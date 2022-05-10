For members
ENVIRONMENT
MAP: Which regions of Italy have the most Blue Flag beaches?
The list of Italy's high quality beaches has grown again this year. Here, we take a look at the regions where you can find the most beaches that meet the highest global standards.
Published: 10 May 2022 17:18 CEST
Where you can find Italy's best Blue Flag beaches. Photo by Massimo Virgilio on Unsplash
DISCOVER ITALY
How to catch the Giro d’Italia if you’re in Italy this year
This year's Giro d'Italia kicks off on Friday and runs until May 29th. Here's what you should know if you're interested in catching some of the race in person in Italy.
Published: 5 May 2022 13:14 CEST
Updated: 8 May 2022 09:57 CEST
