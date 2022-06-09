For members
DISCOVER ITALY
How to choose a camping holiday in Italy: A guide for the uninitiated
Camping can make for an enjoyable and cost effective holiday - but before you book, it's important to know what you're signing up for. Here's our guide to maximising your fun and avoiding disappointment on an Italian camping trip.
Published: 9 June 2022 14:14 CEST
Before setting off on an Italian camping holiday, consider what you want to get out of the trip. Photo by Aleksandra Sapozhnikova on Unsplash.
What are the rules on wild camping in Italy?
Is it ever possible to camp outside of officially designated campsites in Italy? Read on to find out the rules and restrictions on where you can and can't camp along the peninsula.
Published: 6 June 2022 17:35 CEST
