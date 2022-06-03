Read news from:
HEATWAVE: Italy set for another boiling weekend with highs of 40C

The whole of Italy is set for continuing unusually high heat over the coming weekend, with thunderstorms expected in the north.

Published: 3 June 2022 10:38 CEST
A man refreshes himself in a fountain during the Italian heat. (Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP)

Peaks of up to 40°C are expected in Italy this weekend as another African anticyclone sweeps the nation, according to the latest weather forecasts.

The heat isn’t set to subside until Tuesday or Wednesday, when cooler currents are forecast, according to the latest updates from Il Meteo.

The northern regions are due to experience unstable weather on Friday, with the first thunderstorms in the morning over the Alps and nearby lowland areas. The rest of Italy is forecast to be mainly sunny with increasing heat.

Soaring temperatures over the coming days follow the high temperatures already felt throughout the peninsula, as the anticyclone, named ‘Scipio’, was already bringing a wave of sticky heat to much of the south and centre of Italy by Wednesday.

Saturday is forecast for high heat across the country, although some clouds are expected to pass through. In the second part of the day, some thunderstorms could develop in the Alpine areas.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach up to 40°C in the islands, with the mercury rising inland too. Northern regions are expected to stay below 35°C, but you’re likely to feel “discomfort” in these areas, according to weather reports.

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice during a heatwave

The humid heat, known in Italian as ‘afa’, is expected to last throughout the weekend before things cool down again, according to Il Meteo.

Meteorologists stress that the first heatwaves of the year are especially risky – especially when they arrive early, as people are not yet acclimatised.

The Department for Civil Protection has upgraded weather warnings for some cities this weekend.

The cities of Rome and Campobasso are on ‘red’ alert – the highest warning level – for extreme heat on Sunday, June 4th, with other cities including Perugia, Rieti and Frosinoni on the second-highest warning ‘amber’ alert.

Sunday is set to see sweltering temperatures nationally: the heatwave is forecast to reach its peak in Emilia Romagna and throughout central and southern Italy, where maximum temperatures of over 32-33°C are expected.

As for northern regions, temperatures should not exceed 30-31°C, but the climate is said to be sultry with possible thunderstorms, and perhaps accompanied by hail and gusts of wind.

In the island regions, temperatures exceeding 35°C are predicted, while in the inland areas of the major islands, peaks of up to 40°C are likely, especially in Sicily.

Italy saw its first wave of unusually hot weather this year in mid-May, with an anticyclone arriving from northern Africa bringing temperatures up to around 30°C – well above seasonal average – in many parts of the country.

HEATWAVE: Southern Italy to sizzle in over 40C on Republic Day

The whole of Italy is bracing for unusually high heat over the coming long weekend, with temperatures already soaring in the south.

Published: 31 May 2022 15:04 CEST
Updated: 1 June 2022 12:30 CEST
Most parts of Italy can expect temperatures of up to 37-39°C in the shade by Friday as another African anticyclone sweeps the country, according to weather forecasts on Wednesday.

The heat is set to be a particularly intense 40-41°C in Sicily, Sardinia, and Puglia, as well as some inland central areas including the province of Perugia.

The anticyclone, named ‘Scipio’, is already bringing a wave of sticky heat to much of the south and centre of Italy on Wednesday, said Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist at IlMeteo.it.

Northern regions will be feeling the heat by Republic Day, he said, with “temperatures over 7-10°C above the seasonal average, averages which have now been distorted for almost a month.”

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice during a heatwave

Rome is likely to see record June temperatures by this weekend, he said.

The humid heat, known in Italian as ‘afa’, is expected to last throughout the weekend before things cool down again by Monday, according to IlMeteo.

Meteorologists stress that the first heatwaves of the year are especially risky – especially when they arrive early, as people are not yet acclimatized.

The Department for Civil Protection placed the inland cities of Perugia and Campobasso on ‘amber’ alert – the second-highest warning level – for extreme heat on June 2nd, with other cities including Rome, Naples and Palermo on a lower-level ‘yellow’ alert.

Millions of Italian residents are expected to travel within the country on June 2nd, Italy’s Republic Day or the Festa della Repubblica, with many taking Friday off work to create a ponte, or ‘bridge’ over the weekend.

Italy saw its first wave of unusually hot weather this year in mid-May, with an anticyclone sweeping in from northern Africa bringing temperatures up to around 30C – well above seasonal average – in many parts of the peninsula.

