Spend enough time in Italy and you’ll no doubt come across the expression ‘Fare una figura da cioccolataio’. Truth be told, it is very likely that local friends or acquaintances will at some point in time make you the butt of this very amusing saying.

So, to prepare you for the inevitable moment when you will be told you’ve made a ‘chocolatier’s impression’, here’s a very quick explanation of what the idiom means.

Despite referring to the noble art of making chocolate, the actual meaning of ‘figura da cioccolataio’ has little to do with the nut-brown treat (or the entire confectionery industry for that matter). In fact, Italians use the expression to generally mock those who’ve made absolute fools of themselves or have been responsible for rather embarrassing cock-ups.

For instance:

– Ero così in ansia che ho dovuto chiederle quale fosse il suo nome tre volte.

– Mi dispiace dirtelo ma hai fatto proprio una figura da cioccolataio.

– I was so anxious that I had to ask what her name was three times.

– I’m sorry to say it to you but you really made a fool of yourself.

Or:

– Quando il cameriere mi ha augurato ‘buon pranzo’, gli ho risposto con ‘anche a te’. Che figura da cioccolataio…

– When the waiter said, ‘Enjoy your meal’, I replied with ‘You too’. I’m such a twit…

Please keep in mind that locals will often react to whatever ridiculous or embarrassing situation you have been involved in simply with ‘che figura da cioccolataio’, wherein ‘che’ is merely used as a way to add emphasis to the statement, like so:

– Durante il viaggio in aereo, ho rovesciato il mio caffè sul passeggero seduto al mio fianco.

– Che figura da cioccolataio…

– During my flight, I spilled my coffee on the passenger sat right beside me.

– How embarrassing…

So, now that you have a basic grasp of how to use the idiom, you are ready to know where and when it originated. Contrary to what many people may think (including, I assure you, plenty of Italians born and bred), ‘fare una figura da cioccolataio’ has nothing to do with the very popular but much less gracious ‘fare una figura di m***a’, which is roughly translatable to ‘making a s**t impression’.