EUROPEAN UNION

How Europe plans to ease long-term residence rules for non-EU nationals

Non-EU citizens living in the European Union are eligible for a special residence status that allows them to move to another country in the bloc. Getting the permit is not simple but may get easier, explains Claudia Delpero.

Published: 30 April 2022 09:33 CEST
EU flags at the European Commission Berlaymont building
EU flags at the European Commission Berlaymont building (Photo by Guillaume Périgois on Unsplash)

The European Commission proposed this week to simplify residence rules for non-EU nationals who live on a long-term basis in the European Union.

The intention is to ease procedures in three areas: acquiring EU long-term residence status, moving to other EU countries and improving the rights of family members. 

But the new measures will have to be approved by the European Parliament and the EU Council, which is made of national ministers. Will EU governments support them?

What is EU long-term residence?

Non-EU citizens who live in EU countries on a long-term basis are eligible for long-term residence status, nationally and at the EU level. 

This EU status can be acquired if the person has lived ‘legally’ in an EU country for at least five years, has not been away for more than 6 consecutive months and 10 months over the entire period, and can prove to have “stable and regular economic resources” and health insurance. Applicants can also be required to meet “integration conditions”, such as passing a test on the national language or culture knowledge. 

The EU long-term residence permit is valid for at least five years and is automatically renewable. But the status can be lost if the holder leaves the EU for more than one year (the EU Court of Justice recently clarified that being physically in the EU for a few days in a 12-month period is enough to maintain the status).

Long-term residence status grants equal treatment to EU nationals in areas such as employment and self-employment or education. In addition, EU long-term residence grants the possibility to move to other EU countries under certain conditions. 

What does the European Commission want to change?

The European Commission has proposed to make it easier to acquire EU long-term residence status and to strengthen the rights associated with it. 

Under new measures, non-EU citizens should be able to cumulate residence periods in different EU countries to reach the 5-year requirement, instead of resetting the clock at each move. 

This, however, will not apply to individuals who used a ‘residence by investment’ scheme to gain rights in the EU, as the Commission wants to “limit the attractiveness” of these routes and not all EU states offer such schemes. 

All periods of legal residence should be fully counted towards the 5 years, including those spent as students, beneficiaries of temporary protection or on temporary grounds. Stays under a short-term visa do not count.

Children who are born or adopted in the EU country having issued the EU long-term residence permit to their parents should acquire EU long-term resident status in that country automatically, without residence requirement, the Commission added.

EU countries should also avoid imposing a minimum income level for the resources condition but consider the applicant’s individual circumstances, the Commission suggests.

Integration tests should not be too burdensome or expensive, nor should they be requested for long-term residents’ family reunifications. 

The Commission also proposed to extend from 12 to 24 months the possibility to leave the EU without losing status, with facilitated procedures (no integration test) for the re-acquisition of status after longer absences.

A person who has already acquired EU long-term residence status in one EU country should only need three years to acquire the same status in another EU member state. But the second country could decide whether to wait the completion of the five years before granting social benefits. 

The proposal also clarifies that EU long-term residents should have the same right as EU nationals with regard to the acquisition of private housing and the export of pensions, when moving to a third country. 

Why make these changes?

Although EU long-term residence exists since 2006, few people have benefited. “The long-term residents directive is under-used by the member states and does not provide for an effective right to mobility within the EU,” the Commission says. 

Around 3.1 million third-country nationals held long-term residence permits for the EU in 2017, compared to 7.1 million holding a national one. “we would like to make the EU long-term residence permit more attractive,” said European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

The problems are the conditions to acquire the status, too difficult to meet, the barriers faced when moving in the EU, the lack of consistency in the rights of long-term residents and their family members and the lack of information about the scheme.

Most EU member states continue to issue “almost exclusively” national permits unless the applicant explicitly asks for the EU one, an evaluation of the directive has shown.

This proposal is part of a package to “improve the EU’s overall attractiveness to foreign talent”, address skill shortages and facilitate integration in the EU labour market of people fleeing Ukraine. 

On 1 January 2021, 23.7 million non-EU nationals were residing in the EU, representing 5.3% of the total population. Between 2.25 to 3 million non-EU citizens move to the EU every year. More than 5 million people have left Ukraine for neighbouring states since the beginning of the war in February. 

Will these measures also apply to British citizens?

These measures also apply to British citizens, whether they moved to an EU country before or after Brexit. 

The European Commission has recently clarified that Britons living in the EU under the Withdrawal Agreement can apply for a long-term residence too.

As Britons covered by the Withdrawal Agreement have their residence rights secured only in the country where they lived before Brexit, the British in Europe coalition recommended those who need mobility rights to seek EU long-term residence status. 

These provisions do not apply in Denmark and Ireland, which opted out of the directive.

What happens next?

The Commission proposals will have to be discussed and agreed upon by the European Parliament and Council. This is made of national ministers, who decide by qualified majority. During the process, the proposals can be amended or even scrapped. 

In 2021, the European Parliament voted through a resolution saying that third-country nationals who are long-term residents in the EU should have the right to reside permanently in other EU countries, like EU citizens. The Parliament also called for the reduction of the residency requirement to acquire EU long-term residence from five to three years.

EU governments will be harder to convince. However, presenting the package, Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said proposals are likely to be supported because “they fit in a broader framework”, which represents the “construction” of the “EU migration policy”. 

National governments are also likely to agree because large and small employers face skill shortages, “especially in areas that are key to our competitiveness, like agri-food, digital, tourism, healthcare… we need people,” Schinas said.

The article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

BREXIT

Q&A: Your questions answered about driving in Italy on a British licence

Amid ongoing uncertainty and confusion about Italy’s rules for drivers with a UK-issued licence, many readers have contacted The Local to ask for updates and clarification. Here are your questions answered.

Published: 22 April 2022 16:12 CEST
Q&A: Your questions answered about driving in Italy on a British licence

When Britain left the EU at the end of 2020, no reciprocal agreement on driving licences had been reached between Italy and the UK.

Italy however granted UK licence holders with Italian residency a 12-month grace period in which they could continue to drive on their British licences. This was then extended for a further 12 months until the end of 2022.

READ ALSO: Driving licences: Is there any sign the UK and Italy will reach an agreement?

But this temporary reprieve doesn’t resolve the issue of what will happen after this latest extension is up – and the situation is now repeating itself this year.

Many British readers of The Local have been in touch to ask for updates and what would happen should no deal be made, as well as for clarification on other aspects of driving and car ownership as a foreign national living in Italy.

Below are answers to the specific questions readers have asked most frequently about the UK-Italy driving licence agreement and general rules on driving in Italy for British nationals, based on the British and Italian authorities’ current advice.

Q: Have there been any updates on a UK-Italy agreement on driving licences?

A: Not since the new year, when Italy allowed a 12-month extension to the grace period in which British residents could continue to drive on their British licences.

In response to The Local’s most recent request for an update on Wednesday, April 20th, the British Embassy in Rome stated: “The Embassy continues to prioritise the issue of UK driving licence validity in Italy and we continue to engage with the Italian government on this issue.”

The embassy also published a Facebook post acknowledging that “many of you are concerned” about the issue.

“We continue to work at pace to reach a long-term agreement with Italy, so that residents can exchange their UK driving licences without taking a test, as Italian licence holders can in the UK,” the embassy stated.

The Local will continue to ask for updates on the issue.

Q: Will I need to sit an Italian driving test or not?

A: It’s not clear whether this will be necessary, but at the moment it appears to be the course of action recommended by the British government.

Although the embassy’s latest statement says that they are working on a deal so that residents can exchange their UK licences without the need to sit a test, it adds “it is important that you currently consider all your options, which may include looking into taking a driving test now.”

The British government’s ‘Living in Italy’ webpage meanwhile recommends obtaining an Italian driving permit.

“You must exchange your licence for an Italian one by 31 December 2022. You will need to take a driving test (in Italian),” the guidance reads.

“If you need to drive in Italy, you should not wait for negotiations to conclude before exchanging your valid UK licence,” the authorities added.

Q: If I have to sit an Italian driving test, can I do it in English?

A: No. To get your Italian driving licence, you’ll need to sit both the theory and practical exams in Italian.

You can also take the tests in French and German, according to a circular by the Italian Ministry.

Read more about taking your Italian driving test here.

British residents of Italy can use their driving licenses until the end of this year, the government has confirmed.

British residents of Italy can use their driving licenses until the end of this year, the government has confirmed. Photo by PACO SERINELLI / AFP

Q: Do I have time to take an Italian driving test if no decision is made until the end of the year?

A: Taking the Italian driving test is known to take months – at least six months is recommended for practicing for the theory tests, taking mandatory driving lessons (even if you already hold a UK driving licence), plus the time to sit the final tests and any re-tests.

If no agreement is reached, it would mean you can no longer drive in Italy from January 1st, 2023 – a huge inconvenience for those who rely on private transport for work or those who live rurally.

Therefore, the gamble is whether to start the process of sitting your Italian driving test imminently or hold on for a reciprocal driving licence agreement.

It’s unknown when the authorities will make a decision and whether this will be adequate time to begin taking your Italian driving test. The latest 12-month extension was only announced on December 24th, with just days to go before the same possible scenario.

Q: How long can I drive in Italy on a UK driving licence?

A: The UK government announced on December 24th, 2021 that British residents of Italy who didn’t convert their UK licence to an Italian one could continue to use it until December 31st, 2022.

This only applies to British nationals who got residency before 2022, however.

As things stand, the latest driving guidance on the British government’s ‘Living in Italy’ webpage in January states:

“If you were resident in Italy before 1 January 2022 you can use your valid UK licence until 31 December 2022.”

On the other hand, if you became a resident in Italy this year, you can use your licence for 12 months from the date of becoming a resident. After that, you would need an Italian driving licence to continue driving in Italy.

It is still unclear whether you would benefit from any reciprocal driving agreement, should one be made, or whether this is reserved for those who obtained residency before January 1st, 2022.

Q: I have been living in Italy for years. Can I convert my British licence for an Italian one?

A: No. Just because you’ve been a resident of Italy for many years, doesn’t mean you can still exchange your UK driving licence for an Italian permit.

As noted above, you have a maximum of 12 months from the date of residency to exchange your UK driving licence to an Italian one. Therefore, if you never did so and continue to drive on a British driving licence, you face getting fined should you get stopped by the police.

According to Italy’s Highway Code, article 116 states that fines range from €2,257 to €9,032 for driving on an expired (or invalid) licence. If you’re caught doing it again within a two-year period, there are sanctions of up to one year’s imprisonment.

(Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Q: I got my UK licence last year. Is this accepted in Italy?

A: No. Any UK licence issued before January 1st, 2021 will still be accepted on Italy’s roads, as confirmed in a decree issued by the Italian government on December 30th.

That means if you got your UK driving permit in 2021 and are a resident of Italy, it is not valid for driving in Italy.

Q: I started exchanging my licence before January 2021. Would I still need to sit an Italian driving test?

A: Based on a circular from the Italian Ministry of Transport, the UK government states, “If you started exchanging your UK licence before 1 January 2021, you do not need to take a driving test.”

However, if you are still stuck in the bureaucracy of exchanging your UK licence for an Italian permit, it might be difficult to complete the process now. Ensure you have proof of when you started the exchange if you are still trying to convert your UK licence to an Italian one.

Q: If I obtain an Italian driving licence, will I forfeit my UK one?

A: Unlike exchanging your licence, where you surrender your UK licence for an Italian one, if you sit the Italian driving test, you can keep your UK driving licence and hold both permits concurrently.

This is “less certain for those who split their time between the EU and the UK,” according to the UK Parliament, which states that drivers can only hold one licence at a time.

The type of licence you choose to keep is the driver’s decision, “although it may depend on the number of days each year they live in each country,” the guidance reads.

However, remember that if you have residency in Italy, that ultimately makes your decision for you as you can only use your UK licence for 12 months after registering as a resident in Italy.

Q: Do I need an Italian driving permit for short visits to Italy?

A: No. The rules above apply to UK nationals who are resident in Italy only. People visiting Italy for short periods can continue to drive on a UK licence.

You’ll need to carry your UK driving licence with you when driving in Italy for short stays or holidays.

You don’t need an international driving permit (IDP) to visit and drive in the EU and Italy too, therefore.

However, if you hold a paper driving licence or a driving licence from Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man, you may need an IDP. You can check with the Italian Embassy here.

The question on a UK-Italy driving licence agreement rolls on. (Photo by FABIO MUZZI / AFP)

Q: If I get an Italian driving licence, can I drive in the UK with it?

A: Yes, you can use your Italian licence to drive in the UK. Keep an eye on the latest rules of the UK Highway Code here.

To drive in any other country, you may need to apply for an IDP, which you would need in addition to your Italian driving permit.

See here to see if you need one and to apply (in English).

If you leave Italy to return to live in the UK, “you can exchange your Italian licence for a UK one without taking a test,” states the UK government.

Q: Does getting an Italian driving licence change the car I can drive?

A: Yes. You are considered a new driver (neopatente) for three years after getting your Italian driving licence and face certain driving restrictions in that time.

Limitations for novice drivers include tighter speed limits on motorways and main roads, harsher driving penalty points and limits on car engine capacity and power.

This might mean that if you already own a high-powered vehicle, you can no longer drive it once you’ve obtained your new permit.

Q: Can I bring my UK registered car to Italy?

A: Yes. If you do this, you’ll need to register your vehicle and swap your licence plates. Here’s a guide on the latest rules on what you need to do if you move to Italy with your car or motorbike.

Note: there are time limits from the moment you get residency to complete this process.

Q: Can I buy a car in Italy?

The answer depends on your residency status. If you are a resident in Italy, then yes, you can buy a car in Italy.

As a general rule, if you don’t have residency in Italy – even if you own property in Italy or have business interests in the country, you are not legally allowed to buy a car in Italy.

According to the Italian Highway Code, you need to have registered your residency with an Italian municipality to be able to buy a new or used vehicle in Italy.

Have you got any further questions on the UK-Italy driving licence agreement? Let us know in the comments below or contact us with your questions.

Find our latest Brexit-related news updates for UK nationals in Italy here.

Find more information on the UK government website’s Living in Italy section.

