Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

HEATWAVE: Temperatures in Italy ‘to hit 40C’ over Republic Day long weekend

Italy is set to sizzle in unusually high heat over the coming holiday with a new anticyclone already raising temperatures in the south, forecasters said.

Published: 31 May 2022 15:04 CEST
HEATWAVE: Temperatures in Italy ‘to hit 40C’ over Republic Day long weekend
Rome could see record June temperatures in the coming days as a heatwave descends. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The whole country can expect temperatures of up to 37-39°C in the shade at the end of the week, likely reaching 40-41°C in inland areas of Sardinia and Sicily, according to weather reports on Tuesday.

Another anticyclone, this one named ‘Scipio’, is already bringing a wave of sticky heat to much of the south on Tuesday, said Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist at IlMeteo.it.

“In the next few hours it will already get very hot in the south, then from tomorrow in the centre” of Italy, he said.

Northern regions will be feeling the heat by Republic Day, he said, with “temperatures over 7-10°C above the seasonal average, averages which have now been distorted for almost a month.”

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice during a heatwave

Rome is likely to see record June temperatures by this weekend, he said.

The Department for Civil Protection placed the inland cities of Perugia and Campobasso on ‘amber’ alert – the second-highest warning level – for extreme heat on June 2nd, with other cities including Rome, Naples and Palermo on a lower-level ‘yellow’ alert.

The humid heat, known in Italian as ‘afa’, is expected to last throughout the weekend before things cool down again by Monday or Tuesday.

Millions of Italian residents are expected to travel within the country on June 2nd, Italy’s Republic Day or the Festa della Repubblica, with many taking Friday off work to create a ponte, or ‘bridge’ over the weekend.

Italy saw its first wave of unusually hot weather this year in mid-May, with an anticyclone sweeping in from northern Africa bringing temperatures up to around 30C – well above seasonal average – in many parts of the peninsula.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

WEATHER: Italy set for another scorching weekend as heatwave continues

African anticyclone ‘Hannibal’ is forecast to bring record-breaking temperatures across the country. Will we witness the hottest May weekend in Italian history?

Published: 19 May 2022 14:06 CEST
Updated: 20 May 2022 13:05 CEST
WEATHER: Italy set for another scorching weekend as heatwave continues

Much to the dismay of many residents already feeling the heat in Italy this week, the African anticyclone known as ‘Hannibal’ shows no sign of letting up. 

The hot air currents sweeping in from Tunisia and Algeria have already caused an unusual heatwave, with temperatures rising well above seasonal averages in many parts of the peninsula over the past week.

However, judging from the latest forecasts, it seems like the worst is yet to come. 

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice during a heatwave

According to weather website IlMeteo.it, the wave of sticky heat, known in Italian as ‘afa’, is expected to reach its peak on Saturday, May 21st: exactly a month before the official start of summertime on June 21st (the summer solstice).

With two days to go until the projected heatwave climax in most parts of the country, experts say the temperatures registered over the coming weekend may break records set in May 2003 – the hottest May to date.

Lorenzo Tedici, a meteorologist with IlMeteo, said: “Our first projection shows that, on Saturday 21st, maximum temperatures in Turin, Milan, Bologna, Ferrara, Palermo and Cagliari may well exceed those recorded in May 2003, which would make the current anticyclone a record-setting one.”

READ ALSO: From Venice to Mont Blanc, how is the climate crisis affecting Italy?

So, in short, people up and down the stivale might have the luck (or misfortune – you decide) to witness the hottest May in Italian history. But what temperatures are we talking about, exactly?

It’ll be a weekend of exceptionally high, August-like temperatures, forecasters say, for many locations in the north of the country.

Tuscany and Sardinia will potentially reach temperatures as high as 35°C: some 10 degrees above the seasonal average.

Even mountainous areas at an altitude of up to 1500 metres will likely be affected by the heatwave.

Moving down the peninsula, the anticyclone is expected to bring temperatures of up to 33°C to southern regions by Monday or Tuesday.

According to the latest forecasts, ‘Hannibal’ will keep a tight grip on the country until early next week.

And it’s not just Italy. You may find some solace in knowing that neighbouring France and Spain are also currently sweltering, with both having already registered temperatures of 12°C above average for this time of year.

SHOW COMMENTS