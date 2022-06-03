HEATWAVE: Italy set for another boiling weekend with highs of 40C

Peaks of up to 40°C are expected in Italy this weekend as another African anticyclone sweeps the nation, according to the latest weather forecasts.

The heat isn’t set to subside until Tuesday or Wednesday, when cooler currents are forecast, according to the latest updates from Il Meteo.

The northern regions are due to experience unstable weather on Friday, with the first thunderstorms in the morning over the Alps and nearby lowland areas. The rest of Italy is forecast to be mainly sunny with increasing heat.

Soaring temperatures over the coming days follow the high temperatures already felt throughout the peninsula, as the anticyclone, named ‘Scipio’, was already bringing a wave of sticky heat to much of the south and centre of Italy by Wednesday.

Saturday is forecast for high heat across the country, although some clouds are expected to pass through. In the second part of the day, some thunderstorms could develop in the Alpine areas.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach up to 40°C in the islands, with the mercury rising inland too. Northern regions are expected to stay below 35°C, but you’re likely to feel “discomfort” in these areas, according to weather reports.

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice during a heatwave

The humid heat, known in Italian as ‘afa’, is expected to last throughout the weekend before things cool down again, according to Il Meteo.

Meteorologists stress that the first heatwaves of the year are especially risky – especially when they arrive early, as people are not yet acclimatised.

The Department for Civil Protection has upgraded weather warnings for some cities this weekend.

The cities of Rome and Campobasso are on ‘red’ alert – the highest warning level – for extreme heat on Sunday, June 4th, with other cities including Perugia, Rieti and Frosinoni on the second-highest warning ‘amber’ alert.

Sunday is set to see sweltering temperatures nationally: the heatwave is forecast to reach its peak in Emilia Romagna and throughout central and southern Italy, where maximum temperatures of over 32-33°C are expected.

As for northern regions, temperatures should not exceed 30-31°C, but the climate is said to be sultry with possible thunderstorms, and perhaps accompanied by hail and gusts of wind.

In the island regions, temperatures exceeding 35°C are predicted, while in the inland areas of the major islands, peaks of up to 40°C are likely, especially in Sicily.

Italy saw its first wave of unusually hot weather this year in mid-May, with an anticyclone arriving from northern Africa bringing temperatures up to around 30°C – well above seasonal average – in many parts of the country.