Italy set to scrap Covid entry rules for travellers

Health Minister Roberto Speranza is shortly expected to confirm that Italy will dispense with its Covid entry requirements from June 1st, according to reports in various news outlets including Il Sole 24 Ore and La Stampa.
Italy already relaxed its entry rules significantly earlier this year, but is now expected to do away with a requirement for arrivals to show proof of either recent vaccination or recovery from Covid or a recent negative PCR or rapid antigen test.
Those who arrive without any of these documents can still enter the country, but must quarantine for five days and test negative for the virus to exit quarantine.
The requirement for arrivals to complete an EU digital passenger locator form (dPLF) was lifted on May 1st.
As Italy’s current travel rules expire on May 31st, the health ministry must decide whether to extend, alter or scrap the restrictions by the start of June.
The health minister is also expected to make a decision soon on whether Italy’s public transport mask mandate will be lifted on June 15th – as provided for in the latest government decree – or extended beyond this date.
The Local will update this story when more information is available.
