competitions, the government’s ordinance says.

As was previously the case, those participating in the events themselves don’t need to wear a mask while actively engaged in physical activity.

Health and social care facilities

All health and social care environments such as hospitals and residential homes require face masks to be worn by anyone accessing the facilities, including workers, users and visitors.

However, the ordinance does not specify that an Ffp2 mask is required for these settings, merely saying that ‘respiratory protection devices’ (such as surgical masks) should be used.

Schools

Schools are one of the few environments for which Italy’s government had already decided masks should remain in place until the end of the academic year.

That remains the case with the new rules, so until the summer holidays, those in schools will need to continue masking up – though it doesn’t have to be a high-grade Ffp2 mask unless specific Covid contact rules are triggered.

Places that no longer require a mask from May 1st

With the list of places that continue to require a mask out of the way, where won’t you need a mask in Italy from May?

The health ministry’s mask extension ordinance makes no mention of shops, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, museums and other cultural sites, indicating that all of these spaces will (as planned) no longer require a mask from May 1st.

Workplaces are also not included in the ordinance’s list of venues that will retain a mask requirement from May 1st; however, on Friday afternoon Italy’s Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta issued a circular recommending (not requiring) the continued use of masks by public sector workers when in contact with members of the public, in canteens and lifts, and during face to face meetings.

The health ministry’s ordinance also “recommends” that masks continue to be worn in all indoor public spaces.

It’s important to bear in mind that the rule relaxations that come into effect on May 1st mean only that these venues are no longer required by law to enforce a mask mandate.

Individual workplaces, industry associations, businesses and local authorities can still impose stricter rules at their own discretion, so it’s advisable to keep a mask to hand in case you’re asked to put one on.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).