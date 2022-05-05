For members
DISCOVER ITALY
How to catch the Giro d’Italia if you are in Italy this year
This year's Giro d'Italia kicks off on Friday and runs until May 29th. Here's what you should know if you're interested in catching some of the race in person in Italy.
Published: 5 May 2022 13:14 CEST
The Giro d'Italia is one of the highlights of Italy's sports calendar. Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP.
DISCOVER ITALY
How one dying Italian village plans to spend €20m in EU recovery funds
The depopulated hamlet of Calascio in Abruzzo, with just 130 residents and an earthquake-damaged castle, is preparing for a multimillion-euro revival based on tourism, sheep farming, and an unusual local cheese.
Published: 8 April 2022 12:17 CEST
