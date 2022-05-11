For members
OPINION: Why Sicily’s archipelagos are the best part of Italy for island-hopping
If you’re planning an island-hopping holiday in Italy, choosing which archipelago to visit might seem difficult. But there's one option that trumps all others, says reporter Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 11 May 2022 17:35 CEST
The perfect place to get away from it all - Pecorini a Mare, Filicudi. Photo: Silvia Marchetti
MAP: Which regions of Italy have the most Blue Flag beaches?
The list of Italy's high quality beaches has grown again this year. Here, we take a look at the regions where you can find the most beaches that meet the highest global standards.
Published: 10 May 2022 17:18 CEST
