DISCOVER ITALY
MAP: The best Italian villages to visit this year
Here are the remote Italian villages worth seeking out in 2022, according to a list compiled by one of the country's leading tourism associations.
Published: 17 May 2022 14:18 CEST
What are the best villages to visit in Italy this year? Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.
OPINION: Why Sicily’s archipelagos are the best part of Italy for island-hopping
If you’re planning an island-hopping holiday in Italy, choosing which archipelago to visit might seem difficult. But there's one option that trumps all others, says reporter Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 11 May 2022 17:35 CEST
