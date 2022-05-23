For members
COVID-19
Reader Question: What are Italy’s Covid quarantine rules for travellers?
Italy's quarantine rules have changed so many times over the past couple of years, it can be hard to keep track. Here's the latest information on when and how visitors need to self-isolate.
Published: 23 May 2022 13:44 CEST
What happens if you test positive for Covid-19 while visiting Italy? Photo: Marco Sabadin/AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
Covid face mask rule on flights in Europe set to be eased
The mandatory EU-wide mask requirement for air travel is set to be dropped from Monday, May 16th, but airlines may still require passengers to wear masks on some or all flights
Published: 11 May 2022 16:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments