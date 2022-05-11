For members
DRIVING
Driving in Italy: What is a ‘Telepass’ and how do you use it?
If you drive in Italy, you'll likely see large yellow 'Telepass' signs on motorways and at car parks. Here's everything you need to know about using the transport pass.
Published: 11 May 2022 17:21 CEST
Here's what you need to know about Italy's 'telepass'. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)
DRIVING
EXPLAINED: What is Italy’s ‘pink parking’ and how do you use it?
Are you pregnant or do you have a child under two years old? Here's how you can use Italy's priority pink parking, according to updated rules of the Highway Code.
Published: 25 April 2022 16:50 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments