ECONOMY

No minimum wage for Italy as EU reaches living standards deal

EU negotiators reached a deal on minimum wages across the bloc on Monday, but Italy still hasn't adopted any minimum wage law.

Published: 8 June 2022 11:54 CEST
A worker prepares bouquets of Mimosa flowers in Seborga, northwestern Italy. No minimum wage has yet been agreed for workers in Italy. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

Italy is just one of a handful of countries not covered in a new EU minimum wage directive to “guarantee decent living standards for workers”.

The European Parliament approved the deal overnight on Monday “to set adequate minimum wages”, which will apply to EU workers who have an employment contract.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement on Tuesday, stating that the rules “will protect the dignity of work and make sure that work pays”.

Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luigi Di Maio, described the deal as a “historic EU agreement” in a Facebook post, adding that Italy must follow suit.

Di Maio has been pushing for a minimum wage in Italy for several years, calling it a “priority measure” back in 2019.

“Now the minimum wage must become a reality in Italy, where millions of Italians still receive wages below €9 per hour. We need a dignified law for those workers who carry the country forward,” he wrote in his latest post on the subject.

He nodded to the populist Italian political party ‘Movimento 5 Stelle’ (M5S), who have been “supporting it for a long time and is fighting for it in parliament”.

The Minister of Agricultural Policies also wrote in a Facebook post: “This country needs a minimum wage, which must be approved in this legislature.”

He referred to the “scandalous” Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) data, revealing how Italy’s salaries are at the bottom of the European table.

“The 5 Star Movement has been asking for (the minimum wage) for nine years now, an appeal that has gone unheeded by almost all the other political forces, which over the years have obstructed this fundamental reform of civilisation,” he added.

The prevalence of part-time and short-term contracts continue to impact Italy’s economy. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP)

For now, it will be up to the Italian government to introduce a minimum wage, as EU leaders have indicated that they will not enforce the rule – as the law doesn’t oblige member states to introduce a minimum wage.

“We will not impose a minimum wage on Italy, that is not the point,” said EU Labour Commissioner Nicolas Schmit at a press conference.

“I am highly confident that the Italian government and the social partners will reach a good agreement to strengthen collective bargaining, especially for the less well protected, and, in the end, they will come to the conclusion that it could be important to introduce a minimum-wage system in Italy.

“But it is down to the Italian government and the social partners to do it,” he added.

Italy is one of six countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland and Sweden, that doesn’t have a minimum wage law in place.

Wage levels are instead determined through collective bargaining, which should not be “penalised”, according to the Minister of Economic Development Gancarlo Girgetti.

“We have very, very advanced second-level bargaining and therefore in some way this instrument must not penalise forms that we have successfully experimented with,” he stated.

Findings have showed that Italy’s salaries have continued to decline, with the country recording the biggest drop in the EU at the end of last year, following the effects of the pandemic.

The data revealed Italy’s large number of workers on part-time and short-term contracts, which continues to impact Italy’s economy.

TAX

Tax deadlines approach for second homeowners in Italy

June is a pivotal month for paying taxes in Italy, and if you own a second home in the country, there are just days left to ensure you pay your property taxes on time.

Published: 3 June 2022 12:15 CEST
Tax deadlines approach for second homeowners in Italy

The basic rate of tax based on property value, known as ‘Imposta Municipale Unica’ or IMU (Unified Municipal Tax), must be paid to the Italian state by June 16th this year.

IMU is owed by all owners of second homes and the June deadline marks the first instalment with the other payment due on December 16th, 2022.

You don’t pay this if your main residence is in Italy and you live in the country more than six months a year, thanks to a change introduced in the Stability Law (la legge di Stabilità) in 2016.

Otherwise, if it’s your second home, you must pay this tax.

Taxes on second homes are inherently higher than primary residences – or at least, a main home qualifies for certain tax reliefs that second homes can’t benefit from.

For non-EU nationals without residency in Italy, including Americans and now Brits, they are allowed to spend 90 days out of every 180 in the EU.

This group of people with a second home in Italy would need to pay IMU.

You’ll also need to pay IMU if you own a home in Italy classed as luxury property, even if it is your main residence. Italian luxury property in the Italian tax system is defined by its residential category.

In this case, the cadastral categories A1, A8 or A9, for tax purposes are all luxury dwellings (stately homes, villas and castles).

IMU is also due on farming or agricultural land.

How much you pay depends on your property and the area you live in – payments are based on a percentage of the property value, collected by the municipality where your home is located, with part of the tax also going to the national government.

As a rough guide, you’ll need to take 5 percent of the property value and then multiply that number by a coefficient – a figure that changes according to property type.

This will give you a taxable base and from there, you’ll be charged anything from 0.4 to 1.06 percent of that figure, depending on the municipality where your second home is located.

You can pay this via a form called F24 through the bank or Post Office – be aware you won’t receive a bill and will need to initiate the payment yourself.

You’ll only receive what coefficient your type of property is to be able to do the sums, which an accountant can help with and arrange the transaction too.

Aside from a non-luxury main residence, there are other exemptions to paying IMU.

On the basis of the Support Decree (decreto sostegni ter), for 2022, properties affected by the major earthquakes of May 2012 that remain uninhabitable, and are located in the municipalities of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto, are still exempt from IMU until December 31st, 2022.

You can find a list of further taxes owed on second homes in our guide here. Please note The Local cannot advise on specific cases.

For more information on property in Italy, check The Local’s property section here.

