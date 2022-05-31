HEATWAVE: Temperatures in Italy ‘to hit 40C’ over Republic Day long weekend

The whole country can expect temperatures of up to 37-39°C in the shade at the end of the week, likely reaching 40-41°C in inland areas of Sardinia and Sicily, according to weather reports on Tuesday.

Another anticyclone, this one named ‘Scipio’, is already bringing a wave of sticky heat to much of the south on Tuesday, said Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist at IlMeteo.it.

“In the next few hours it will already get very hot in the south, then from tomorrow in the centre” of Italy, he said.

Northern regions will be feeling the heat by Republic Day, he said, with “temperatures over 7-10°C above the seasonal average, averages which have now been distorted for almost a month.”

Rome is likely to see record June temperatures by this weekend, he said.

The Department for Civil Protection placed the inland cities of Perugia and Campobasso on ‘amber’ alert – the second-highest warning level – for extreme heat on June 2nd, with other cities including Rome, Naples and Palermo on a lower-level ‘yellow’ alert.

The humid heat, known in Italian as ‘afa’, is expected to last throughout the weekend before things cool down again by Monday or Tuesday.

Millions of Italian residents are expected to travel within the country on June 2nd, Italy’s Republic Day or the Festa della Repubblica, with many taking Friday off work to create a ponte, or ‘bridge’ over the weekend.

Italy saw its first wave of unusually hot weather this year in mid-May, with an anticyclone sweeping in from northern Africa bringing temperatures up to around 30C – well above seasonal average – in many parts of the peninsula.