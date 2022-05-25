For members
COMPARE: Which countries in Europe have the strictest drink-drive limits?
Certain countries around Europe have stricter policies than others regarding drinking and driving and harsher punishments for those caught exceeding legal limits. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 25 May 2022 11:28 CEST
Frustration grows as UK driving licence holders in Italy wait in limbo
British nationals living in Italy are becoming increasingly concerned by the lack of news about a reciprocal driving licence agreement post-Brexit, and say the current 'catch-22' situation is adversely affecting their lives.
Published: 20 May 2022 17:20 CEST
