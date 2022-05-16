For members
Reader question: Can I buy a car in Italy if I’m not a resident?
If you spend extended periods of time in Italy, can you buy a car to use while in the country? It all depends on your residency status.
Published: 16 May 2022 15:58 CEST
Other types of car are available in Italy. Photo: Cristian Macovei on Unsplash
Driving licences: How does situation for Brits in Italy compare to rest of Europe?
As UK driving licence holders in Italy still wait for answers regarding another extension or a long-awaited deal for the mutual exchange of British and Italian licences post-Brexit, we look at how the situation compares to that of their counterparts across Europe.
Published: 16 May 2022 11:30 CEST
