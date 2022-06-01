Do you have to take Italy’s driving test in Italian?

Making the move to Italy comes with no small amount of practical tasks. From registering for residency, enrolling with the healthcare system to getting your tax code (codice fiscale), your ‘to-do’ list can seem daunting when you first lay down roots in Italy.

One key part of life for many people making the move is ensuring they can continue to drive – especially for those who have decided to live in more remote areas with fewer public transport services.

Using your own vehicle is often essential to carry out basic tasks such as going to the supermarket, getting to work, or taking children to school.

Although you can drive in Italy as soon as you arrive, the clock starts ticking for how long you may be able to use the driving licence you already own before needing to take the Italian driving test from scratch.

Some countries have reciprocal agreements with Italy in place, meaning they can convert their driving licences without the need to take the Italian driving tests, according to Italy’s Ministry of Transport.

However, for others, this option doesn’t exist and you have just 12 months from registering your residency to take and pass the Italian driving exams to get your Italian licence known as ‘Patente B’.

If you don’t complete the required exams within this timeframe, you can’t drive on Italy’s roads until you obtain an Italian licence.

The United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and – at least for now – the UK, don’t have reciprocal driving licence agreements, which means citizens coming from these countries need to start the process as soon as possible after gaining residency in Italy.

One significant hurdle in achieving this, according to many readers of The Local, is the Italian language requirement of both the theory and practical driving tests.

The final theory exam and the practical driving test are not available in English, so a degree of proficiency in Italian is required.

Can you request to take the Italian driving test in English?

“The exam can be taken in Italy only in the Italian language and, upon specific request, in German and French,” confirmed ILC & Associates Law Firm to The Local.

“Previously this was different – that is, it could also be taken in English. But in 2012, Italy implemented EU legislation under which, in EU countries, the driving test had to be taken in the language of the country in which the test is taken.

“The only exceptions in Italy for the French and German languages were provided to meet the needs of linguistic minorities in Italy, namely the bilingualisms of regions Valle d’Aosta and Trentino Alto-Adige,” the legal firm added.

You’ll need to get an Italian driving licence to legally drive on Italy’s roads. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

The ruling isn’t part of the Italian Constitution, which protects all minorities – “but an EU regulation that unfortunately represents a source of original law and therefore must be transposed directly by the government and in our case by the Ministry of Transport,” the legal experts clarified.

How difficult is it to take the test in Italian?

While some who’ve done it say the Italian driving test is “not as difficult as it sounds”, worries about understanding the language are considerable for others, who have found this to be the reason they are unable to pass.

“My question is why can’t you take your driving test in English? Adding it as an option for taking the test would help,” says Njideka Nwachukwu, who moved to Italy in 2019. She failed the theory test and has to try again, at a further cost.

If you’ve just moved to Italy with a low level of fluency, this could mean just as much a course in Italian as road safety – especially as the theory test is renowned for being technical and the multiple choice questions are said to be linguistically tricky, even for Italians.

US citizen Jed Smith told us he studied the Driver’s Manual for six months before taking the theory test, because he was new to Italy and so the language in itself was a hurdle.

Others who feel they possess a good or excellent level of Italian have told The Local that, despite their proficiency, the language aspect of the Italian driving tests continues to be a source of concern.

“I can speak Italian, so, fingers crossed I should be okay with the theory test,” UK citizen David Kevin Tickle told us.

“However, it is written using precise vocabulary and requires knowledge of Italian to a high standard. If your Italian is anything less, then this becomes a severe language test; it tests your ability to read and understand Italian, and your knowledge of the Highway Code will not stand a chance.

“It should at the very least be available in an appropriate form for speakers of other first languages,” he added.

Rebecca Ann Hughes, a British freelance journalist living in Italy, said she also found the terminology “technical and formal”, even though she already had a good grounding of Italian to begin with.

Areas to read up on in your language revision are terms for engine parts, load limits for different vehicles and car tyre treads.

The latest government circular stipulates that candidates will need to take 30 true or false questions, of which you can only get three wrong for a pass.

It’s worth bearing in mind you have two shots at the theory within a six-month period, after which you’ll receive the ‘foglia rosa’, the pink slip. This is a permit that allows you to proceed to the practical test, for which you can have three attempts in an 11-month period, according to the latest government guidance.

You can’t take the Italian driving test in English, even on request. (Photo by FABIO MUZZI / AFP)

How can I prepare for the Italian driving test language?

One route is to go to an Italian driving school (autoscuola), who will not only help with all the paperwork of getting your Italian driving licence, but will also train you in the theory questions.

Once you consistently pass the practice tests, they’ll submit you for the theory exam.

To bolster these classroom sessions, you can revise in your own time by practising online and by studying the Italian Driver’s Manual. Here are some useful sites to help you prepare:

Once you’ve jumped over this hurdle, you’ll need to complete six hours of practical driving lessons and take the practical test in Italian.

To revise for the language you’ll need for that, see our guide here.

For more information on driving in Italy, check the Italian government’s page on steps to obtain a Patente B.