EUROPEAN UNION
How Europe plans to ease long-term residence rules for non-EU nationals
Non-EU citizens living in the European Union are eligible for a special residence status that allows them to move to another country in the bloc. Getting the permit is not simple but may get easier, explains Claudia Delpero.
Published: 30 April 2022 09:33 CEST
EU flags at the European Commission Berlaymont building (Photo by Guillaume Périgois on Unsplash)
BREXIT
Q&A: Your questions answered about driving in Italy on a British licence
Amid ongoing uncertainty and confusion about Italy’s rules for drivers with a UK-issued licence, many readers have contacted The Local to ask for updates and clarification. Here are your questions answered.
Published: 22 April 2022 16:12 CEST
