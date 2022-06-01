For members
DRIVING
Do you have to take Italy’s driving test in Italian?
If you're planning on driving when you move to Italy, you may need to sit the Italian driving test. Here's what you need to know about the language aspect of taking your theory and practical driving exams in Italy.
Published: 1 June 2022 12:42 CEST
Can you take your Italian driving tests in English? Photo by Bas Peperzak on Unsplash
For members
DRIVING
COMPARE: Which countries in Europe have the strictest drink-drive limits?
Certain countries around Europe have stricter policies than others regarding drinking and driving and harsher punishments for those caught exceeding legal limits. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 25 May 2022 11:28 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments