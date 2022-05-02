Read news from:
‘I hate masks’: Why some visitors choose not to travel to Italy this summer

With the summer holidays approaching, we asked whether our readers are planning to visit Italy this year. Most of you said yes, but a few were more hesitant.

Published: 2 May 2022 15:57 CEST
While Italy is anticipating its largest influx of tourists since the start of the pandemic this summer, some travellers are still unsure.
While Italy is anticipating its largest influx of tourists since the start of the pandemic this summer, some travellers are still unsure.

Many European countries, including Italy, are beginning to relax their Covid rules and international travel restrictions for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

As a result, Italy is anticipating its largest influx of foreign visitors in the last two years this summer, providing a much-needed boost for the country’s tourism industry.

We wanted to know how many of The Local’s readers were among those planning to spend their summer holidays in Italy this year, and whether your decision was affected by the country’s remaining Covid restrictions – so we asked you. 

A total of 199 people responded to our survey asking readers if they planned on visiting Italy this summer, and the vast majority (83 percent) said yes – albeit many with reservations.

“I’m concerned that restrictions will get tighter. Fingers are crossed that the gov’t will continue to loosen restrictions,” said Benjamin Biscoglia in Chicago, who plans to visit for the first time in 20 years.

“I’m concerned about getting Covid while I’m on my tour, missing larger parts of my vacation and potentially staying in Italy until I recover from Covid,” wrote Mark Rapp in Colorado, for whom this will be his first trip to the country.

Others were unreservedly excited about their trip – and some were happy that Italy’s Covid measures are on the stricter side.

“No concerns, glad restrictions are easing!” wrote Susanna Young.

“I think Italy has done a really good job at having and enforcing restrictions and safety mandates and I hope they don’t drop things too hastily just to attract tourists,” said Elizabeth Keddy in Michigan.

The Local will soon publish a follow up article looking at the thoughts and feelings of people who will be visiting Italy this summer – but for this piece, we’re focusing on the small minority of readers who said they will continue to avoid travel to Italy altogether for time being.

Of those who said they’d removed Italy from their list of places to visit this summer, most cited the country’s ongoing Covid measures as the main reason why they won’t be holidaying in the bel paese this year.

Italy has extended its indoor mask mandate for certain venues until at least June 15th, making its mask rules more restrictive than those of most other European countries.

It also – like most of the rest of Europe – requires visitors coming from abroad to show a valid vaccination or recovery certificate or a recent negative Covid test result to gain entry into the country.

Some would-be tourists say they'd rather travel to a country without any mask mandates this summer.
Some would-be tourists say they'd rather travel to a country without any mask mandates this summer.

“(I) don’t want to go on holiday where I might have to wear a face mask even in certain settings,” said Riccardo Mangiacavallo in Toronto, while one anonymous respondent agreed: “I find the mask requirement too oppressive.”

“Italy is an international outlier in continuing to mandate masks, specifically the uncomfortable FFP2 type,” said another anonymous writer, adding that they would rather go on holiday to a country like Switzerland or Denmark which has dispensed with mask mandates.

The complaint wasn’t restricted to those who said they were avoiding travel to Italy: Elizabeth Johnson, who is planning to travel to Tuscany and Genoa, said simply: “I hate masks”.

Others worried about the risk that Italy could change the rules after they’d booked, ruining their plans.

“I think they may be keen to pose restrictions again,” said Peter Biggins in Leeds, who added that regardless of whether or not the government did change the rules, masks would “ruin the experience” for him.

“For travellers from North America it could be a financial disaster. The uncertainty is too big and the risk is too high,” said Yuri Matis in Toronto.

Some readers said they wouldn’t consider returning to Italy until all Covid restrictions were dropped, saying that the rules add too much stress to the “already complex process of international travel”.

A number of those surveyed said their concerns revolved more around entry rules for return to the US than Italian Covid restrictions.

“We are avoiding because of the current US requirement for a negative test to re-enter the United States. We strongly prefer NOT to be trapped abroad. We are very much less concerned about Italy’s current restrictions,” said Jennifer Horinek in California.

“US testing requirements for re-entry keeping me away,” echoed Denise Alexander in Texas.

For a few respondents, however, it was Covid itself, rather than Covid restrictions, that remained a cause for concern.

“Because of Covid, not just the measures,” wrote one anonymous reader in answer to the question of why they were avoiding travel to Italy for the time being.

“We continue to worry about Covid. We love Italy and I would much like to get back to Puglia but Covid worries hold us back,” said David Dowell in Portland.

For members

COVID-19 RULES

Where do you still need to wear a mask in Italy from May 1st?

Italy recently extended its mask mandate for certain indoor venues beyond May 1st. Here's what that means for you.

Published: 29 April 2022 13:46 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:11 CEST
Where do you still need to wear a mask in Italy from May 1st?

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Thursday that the country’s mask mandate, which had been due to expire on May 1st, will be extended to June 15th for some indoor venues.

“We are not out of the pandemic and we still need to act with caution,” Speranza said when announcing the government’s decision in a speech on Thursday afternoon.

Mask-wearing is required by law in all indoor public spaces in Italy until the end of April, with high-grade Ffp2 masks required in some spaces and lower-grade surgical masks accepted in others.

From May 1st, the rules get a little more complicated, as Italy’s mask mandate will now be dropped for some venues while remaining in place for others.

So where will you still need to wear a mask in Italy from the start of May – and what type of mask will you need for which venue?

Here’s our breakdown of where you will (and won’t) need a mask in Italy from May 1st the until June 15th:

Public transport

The requirement to wear a high-grade Ffp2 mask remains in place for all local and long-distance public transport in Italy. 

That includes planes, ships, trains, buses and coaches, local public transport networks, and school buses carrying primary and secondary aged schoolchildren, the health ministry’s latest ordinance specifies.

The use of high-grade Ffp2 masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Italy until June 15th.

The use of high-grade Ffp2 masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Italy until June 15th.

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls

Anyone attending a performance in these environments must also continue to wear an Ffp2 mask. The requirement isn’t restricted to large spaces: any indoor entertainment space and any venue playing live music requires the Ffp2 mask until June 15th.

Indoor sports events or competitions

Ffp2 masks are required for all indoor sporting events and competitions, the government’s ordinance says.

As was previously the case, those participating in the events themselves don’t need to wear a mask while actively engaged in physical activity.

Health and social care facilities

All health and social care environments such as hospitals and residential homes require face masks to be worn by anyone accessing the facilities, including workers, users and visitors.

However, the ordinance does not specify that an Ffp2 mask is required for these settings, merely saying that ‘respiratory protection devices’ (such as surgical masks) should be used.

Schools

Schools are one of the few environments for which Italy’s government had already decided masks should remain in place until the end of the academic year.

That remains the case with the new rules, so until the summer holidays, those in schools will need to continue masking up – though it doesn’t have to be a high-grade Ffp2 mask unless specific Covid contact rules are triggered.

Italy will continue to require masks in classrooms until the end of the school year.
Italy will continue to require masks in classrooms until the end of the academic year.

Places that no longer require a mask from May 1st

With the list of places that continue to require a mask out of the way, where won’t you need a mask in Italy from May?

The health ministry’s mask extension ordinance makes no mention of shops, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, museums and other cultural sites, indicating that all of these spaces will (as planned) no longer require a mask from May 1st.

Workplaces are also not included in the ordinance’s list of venues that will retain a mask requirement from May 1st; however, on Friday afternoon Italy’s Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta issued a circular recommending (not requiring) the continued use of masks by public sector workers when in contact with members of the public, in canteens and lifts, and during face to face meetings.

The health ministry’s ordinance also “recommends” that masks continue to be worn in all indoor public spaces.

It’s important to bear in mind that the rule relaxations that come into effect on May 1st mean only that these venues are no longer required by law to enforce a mask mandate.

Individual workplaces, industry associations, businesses and local authorities can still impose stricter rules at their own discretion, so it’s advisable to keep a mask to hand in case you’re asked to put one on.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

Privacy