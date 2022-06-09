Read news from:
How to choose a camping holiday in Italy: A guide for the uninitiated

Camping can make for an enjoyable and cost effective holiday - but before you book, it's important to know what you're signing up for. Here's our guide to maximising your fun and avoiding disappointment on an Italian camping trip.

Published: 9 June 2022 14:14 CEST
Before setting off on an Italian camping holiday, consider what you want to get out of the trip.
Before setting off on an Italian camping holiday, consider what you want to get out of the trip. Photo by Aleksandra Sapozhnikova on Unsplash.

With sites that stretch from the feet of the Dolomites to the golden shores of Sardinia, camping in Italy can be an ideal way explore the country and see its natural wonders up close.

Before you set off, though, it’s worth doing a little research to make sure you don’t end up on the Italian camping trip of your nightmares.

The first and most important question to consider is what kind of stay you want.

Some campsites in Italy – particularly ones near famous lakes or beaches – are veritable behemoths, encompassing hundreds or even thousands of plots.

If you pull up to one of these venues with vague notions of drifting off not long after sunset to the sound of crickets chirping and the long grass rustling in the breeze, you’ll be in for a shock.

That’s not just because of the crowds of other holidaymakers surrounding you, but because despite identifying as campeggi, many of these places are less campsites than they are holiday villages, with a full programme of events that run until late at night and sometimes into the early hours of the morning.

You’ll notice that much of the space at these sites isn’t given over to tents or camper vans at all, but is instead occupied by pre-fabricated bungalows or wooden verandas hooked up to long-stationary caravans.

You might find your Italian campsite is less of a peaceful haven than expected.
You might find your Italian campsite is less of a peaceful haven than expected. Photo by Anders Nielsen on Unsplash.

These more permanent structures can be rented out, but many of them are owned outright by families who return every summer and stay for weeks at a time.

Facilities will typically include a swimming pool and a restaurant and bar, and you can expect any of karaoke, sports competitions, dance or gymnastics classes, and both daily and nightly entertainment provided by animatori (children’s entertainers).

If you like the idea of organised activities and partying late into the night, or are considering camping because it’s a cheaper alternative to hotels and holiday rentals but you don’t actually enjoy the more rustic aspects of the experience, these campsites could provide the ideal set up for you.

If, however, you’re the kind of person who’s more liable to ask yourself where you went wrong than ask to join in when you find yourself lying awake at midnight listening to your neighbours belt out an Eros Ramazzotti ballad for the third time on their DIY karaoke kit, you’ll want to look a little further afield.

Luckily for the latter kind of holidaymaker, there are plenty of smaller and quieter venues that more closely resemble the traditional idea of a campsite – you just need to know how to find them. 

The smallest and most rustic types of Italian campsites are often referred to as agricampeggi. They typically have just a few plots, and no permanent shelters. Facilities are likely to be basic, with only toilets and showers, though they may in some cases also include a small pool and/or restaurant.

Agricampeggi campsites can provide a more relaxing experience.
Agricampeggi campsites can provide a more relaxing experience. Photo by Reuben Kim on Unsplash.

If you’re looking for something in the middle of the spectrum, with more services than an agricampeggio but less chaos than a camping village, base your campeggio search on the total number of plots available.

Campeggi with no more than a couple of hundred plots tend to be relatively laid back, but are also more likely to have restaurants, pools, and laundry rooms if you’re seeking some comfort. If you’re considering one of these, it’s always worth checking online reviews to see if they also put on high-volume nighttime entertainment (as some smaller campeggi do).

What about wild camping? 

Unfortunately for more intrepid campers, wild camping tends to be highly restricted in Italy – and setting up camp on beaches or in built-up areas in towns and cities is out of the question.

That said, if you’re determined to stake your tent far away from any signs of civilisation, there are some options. You can read our guide to wild camping in Italy here.

If you know what you’re signing up for, camping in Italy can be the perfect way to experience the country’s natural beauty for a fraction of the cost of a hotel stay.

Just take some ear plugs or brush up on your Italian ’90s hits (depending on which side of the canvas flap you sit) … and remember that even after the worst of nights, you can always drive off and leave it all in the dust the next morning.

What are the rules on wild camping in Italy?

Is it ever possible to camp outside of officially designated campsites in Italy? Read on to find out the rules and restrictions on where you can and can't camp along the peninsula.

Published: 6 June 2022 17:35 CEST
It’s the ultimate Italian camping holiday dream, setting up your tent right on the beach or in a deserted pine forest and waking up to spectacular views, all to yourself.

But is this even possible or legal? Are you actually allowed to camp or sleep in open fields or on mountainsides or beaches in Italy?

The short answer is… not really. 

Simply showing up to an unmarked spot and staking your tent is generally prohibited in Italy, and could land you with a fine of anywhere between €100 and €500.

The situation is complicated, however, by the fact that each of the country’s 20 regions have their own rules governing wild camping, ranging from the very strict to the moderately lenient.

What do the rules say?

Firstly, it’s important to know that there’s a legal difference between wild camping and bivouacking.

The former is just camping outside of an equipped camping area, while the latter entails setting up some kind of makeshift camp (with or without a tent) at dusk and leaving around sunrise the next day, staying for no more than a few hours. In some situations where wild camping is banned in Italy, you’re still allowed to bivouac.

Don’t assume, though, that saying you’re bivouacking will get you out of a fine if you’re found by a park ranger or policeman: in many instances, you also need to get permission to bivouac before setting off.

In some regions, both wild camping and bivouacking is occasionally allowed, but you’ll need to familiarise yourself with local rules to make sure you’re staying on the right side of the law.

If your aim in wild camping is to save money rather than to spend a night on a deserted mountaintop, there are less picturesque alternatives available.

Sicily and Abruzzo, for example, allow local municipalities to create designated (unserviced) parking lots where campers can stay for free for a fixed period of time; while asking private individuals for permission to stay on their property is another – often surprisingly effective – option.

Regardless of region, you can expect to find universal bans on wild camping on beaches or in built up areas in towns and cities.

In some parts of Italy you can camp in designated parking lots.

In some parts of Italy you can camp in designated parking lots. Photo by Anders Nielsen on Unsplash 

How do the rules vary between regions?

Some regions, like Sardinia, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, have a blanket ban on camping outside of campsites.

Others, like Basilicata and Lazio, say the decision is up to local municipalities, to whom would-be wild campers have to make a written request. If permission is granted, you can camp in Lazio for up to 15 days in the same spot (Basilicata doesn’t specify a time limit).

Trentino Alto Adige allows bivouacs for a period of no more than 24 hours in areas where they are not explicitly prohibited by the competent local authorities (e.g., all of Sud Tyrol’s national parks have a blanket ban). Val d’Aosta allows bivouacking above 2,500m, but not in Gran Paradiso National Park or nearby any existing shelters such as mountain refuges (rifugi).

Some regions don’t appear to have any regulations on wild camping; in these cases it’s safest to email the local council (comune) of the place where you’re planning on staying to seek permission.

For information on what each region says about wild camping, the lawyer Claudia Cimato has compiled a detailed list of the relevant regulations in each Italian region, which the website of the outdoor gear store Bergzeit has sorted into a helpful summary and table (in Italian).

Is it worth trying to wild camp at all in Italy?

If you’re a foreign tourist, probably not. You’ll need good Italian to make a request to the local authorities and decode their answer, and you’ll need to have your route mapped out well in advance.

For those coming on holiday to Italy from abroad, then, you’re probably best off booking a pitch at an official campsite.

If you’re a keen camper based in Italy and speak good Italian, however, exploring the option of wild camping might be worth the effort.

You might assume that a request to a local authority doesn’t stand the slightest chance of getting an answer – but that’s not necessarily the case.

The travel and camping blogger Simona Scacheri says she’s obtained permission to wild camp and bivouac by asking ahead, and particularly recommends a site along the Grande Traversata Elbana on Tuscany’s Elba Island, as well as the Via Degli Abati and the Asiago plateau.

You’d also be surprised how willing other private landowners are to let you camp on their land in exchange for a nominal fee or donation, or simply an agreement that you’ll patronise their facilities (e.g., go to the restaurant of an agriturismo if you’re camping on their land).

The writers behind the Novo-Monde travel blog say that on their wild camping trips across Europe they’ve never once been turned down when they’ve asked to stay on someone’s private land, so it’s always worth asking!

In sum, plan well ahead, prepare to move on regularly, and don’t be timid about asking – when it comes to wild camping in Italy, fortune favours the brave.

