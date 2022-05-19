Read news from:
Italy reports first case of monkeypox

Italy on Thursday reported its first case of monkeypox, joining a number of other European and North American nations in detecting the disease endemic in parts of Africa.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that’s endemic to West and Central Africa, and unlike human smallpox, it hasn’t been eradicated.
Monkeypox was identified in a young adult who had recently returned from the Canary Islands, Rome’s Spallanzani Institute for infectious diseases said.

He is being treated in isolation and is in a reasonable condition, it said in a statement carried by Italian news agencies, adding that two other suspected cases were being investigated.

Alessio D’Amato, health commissioner for the Lazio region that includes Rome, confirmed on social media that it was the country’s first case, adding that the situation was being “constantly monitored”.

Cases of monkeypox have also been detected in Spain and Portugal – where more than 40 possible and verified cases have been reported – as well as Britain, Sweden, the United States and Canada.

The illness has infected thousands of people in parts of Central and Western Africa in recent years, but is rare in Europe and North Africa.

Its symptoms are similar but somewhat milder than smallpox’s: fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, chills, exhaustion, although it also causes the lymph nodes to swell up.

Within one to three days, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body. Although most monkeypox cases aren’t serious, studies have shown that one in ten people who contract the disease in Africa die from it.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said it was coordinating with UK and European health officials over the new outbreaks.

POLITICS

Italian euthanasia petition big enough to force referendum

More than 750,000 people in Italy have signed a petition calling for the legalisation of euthanasia, organisers said on Wednesday, exceeding by far the half-a-million threshold needed to force a referendum on the issue.

A vote could be held as early as next year on the campaign, which calls for changes to the country’s laws on assisted dying.

“Today, without a law to regulate it, euthanasia isn’t a right available to everyone,” said Roberto Saviano, a journalist and writer known for his investigations into the Neapolitan mafia.

“I signed to give a free choice to those unable to travel to countries where euthanasia is legal,” Saviano added in a statement from the Luca Coscioni Association.

Anyone helping another person to commit suicide can be jailed for between five and 12 years under current Italian law.

But the constitutional court added an exception in 2019 for “patients kept alive by treatment… and affected by an incurable disease that causes physical and psychological suffering they find intolerable”.

The patient must be “fully capable of taking free and conscious decisions”,the judges added.

People suffering from incurable diseases who do not fall into this category have no legal recourse to assisted suicide.

Referendum backers say that if passed it will allow “medical assistance to choose to die” for “sick people who need help from someone else to end their own suffering”.

Opponents include Mario Adinolfi, head of the small Christian political party Popolo della Famiglia (People of the Family), who said the campaign was a “marketing campaign” for a “culture of death”.

The Vatican has consistently condemned the idea of allowing assisted dying, calling it “an intrinsically evil act”.

