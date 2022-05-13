Read news from:
UKRAINE

Italy launches investigation into Russian disinformation claims

An official investigation has begun amid widespread concern about Kremlin-linked Russian commentators appearing on Italian news channels.

Published: 13 May 2022 11:27 CEST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was interviewed on an Italian talk show.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was interviewed on an Italian talk show. Photo by Maxim SHIPENKOV / POOL / AFP.

Italy’s parliamentary committee for security, Copasir, opened the probe this week in response to widespread concerns that Italian news outlets are being used to spread Russian propaganda, according to media reports.

The inquiry comes after Italian news channels repeatedly invited Russian journalists and pro-Kremlin Italian commentators to speak on their programmes in recent months.

The recent appearance of Russia’s foreign minister Sergej Lavrov on the political talk show Zona Bianca sparked a particular outcry in Italy, reports newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Lavrov used the platform to repeat claims that Ukraine’s President Zelensky was a Nazi, despite his being Jewish – also falsely claiming that even Hitler was part Jewish.

He also denied that Russian forces were behind the atrocities committed against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, despite clear evidence to the contrary.

Italy’s president Mario Draghi called the comments “bizarre and obscene”, reported Corriere della Sera.

Part of the committee’s mission is to determine whether it is legitimate to invite organs of the Russian state to appear on Italian current affairs shows.

The repeat appearance on Italian talk shows of Nadana Fridrikhson, a journalist from the Russian state-owned TV network Zvezda which is run by Russia’s Ministry of Defence, has also caused consternation among audiences in Italy.

“Russian disinformation works through espionage, hiring by Russian companies, campaigns and fake news,” Copasir’s president Adolfo Urso reportedly said as he announced the investigation.

“We must therefore ensure that the information is free from this systematic work of foreign interference.”

Urso pointed to a report by a European task force which had identified more than 13,000 instances of Russian disinformation in the EU since 2014 as evidence of the scale of the problem.

The committee has called on the president of the media watchdog Agcom, the director of Italy’s security agency Aisi, and the CEO of the national broadcaster Rai to provide evidence in a series of hearings.

Following testimony delivered by Rai CEO Carlo Fuortes on Thursday, Urso said that the session “proved fruitful, providing useful insights in order to protect freedom, editorial and informational autonomy and pluralism against any form of conditioning and to increase the resilience of the entire country-wide system,” according to news agency Ansa.

US AND ITALY

‘We stand together’: Italy and US discuss joint response to Ukraine crisis

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday visited the White House to urge US President Joe Biden to work on a long-term peace plan for Ukraine, and said Russia's actions had only strengthened their countries' unity.

Published: 11 May 2022 10:24 CEST
“The ties between our two countries will always be strong and, if anything, this war in Ukraine has made them stronger,” Draghi said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “thought he could divide us. He failed,” Draghi told Biden. “We stand together.”

Biden, who hosted Draghi in the Oval Office, echoed the sentiment, saying in comments while reporters were present that “Putin believed he could split us, but we’ve all stepped up.”

Draghi said at the meeting that allies should work on negotiations toward long-lasting peace in Ukraine, even as they continue to sanction Russia over its invasion of the country.

“People are asking, how can we end those atrocities? How can we reach a ceasefire? At the moment it is hard to have answers to that, but we need to think carefully about those questions,” Draghi said.

Despite Italy’s dependence on Russian gas and Rome’s traditionally friendly ties with Moscow, Draghi’s government has been a staunch supporter of efforts to punish Russia for its assault on Ukraine.

Along with Western allies, Rome has sent weapons to support Kyiv, although there is increasing unease about the move within Draghi’s broad coalition government.

Draghi has also pledged support for any European Union sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, despite the fact that 40 percent of Italy’s natural gas imports are currently coming from Russia.

The EU is currently debating a phased ban on Russian oil imports, although this move would not touch Moscow’s huge gas exports.

The US and the EU in March announced a plan to supply least 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to the bloc this year to help it end reliance on Russia.

Draghi and Biden speak in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The meeting at the White House comes ahead of crucial G7 and NATO summits in Europe next month. Beyond Ukraine, the leaders are expected to discuss the global economy, Europe’s energy security and climate change.

Biden, who has made a priority of repairing tattered US-EU ties after taking over from Donald Trump in the White House, told Draghi that “a strong European Union is in the interests of the United States.”

“It’s good for everyone,” he said.

Draghi has particularly close ties with the United States.

He did his PhD at MIT and worked for both the World Bank and US investment bank Goldman Sachs. He was also president of the European Central Bank for eight years.

