What changes about life in Italy in June 2022

Italy to scrap remaining Covid rules?

Italy plans to ease the remaining masking rules further from June 15th: from this date, the will no longer be required in cinemas, theatres, concert halls and indoor sports arenas – health situation permitting.

Italy’s health ministry is still debating whether or not to lift the mask mandate on public transport, and is expected decide shortly before June 15th based on the latest Covid data. For now, high-grade FFP2 masks are required on all public transport in Italy.

Surgical masks will continue to be needed on health and social care settings, and will likely be required in schools for everyone over the age of six until the end of the school year, including in exam settings.

Bear in mind, though, that these are just national rules – local governments and individual organisations and businesses can still impose their own tighter restrictions.

As for the entry rules for travellers, the health ministry is expected to confirm by May 31st whether or not the current requirements will remain in place for another month, or will be scrapped.

The current rules state that entry into Italy is allowed from any country, for any reason, provided the traveller can show valid proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, OR a recent negative test result.

We'll report any changes on The Local as soon as they're confirmed.

Public holiday – and a long weekend for some

June 2nd is Italy’s Republic Day or Festa della Repubblica, a national holiday on which the country celebrates its foundation as a republic.

On this date in 1946, Italians voted in a referendum to abolish its monarchy, which had fallen out of favour due to its close alignment with Mussolini’s fascist regime.

This year’s Republic Day falls on a Thursday, which means many people in Italy will likely be taking the Friday off as well for a four-day ponte or ‘bridge’ long weekend break.

People jump from rocks in Manarola, Cinque Terre. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.

Referendum on justice system reform

On Sunday, June 12th, Italian citizens will go to the polls to vote in an important referendum on five proposed reforms to the country’s much-criticised justice system.

These include changes to rules around pre-trial detention, as well as the question of whether judges and prosecutors should be allowed to switch back and forth between the two roles during their career (as is currently the case).

Perhaps the most significant, however, is the proposal to repeal the Severino Law, which bars people who have received at least a two-year prison sentence from holding political office for six years.

The reforms are part of a wider programme of changes to Italy’s tortuous judicial system. This is required by the European Commission to unlock billions of euros in the form of post-pandemic recovery funds.

Summer holidays begin

Italy’s schools all start their summer break in June, with kids on holiday until September.

The dates for the end of the school year vary by region, starting on June 4th (Emilia Romagna, Marche), and then June 8th (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont, Sardinia, Val d’Aosta, Veneto), June 9th (Calabria, Puglia, Umbria), June 10th (Liguria, Sicily, the autonomous province of Trento, Tuscany), June 11th (Friuli Venezia Giulia), and June 16th (the autonomous province of Bolzano).