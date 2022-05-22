Read news from:
EXPLAINED: Italy’s unique approach to housing Ukrainian refugees

The Italian government has begun housing Ukrainian refugees in properties seized from the mafia.

Published: 22 May 2022 15:44 CEST
The Italian government has started housing Ukrainian refugees in properties confiscated from organised criminal gangs.
The Italian government has started housing Ukrainian refugees in properties confiscated from organised criminal gangs. (Photo by Laurent EMMANUEL / AFP)

More than 118,000 people have arrived in Italy as refugees from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. 

The Italian government announced that some would be housed in more than 600 properties seized from organised criminal gangs – among them lavish villas, mansions, apartments and hotels. 

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said the initiative will “guarantee hospitality to refugees leaving a theatre of war”.  

Authorities seized €1.9 billion in assets from Italian crime bosses in 2021 alone.

Seized assets is managed by an organisation known as the National Agency for the Administration of Assets Confiscated from Organised Crime (ANBSC) – which in total has more than 40,000 properties on its books.

About one third of confiscated assets are located in Sicily.

The ANBSC said that further seized properties would be made available to house Ukrainians once they have been deemed habitable. 

The majority of refugees entering Italy from Ukraine are concentrated in four Italian regions: Lombardy, Lazio, Campania and Emilia-Romagna, with most arrivals gravitating towards their respective capitals of Milan, Rome, Naples and Bologna. 

Authorities hope that this scheme will ease the pressure placed on local housing stocks as a result of the war. 

Pro-Kremlin hackers launch another attack on official Italian sites

The Russia-linked hacker collective Killnet is engaged in an ongoing attack on Italian institutional websites, the second in two weeks, according to media reports.

Published: 20 May 2022 13:48 CEST
Pro-Kremlin hackers launch another attack on official Italian sites

The attack, which began on Thursday evening and was still in progress as of Friday early afternoon, was reportedly confirmed by Italy’s Postal Police who are investigating the matter.

Among the fifty or so institutions targeted are Italy’s Superior Council of the Judiciary, its Customs Agency, and its foreign affairs, education, and cultural heritage ministries, according to the newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Killnet claimed the attack in a Telegram message, instructing its members to “fire on all fronts” in order to “liquidate the Italian information structure” – but to leave its healthcare system untouched.

On Friday shortly before 1pm Italian time, Italy’s embassy in London tweeted that the websites of the country’s foreign ministry and all its embassies had been hit and were out of action.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and consular applications at this location have been affected by a cyber attack,” the tweet reads.

“We apologize to users for inconveniences and delays in the processing of paperwork.”

Just last week, Killnet launched a separate cyberattack on the official Italian websites including those of Italy’s defence ministry and senate.

On that occasion the issue was resolved within the space of hours, with senate President Elisabetta Alberti Casellati tweeting that no damage had ultimately been done.

In both cases, DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks were used, which involves overloading a site’s servers by flooding it with requests but does not compromise a site’s infrastructure.

Killnet targeted Romanian government websites last month, citing Romania’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia, according to the country’s national cybersecurity agency.

Romania’s intelligence service said the group has also targeted official websites of the United States, Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia and NATO.

