CRIME
What happens when a foreign national gets arrested in Italy?
It’s a situation nobody ever wants to be in, but what if you’re arrested in Italy? Here's an overview of your rights and what you should do if this happens to you.
Published: 24 May 2022 11:27 CEST
An Italian Carabinieri Police officer (L) stands guard at the limit of St. Peter's Square, Vatican. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP.
FOOD & DRINK
Italian cafe owner fined €1,000 for ‘overpriced’ €2 espresso
Baristas have spoken out against ‘outdated’ rules after one café owner in Florence got a €1,000 fine over his coffee pricing.
Published: 17 May 2022 17:40 CEST
