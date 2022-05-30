For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
What changes about life in Italy in June 2022
From relaxed mask mandates to school holidays, here's what's in store for people in Italy this June.
Published: 30 May 2022 13:45 CEST
People sit at a cafe terrace overlooking the sea on June 24, 2021 in Manarola, Northwestern Italy. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.
STRIKES
EXPLAINED: Will Italy’s food shops and supermarkets be open over Easter?
Covid restrictions are over, but strikes now threaten to close supermarkets in some parts of Italy over the holidays. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 14 April 2022 17:19 CEST
Updated: 15 April 2022 10:16 CEST
Updated: 15 April 2022 10:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments