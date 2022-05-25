For members
PROPERTY
Nine things we’ve learned about claiming Italy’s building ‘superbonus’
Two years after it was introduced, Italy's popular renovation discount scheme continues to cause headaches for homeowners trying to access it. Here's what we've learned so far about claiming the so-called 'superbonus 110'.
Published: 25 May 2022 17:35 CEST
What we've learned about claiming Italy's superbonus in the two years it's been running. Photo by Roselyn Tirado on Unsplash
MONEY
Italy ranked among worst in Europe for tax burden on families
Working parents in Italy face some of the highest rates of taxation among developed countries, according to a new international report.
Published: 25 May 2022 12:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments