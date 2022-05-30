Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

What changes about life in Italy in June 2022

From relaxed mask mandates to school holidays, here's what's in store for people in Italy this June.

Published: 30 May 2022 13:45 CEST
People sit at a cafe terrace overlooking the sea on June 24, 2021 in Manarola, Cinque Terre National Park, near La Spezia, Northwestern Italy.
People sit at a cafe terrace overlooking the sea on June 24, 2021 in Manarola, Northwestern Italy. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.

Italy to scrap remaining Covid rules?

Italy plans to ease the remaining masking rules further from June 15th: from this date, the will no longer be required in cinemas, theatres, concert halls and indoor sports arenas – health situation permitting.

Italy’s health ministry is still debating whether or not to lift the mask mandate on public transport, and is expected decide shortly before June 15th based on the latest Covid data. For now, high-grade FFP2 masks are required on all public transport in Italy.

Surgical masks will continue to be needed on health and social care settings, and will likely be required in schools for everyone over the age of six until the end of the school year, including in exam settings.

Bear in mind, though, that these are just national rules – local governments and individual organisations and businesses can still impose their own tighter restrictions.

As for the entry rules for travellers, the health ministry is expected to confirm by May 31st whether or not the current requirements will remain in place for another month, or will be scrapped.

The current rules state that entry into Italy is allowed from any country, for any reason, provided the traveller can show valid proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, OR a recent negative test result.

We’ll report any changes on The Local as soon as they’re confirmed. See our homepage or travel news section for the latest.

Public holiday – and a long weekend for some

June 2nd is Italy’s Republic Day or Festa della Repubblica, a national holiday on which the country celebrates its foundation as a republic.

On this date in 1946, Italians voted in a referendum to abolish its monarchy, which had fallen out of favour due to its close alignment with Mussolini’s fascist regime.

This year’s Republic Day falls on a Thursday, which means many people in Italy will likely be taking the Friday off as well for a four-day ponte or ‘bridge’ long weekend break.

People jump from rocks in Manarola, Cinque Terre. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP.

Referendum on justice system reform

On Sunday, June 12th, Italian citizens will go to the polls to vote in an important referendum on five proposed reforms to the country’s much-criticised justice system.

These include changes to rules around pre-trial detention, as well as the question of whether judges and prosecutors should be allowed to switch back and forth between the two roles during their career (as is currently the case).

Perhaps the most significant, however, is the proposal to repeal the Severino Law, which bars people who have received at least a two-year prison sentence from holding political office for six years. 

The reforms are part of a wider programme of changes to Italy’s tortuous judicial system. This is required by the European Commission to unlock billions of euros in the form of post-pandemic recovery funds.

Summer holidays begin

Italy’s schools all start their summer break in June, with kids on holiday until September.

The dates for the end of the school year vary by region, starting on June 4th (Emilia Romagna, Marche), and then June 8th (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio, Lombardy, Molise, Piedmont, Sardinia, Val d’Aosta, Veneto), June 9th (Calabria, Puglia, Umbria), June 10th (Liguria, Sicily, the autonomous province of Trento, Tuscany), June 11th (Friuli Venezia Giulia), and June 16th (the autonomous province of Bolzano).

STRIKES

EXPLAINED: Will Italy’s food shops and supermarkets be open over Easter?

Covid restrictions are over, but strikes now threaten to close supermarkets in some parts of Italy over the holidays. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 14 April 2022 17:19 CEST
Updated: 15 April 2022 10:16 CEST
On major holidays such as Easter and Christmas, much of Italy usually grinds to halt and most shops close. But with supermarket workers reportedly also planning a strike, many people are concerned about whether they’ll be able to get essential supplies over the upcoming Easter holidays.

Depending on which part of Italy you live in, strikes look set to mean some supermarkets will be closed for longer than they otherwise would be over the Easter weekend.

Here’s a look at the areas and businesses affected.

Where and when will supermarket workers be on strike?

Trade unions in certain regions of Italy have threatened to stop work at supermarkets in protest at what they say are “incredibly demanding conditions”. 

In the Piedmont region, local representatives of Italy’s CGIL (Italian General Confederation of Labour), CISL (Italian Confederation of Trade Unions) and UIL (Italian Labour Union) released a joint statement in April where they warned of potential regional strikes on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Strike action, the unions said, would “guarantee the mental and physical recovery of commerce and food chain distribution workers, who have been working in incredibly demanding conditions for over four weeks”.

In some regions, trade unions have moved from words to deeds. On Wednesday, Sicily’s trade unions officially declared a region-wide strike on April 17th and 18th.

In Calabria, trade unions are also reported to be planning a full-scale regional strike for Easter Sunday and Monday, as well as April 25th and May 1st.

Other regional trade unions, such as those in Lazio, have also reportedly threatened to strike along with their Sicilian and Calabrian counterparts.

At this point in time, there’s no way to know exactly which supermarkets will be affected by planned strike action in these areas or whether this is certain to lead to extended closures.

What’s certain, however, is that the organised strikes are far more likely to affect major supermarket chains rather than small businesses – that’s because the trade unions involved have far more members within the former.

If you’ll be in one of the affected regions, you might want to check the opening hours and online bulletin boards of your local supermarkets in advance, and you may also want to check whether small businesses in the area will be open over the holiday weekend.

Wherever you are in Italy, remember that many shops are likely to be closed over the holiday anyway.

While in most European countries – and certainly in countries like the UK – it might be common for both supermarkets and small shops to be open until 10 or 11pm on Sundays, many Italian shops are usually closed on Sunday and on public holidays, including on Easter Monday.

Some supermarkets may open in the mornings on these days, but many will shut their doors before noon or in the early afternoon at the very latest.

