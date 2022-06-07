Airline strikes in Italy set to disrupt travel on Wednesday

Travellers flying to and from Italy may face travel disruption on Wednesday, as Italian unions Filt (Italian Federation of Transport Workers) and Uiltrasporti (Italian Union of Transport Workers) have called a nation-wide cabin crew strike.
Pilots and flight attendants of low-cost airlines Volotea, EasyJet and Ryanair (including sister airlines Malta Air and Crewlink) are expected to stage a walkout from 10am to 2pm.
In a joint statement released on Monday, Filt and Uiltrasporti said that the strike had been organised in response to the “impossibility to have an open discussion about the issues that have afflicted cabin crew members for months on end now”.
For Ryanair, such issues include “the failed revision of minimum salary agreements… arbitrary wage cuts, the company’s refusal to grant minimum annual leave over the summer and the lack of food and water for cabin personnel”.
EasyJet and Volotea staff will strike for similar reasons, with the former protesting against the “crushing of workers’ rights that has recently culminated with a series of unjustified layoffs” and the latter opposing “unacceptable salary cut requests”.
Both Filt and Uiltrasporti have already warned that “in the absence of concrete signs (of improvement), tomorrow’s strike will only be the first in a long series of staged actions which will run through the entire summer”.
Although it is not clear yet how exactly the planned strike will affect tomorrow’s air traffic, it is likely that a number of scheduled flights heading into or out of the country may be significantly delayed or even cancelled.
For those intending to travel with any of the above-mentioned carriers on June 8th, travellers are advised to contact their airline for updates.
In the event of delays and/or cancellations, the rights of all passengers are protected by EU regulation EC 261. This applies to any air passenger flying within the EU/Schengen zone, arriving in the EU/Schengen zone from a non-EU country by means of a EU-based airline (all airlines involved in tomorrow’s strike are EU-based) or departing from the EU/Schengen zone.
It holds airlines financially accountable for any flight disruptions that they are responsible for. That includes disruptions caused by airline staff strikes, such as pilots, cabin crew, airline engineers and any other employee working directly for the company.
Should your flight be significantly delayed or cancelled, you might be entitled to receive compensation from your airline.
Please note, The Local cannot advise on specific cases. For further information on what you might be entitled to and in which cases, check our guide here.
