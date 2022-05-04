For members
OPINION: How to pick Italy’s west or east coast when booking a holiday
Choosing which coast to visit in Italy can be a tough call, particularly if you’re planning to spend most of the time sunbathing and swimming. Reporter Silvia Marchetti shares her insights on the pros and cons of both.
Published: 4 May 2022 14:53 CEST
Which Italian coast should you choose when booking your holiday? Here are the pros and cons of both. Photo by Azat Satlykov on Unsplash
Weekend wanderlust: Exploring Bologna’s hidden countryside by bike
Head away from Bologna's city centre and you'll discover secret treasures of history, art and nature. The lowlands area of 'la pianura' is home to both natural and cultural beauty, as The Local's reporter Karli Drinkwater discovered.
Published: 29 April 2022 12:01 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:12 CEST
