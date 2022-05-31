For members
LIVING IN ITALY
What you need to know about microchipping your pet in Italy
Microchipping is required for all dogs in Italy, as well as for cats and ferrets kept as pets in certain circumstances. Here's what pet owners need to know.
Published: 31 May 2022 10:15 CEST
Here's what you need to know about microchipping your pet in Italy. Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP.
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
What changes about life in Italy in June 2022
From relaxed travel rules to school holiday dates, here's what's in store for people in Italy this June.
Published: 30 May 2022 13:45 CEST
Updated: 31 May 2022 08:54 CEST
